‘If it doesn’t go well, blame me’: Bill Belichick ready for all the smoke if Patriots season goes up in flames

Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
Russell Wilson 'Livid' at Pete Carroll: Broncos at Seahawks Trade Review
The Broncos will kick off their regular season against the Seahawks, and Wilson will be chasing his first-ever MVP trophy.
Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble
Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
4 quarterbacks Cowboys can trade for to replace Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback situation was one of the worst in the league coming into 2022 with Cooper Rush as QB2. Now with the Dak Prescott injury situation, it looks like Jerry Jones has two options. He can go with Rush and possibly lose a grip on the season or look for a Cowboys […] The post 4 quarterbacks Cowboys can trade for to replace Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Following loss to Minnesota Vikings, QB Aaron Rodgers says Green Bay Packers 'hurting ourselves' with 'too many mental mistakes'
MINNEAPOLIS -- Believe it or not, the would-be 75-yard touchdown pass that rookie receiver Christian Watson dropped on the Green Bay Packers' first offensive play of the season wasn't at the top of the list of things that bothered Aaron Rodgers after another season-opening dud. All the mental mistakes, missed...
WATCH: Le'Veon Bell Knocks Out Adrian Peterson
Le'Veon Bell knocked Adrian Peterson out.
Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks
Week 1 of the regular season ended with the Denver Broncos losing to the underdog Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Social media was buzzing with reactions to the alarming loss. In the waning minutes of the 4th quarter, the Seahawks had a slim lead. The Broncos’ offense had made its way into Seahawks territory, but […] The post Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Are Reportedly Living Apart After ‘Epic Fight’ About His Football Career
Trouble in paradise? According to anonymous sources who reportedly spoke to People Magazine, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been fighting about the NFL player’s decision to play another season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback, 45, and the supermodel, 42, have allegedly felt “a lot of tension” in their marriage after Brady made the choice to keep working.
NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference
The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff
Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
Why Titans didn’t run Derrick Henry on crucial 4th quarter play in Week 1 loss to Giants, per Mike Vrabel
The Tennessee Titans lost their season opener to the New York Giants. The rebuilding G-Men came into Tennesee and stole a 21-20 win over Mike Vrabel’s squad. Although most of the game’s viewers will mostly remember the Giants’ gutsy 2-point conversion on their final drive that gave them the lead or Randy Bullock’s missed attempt at a game-winner, Titans fans will remember another play. They will look back on the 3rd & 1 on their last drive when Chig Okonkwo got the ball instead of Derrick Henry. The end-around run failed, Tennessee punted, the Giants scored, and then the Titans missed their shot to win the game.
Cowboys Sign Colin Kaepernick? 'I'll Take QB Cooper Rush' - Michael Irvin
"Let’s stop with this Colin Kaepernick stuff. Let’s just stop.'' - Michael Irvin.
Richard Sherman Trolls Wilson, Broncos About Fumbles, Loss
Sherman added to a night full of nostalgia by evoking memories of Seattle’s heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl XLIX.
2 key reasons Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs will bounce back and win Super Bowl in 2022
Coming off a heartbreaking loss in the 2022 AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to bounce back in a major way this season. Granted there will be a period of transition for them as they adjust to the recent departure of their no. 1 wideout in Tyreek Hill, but with Patrick Mahomes as their signal caller they’ll be back to their winning ways in no time.
Russell Wilson’s Pregame Outfit for Broncos-Seahawks Turns Heads
The new Denver quarterback dressed to impress in his first game back in Seattle.
Dwyane Wade calls out Seahawks fans for savagely booing Broncos’ Russell Wilson in return to Seattle
Russell Wilson made his highly-awaited return to his old stomping ground on Monday night as the Seattle Seahawks hosted the Denver Broncos in their opening game of the season. For their part, the Seahawks fans didn’t exactly welcome their former superstar quarterback with open arms. Seattle supporters decided to shower Wilson with boos as he […] The post Dwyane Wade calls out Seahawks fans for savagely booing Broncos’ Russell Wilson in return to Seattle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
