Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday

Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
Adam Sandler tour to play Boston, Mohegan Sun

Adam Sandler is heading out on the road for a 15-city standup tour, which includes Boston and Connecticut. On Oct. 23, he will perform at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston. Six days later, he will also play the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Oct. 29.
Mac Jones injury: Patriots QB feels better, expects to play Week 2 vs. Steelers, ‘I definitely feel a lot better’

Mac Jones said his back feels better and he doesn’t expect it to affect his ability to practice this week or play Sunday at Pittsburgh. The Patriots second-year quarterback had an X-ray after Sunday’s 20-7 loss to Miami and missed his postgame press conference. Multiple reports said the X-ray was negative after the game and Jones said Monday that he’d be ready to go.
How one neo-Nazi group is spreading its propaganda around New England

BOSTON - Before July, Miriam Kovacs was focused on prepping ramen noodles and slicing pork belly, not protecting the reputation of her Franklin, New Hampshire restaurant. That changed when the owner of the Broken Spoon decided to repost a message condemning white supremacy on her business Instagram. A few days later, Kovacs said she woke up to dozens of anti-Semitic, 1-star posts to Google about her business."The first couple came in and I saw someone named Rudolph Hess and I was like, this isn't just someone harassing. This is hate," Kovacs said. One of the posts even showed a railroad to...
FRANKLIN, NH
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants

As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts

WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3
WARE, MA
