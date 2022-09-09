ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

What excites Chiefs ST coordinator Dave Toub about Week 1 also terrifies him

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZTXZ_0hoykTNZ00

Special teams have the ability to change the outcome of games in the NFL. It’s why the Kansas City Chiefs have invested so many resources and have given coordinator Dave Toub so much control over the bottom of the roster.

Ahead of the Week 1 tilt against the Arizona Cardinals, Toub is both excited and nervous. He’s replacing thousands of snaps over last season’s special teams unit and primarily with rookies and newcomers. Asked about what excites him most and what terrifies him most, Toub explained that it’s the same thing.

“It’s probably the same thing. The young guys, they excite me and then the young guys, it’s terrifying too, at the same time (laughter),” Toub said. “I’m excited about it, really because I think (General Manager) (Brett) Veach brought in some good players. We had (nine out of ten draft picks make) our team and they’re all going to help us. They’re all going to help us on special teams.

“I’m excited about what we have (and) I can’t wait to see them when the live bullets come and see how they handle it. But I feel pretty good about them. They’re going to make some mistakes and there’s going to be some things that surprise you like ‘why’d you do that?’ but I think, in the long run, you know after a couple of weeks, I think they’re going to settle in and be pretty darn good.”

Like defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Toub is expecting that there will be some growing pains for his unit. He’s not terribly concerned about those growing pains because he feels this group has the talent and speed to make up for it. It’s simply going to take some time for him to build that trust with kick/punt return, coverage and protection units comprised primarily of new players.

“Yeah, it takes a while. It takes a while,” Toub said. “You have to see it probably two or three games then you feel pretty good about it. And then, you never know what you’re going to get thrown at you, you know. You don’t know how the guys are going to handle a ‘break the formation’ or a fake. How are they going to handle a fake? I knew how (former Chiefs S) Dan Sorensen was going to handle a fake (but) I don’t know how Deon Bush is going to handle a fake in the same position. So, those are things that we practice and in the game speed and stuff, those are all unknowns.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land after Week 1?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their 2022 regular season with a dominant road win, beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 in front of a prime-time audience Sunday night. While the Bucs offense stalled on most of their red zone trips and managed just one touchdown, the defense delivered a stellar performance, shutting out the Cowboys after giving up a field goal on the opening drive.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excite#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Arizona Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First look: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles odds and lines

The Minnesota Vikings (1-0) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) as part of a unique 2-game, Monday night NFL slate. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) – the Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans in the 1st game at 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Vikings vs. Eagles odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Contract details for Bills P Sam Martin

Due to what erupted relating to former Buffalo Bills player Matt Araiza, the team needed a new punter. Late in August, that came in the form of Sam Martin. The 32-year-old brings years of experience to Buffalo. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he wanted a player with just that–as the GM noted he “wanted a vet.”
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy