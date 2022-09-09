Read full article on original website
Related
Enjoy playing video games? You may soon be able to bet on competitive matches in Massachusetts under new sports betting law
The rise of sports wagering in Massachusetts has generated excitement around betting on traditional teams like the New England Patriots or Red Sox, but another industry could get a piece of the action — esports and video games. A new sports wagering law approved in August brings the potential...
Massachusetts weather: Strong to severe thunderstorms passing over region Tuesday
Forecasters expect rain showers to pass eastward across the state Tuesday morning, bringing potentially heavy rain to some areas during the morning commute, before more severe thunderstorms arrive in the afternoon. The wet weather could begin in the morning, arriving around daybreak in the westernmost areas of Massachusetts and northern...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday
Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
National Ranking Says Massachusetts is (Almost) The Worst State to Drink In
Massachusetts has a reputation for a lot of things and while booze might not be the first thing that comes to mind, it does have a long history in the Bay State. Historians agree that bars in Massachusetts are about as old as the state itself. Early settlers wasted no time setting up local taverns before schoolhouses in some cases.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adam Sandler tour to play Boston, Mohegan Sun
Adam Sandler is heading out on the road for a 15-city standup tour, which includes Boston and Connecticut. On Oct. 23, he will perform at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston. Six days later, he will also play the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Oct. 29.
WCVB
Rain, severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday across Massachusetts, New England
BOSTON — Tuesday has been labeled an Impact Weather Day in Massachusetts by StormTeam 5 due to the potential for showers and thunderstorms, which could be severe in parts of the state. The latest computer guidance suggest two waves of thunderstorms that could impact Massachusetts on Tuesday, one during...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 winners sold in Greenfield, Wrentham and Kingston
Three Massachusetts State Lottery winners walked away with $100,000 prizes Monday. Two of the prizes were from the game “Millions.” They were sold at Kingston Food & Liquor in Kingston and Cumberland Farms in Wrentham. The other $100,000 prize was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was...
Former Patriots: Chase Winovich rides bench in Browns debut; 3rd-round TE has new team
The dust has settled on Week 1 of the NFL season and, well, things didn’t go super great for the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, was a rough week across the league for a number of former Patriots as well. Chase Winovich made his debut with the Cleveland Browns and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mac Jones injury: Patriots QB feels better, expects to play Week 2 vs. Steelers, ‘I definitely feel a lot better’
Mac Jones said his back feels better and he doesn’t expect it to affect his ability to practice this week or play Sunday at Pittsburgh. The Patriots second-year quarterback had an X-ray after Sunday’s 20-7 loss to Miami and missed his postgame press conference. Multiple reports said the X-ray was negative after the game and Jones said Monday that he’d be ready to go.
NFL・
How one neo-Nazi group is spreading its propaganda around New England
BOSTON - Before July, Miriam Kovacs was focused on prepping ramen noodles and slicing pork belly, not protecting the reputation of her Franklin, New Hampshire restaurant. That changed when the owner of the Broken Spoon decided to repost a message condemning white supremacy on her business Instagram. A few days later, Kovacs said she woke up to dozens of anti-Semitic, 1-star posts to Google about her business."The first couple came in and I saw someone named Rudolph Hess and I was like, this isn't just someone harassing. This is hate," Kovacs said. One of the posts even showed a railroad to...
Two 18-year-old UNH students from Massachusetts suffer serious injuries after getting struck by SUV
A pair of 18-year-old University of New Hampshire students from Massachusetts were hospitalized with serious injuries after an SUV struck the two on a Durham, New Hampshire, street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Durham Police Department. Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield were identified...
GOP state auditor candidate Anthony Amore wants to debate Democratic opponent 5 times before November
Republican state auditor hopeful challenged Democratic opponent state Sen. Diana DiZoglio to five debates on Tuesday, one week after both clinched their parties’ nominations in the primary. Amore, pushing for maximum voter outreach, proposed debates around Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Lowell and New Bedford in a new letter sent to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Najee Harris injury: Steelers RB ‘should be good to go’ vs. Patriots (report)
The Pittsburgh Steelers appear likely to have standout running back Najee Harris active for Sunday’s home game against the New England Patriots. Harris left the Steelers’ Week 1 game in the fourth quarter due to a foot injury and did not return during overtime of the team’s 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
WEATHER ALERT: Strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Tuesday due to potential strong to severe thunderstorms.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're not even technically in the fall season yet but we're already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. I figure, why not? If the stores can start promoting and selling Christmas items early, we can certainly talk about snow. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season.
Hurricane Earl to bring large waves, dangerous rip currents to shores of New England this weekend
BOSTON — Hurricane Earl passed by Bermuda on Thursday night as it tracked north in the Atlantic and it will miss the East Coast by hundreds of miles, but it will bring large waves and dangerous rip currents to the shores of New England this weekend. The National Weather...
Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts
WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3
Western Massachusetts’ first Vehicle-to-Grid charging platform to launch
The installation of the first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bidirectional charging stations in western Massachusetts by FirstLight Power, Fermata Energy, Skyview Ventures, and State Representative Susannah M. Whipps marked a clean energy milestone.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 11, 2022
Anthony Depalma and Yunika Burgos Depalma to Lee Racine Sr., and Kris Racine, 15 Ash Lane, Unit 15, $258,000. Darlene Staples to Paul Masse and Cynthia Masse, 24 Keller Circle, $389,900.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0