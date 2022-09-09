ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise firefighters featured in calendar for fundraiser

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters are best known for saving lives and putting out fires, but this time of year, Boise firefighters also draw some attention for their modeling. Each year, Boise firefighters sell calendars to raise money for the Community Assistance Fund. The calendars feature local firefighters -- male and female -- who work out of stations across Boise.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise approves improvements for security at City Hall

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Boise is soon going to upgrade its security at City Hall. Public Works on Tuesday requested $550,000 in one-time funds for the “City Hall Security Project,” which involves replacing basement garage doors and installing new doors that allow access control during business hours, according to a staff report on the project.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

USS Boise crew visits with Boise students

BOISE, Idaho — USS Boise crew members are visiting with students across Boise Wednesday and Friday. The USS Boise is a nuclear-powered submarine. It is the second ship in U.S. Navy history to be named for Boise, Idaho. The first USS Boise was a light cruiser that saw extensive service during World War II before being decommissioned in 1946.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

