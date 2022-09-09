Read full article on original website
There's a Ton of Sick Men's Pants on Sale Right Now
Against all odds, there are finally signs of fall's return (and no, those signs don’t include Heat Domes—or any other kind of existentially terrifying domes, for that matter). Autumn's imminent arrival entails many things, but for the purposes of these pages it mostly entails pants. And at the risk of getting ahead of the weather here, we can’t stop looking at them. All sorts of pants—heavy ones, light ones, corduroy ones, linen ones, and on and on. Because we can’t help ourselves, we figured you'd appreciate the opportunity to ogle a few of 'em too. Here are some of our favorites, all, as it happens, gloriously on sale.
Onsen's Best-in-Class Bath Towels Are a Clean 20% Off Right Now (Plus 7 More Big Gear Deals We Like)
Onsen's bath towels are a revelation. The brand is a perennial GQ favorite for a few reasons (they nabbed top honors in this year's Home Awards), most of them related to how quickly that signature waffle-knit weave dries—meaning no lingering wet dog smell hours after you've hopped out of the shower. They might not be as plush as the ones you're used to, but their sturdy Supima cotton construction makes drying off feel less like a rote chore and more like small luxury.
The Mother of All Hiking Shoes Is on Sale Right Now
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Since its debut a handful of years ago, the Merrell Moab 2 has ascended to the top of hiking boot Mt. Olympus—along with, y'know, countless other actual mountains. In the past, we've called it one of the best values on the market and named it one of the best boots around, period. It's easy to see why. ("Moab", after all, is an acronym for Mother of All Boots.) Its strategically-placed panels will keep your feet cool, its Gore-Tex exterior will keep ‘em dry, and its clingy Vibram soles will help you soldier through all manner of terrains with ease. It doesn't hurt that the lovable, gorp-inflected design looks just as good with zip-off pants and an anorak as it does with baggy jeans and a statement sweater.
Sonos' New Mini Subwoofer Brings Beefy Bass at a Cool $429
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For over a decade, if you wanted to add some serious bass to complement your Sonos home theater setup—like, say, you really wanted to amplify the low grumbling of a dragon in House of the Dragon—you had to get the Sonos Sub. Did it offer some of the best low frequencies we've ever heard? Yes, but it also cost a steep $749.
Take a Peek Inside the Fall 2022 GQ Box
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Four times a year, we pack a mix of our favorite things into the GQ Box—then ship it directly to your door. Besides a box full of vetted-and-endorsed goods, you get a crazy deal: Each Box has over $200 worth of products…but only costs $50.
The Rise of the Rainbow Watch
Rainbow setting—that is, adorning a timepiece with a bevy of colorful gems—has emerged as one of the most collectible tropes in high watchmaking. Rolex has a rainbow-tinted history that traces back to the ’80s when it embellished the elegant Cellini models, though it was the bezel of the 2012 Cosmograph Daytona—comprising 36 trapezium-cut sapphires of different colors—that really ignited the multicolored passion of collectors. Since then, rainbow hues have decorated a range of Rolexes, right up to this year’s Yacht-Master, set with cool blue and violet stones, and the new rainbow-set Daytona, a trophy of 2020s watch collecting.
The Adidas Orketro Is Coming for Your Running Shoe Rotation
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If it feels like everyone you know is gearing up to run a marathon these days, you’re not alone. Tricked-out performance sneakers are red-hot right now, favored by your buddy training for his first 10K, sure, but also by style-savvy folks whose idea of a workout mostly involves hoofing it to Supreme in between smoke breaks. Sneakers like Asics’ Gel-Kayano 14 and New Balance’s 2002R have helped usher in a renewed sense of appreciation for chunky, aughts-indebted running silhouettes, and every brand with an R&D department and a budget for cinematic training montages is champing at the bit to get in on the action. But latest offensive in the running shoe wars comes from a duo of familiar names: Adidas, the German sportswear giant with a knack for reimagining the look of the sneaker landscape, and Salomon, the French alpinists behind some of the slickest trail-ready kicks on the market.
Leather Blazer Season Is Nearly Upon Us
Over the last few years, the leather blazer has gone from garment non grata—a holdover from the 1990s—to the cutting edge of sleazeball chic. A dripped-out Adam Sandler made the case for it in Uncut Gems. The look got major co-signs from Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia and leather blazer devotee Kanye West. Even Jack Harlow showed up to the MTV Video Music Awards last week in one. The leather blazer had somehow become perhaps the most relevant contemporary garment—and that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon. The latest collections from some of the most covetable labels, from Supreme to Aimé Leon Dore to Bottega Veneta, show that the leather blazer won't be going anywhere this fall season.
Apple Watch Ultra: Apple Finally Made a Watch for Serious Athletes
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At today’s Apple event, the company finally dropped a device made with the endurance athlete in mind. Meet the Apple Watch Ultra, meant to stack up against dedicated sports watches from companies like Garmin and Coros—with a price tag to match.
When in Doubt, Wear a White Oxford Shirt
The story behind the white Oxford shirt is a lot less thrilling than you’d expect. It didn’t earn that fancy-sounding sobriquet through some sacred connection to the tony British university; instead, the shirt's signature cotton fabric was just one of four named after a group of schools picked by a Scottish mill for their associations with society’s upper crust. (19th century marketing at its best!) But of the quartet—the others were Harvard, Cambridge, and Yale, FYI—only the white Oxford shirt achieved menswear icon status, becoming a quintessential emblem of American prep as a “sporting shirt” (?!) and then as a staple of casual attire. Nowadays, Oxford-cloth shirts come in every color imaginable, but none of ‘em look quite as classic as the OG—especially when they’re thoroughly worn-in and a little wrinkled. Below you’ll find 16 of our absolute favorites, each one more ready than the last to imbue your jeans, chinos, and trousers with the unmistakable swagger of adopted American royalty.
Todd Snyder's Fall Drop Is Packed With Perfect Outerwear
Fall, we've missed you mightily. The last dregs of summer are slowly circling the drain, which means it’s time to say goodbye to sweat-soaked tees and thigh-clinging shorts and give a warm welcome to the best of what pumpkin spice season has to offer: lightweight outerwear. Not ready to make the transition yet? Tough luck. Because Todd Snyder’s fall drop is officially here, and it’s jam-packed with autumn-ready bangers, from bomber jackets to chore coats to hardy, robe-like cardigans. Snyder excels at elevating the hallmarks of classic American sportswear to new heights via unexpected prints, idiosyncratic cuts, and primo fabrics, like delectable Italian boucles, buttery Japanese corduroys, or Rogen-approved printed mohairs. Which means there's nary a layering piece in this collection without some kind of eye-grabbing, wallet-opening X factor. Keep scrolling to see every weather-busting joint we’re eyeing right now, or head to the Todd Snyder site to drool over the release in its entirety.
