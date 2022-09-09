At a very dark time in mine and my husband’s life, our toddler was waking up every single morning as early as 4:30 AM. If you ask a sleep expert, that’s technically the middle of the night. But not if you lived at my house. My little girl was ready to party, bright-eyed, and screaming at the top of her lungs for someone to come get her out of her crib at dawn. Groggy and already crabby, I’d reluctantly shuffle into her room and basically ask her why she insisted on torturing her parents. She’d usually just smile at me and laugh. Brutal.

