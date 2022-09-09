BOSTON - Before July, Miriam Kovacs was focused on prepping ramen noodles and slicing pork belly, not protecting the reputation of her Franklin, New Hampshire restaurant. That changed when the owner of the Broken Spoon decided to repost a message condemning white supremacy on her business Instagram. A few days later, Kovacs said she woke up to dozens of anti-Semitic, 1-star posts to Google about her business."The first couple came in and I saw someone named Rudolph Hess and I was like, this isn't just someone harassing. This is hate," Kovacs said. One of the posts even showed a railroad to...

FRANKLIN, NH ・ 20 HOURS AGO