Attorney General picks attorney to oversee investigation into Governor Noem’s potential misuse of state airplanes

New poll shows South Dakota voters are leaning toward expanding Medicaid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the November midterm elections approach, voters are focused on a wide variety of candidates and issues. However, as one recent poll shows voters could also be looking to expand healthcare access in South Dakota. A state-wide poll conducted in late August confirmed what officials...
ACLU: Social Studies Standards perpetuate colonialism, discrimination against indigenous students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ACLU of South Dakota submitted a letter to the Board of Education Content Standards ahead of their Sept. 19 public hearing, saying that the latest set of social studies standards for South Dakota’s K-12 public schools are an example of ongoing colonialism and discrimination against Indigenous students and tribes.
Arnson Absolu back in court
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The New York man charged with three Black Hills murders is back in Seventh Circuit Court Wednesday morning. 38-year old Arnson Absolu is accused of the murders of Ashley Nagy, Charles Red Willow and Dakota Zaiser back in 2020. Absolu was in for an evidence...
National and South Dakota employers recruit enterprising students
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Recruiters come from coast to coast to the South Dakota Mines career fair, with state employers hoping to contribute to the growing high-tech economy by keeping Mines students in the state. In recent years, area politicians, educators, and business leaders have pointed to what they...
South Dakota Department of Transportation plans to revitalize interstate rest areas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
Skilled laborers needed to fill vacant jobs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s National Tradesmen’s Day and without these skilled laborers our lives would look extremely different. South Dakota’s 2.3% unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the country and, because the rate is low, certain businesses are struggling to find workers. According...
Scholarship targets South Dakota “brain drain”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After enrollment at South Dakota’s six public universities dropped during the COVID pandemic, the South Dakota Freedom Scholarship was put together to encourage students of all economic backgrounds to live, work, and study in South Dakota after graduation. While it is considered a public...
South Dakota Businesses pt. 3
Housing development in Deadwood, will it be affordable?
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Development in the Black Hills is still booming; with developers pushing forward in Deadwood, despite economic worries. Housing development in the Black Hills is breaking records and what some call a hidden spot in the Black Hills is no longer a secret. Deadwood is a tourist destination, rooted in history. As more people visit, more people want to call it home.
Brain Drain in South Dakota
The SIX Salvation Army Shop with a Cop
Severe storms possible tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Storms are possible in the late afternoon and evening tomorrow. The greatest chance for storms will in southwestern South Dakota, but all of our area has the chance to see storms. Some of the storms could be severe with a 1/5 risk for the Black Hills and a 2/5 risk for far southern counties. Temperatures tomorrow will be very nice with highs in the 70s. The weekend is also looking very nice with highs in the 70s again with partly cloudy skies. Monday will be a little hot, but we are going to cool off quickly by the middle of next week with highs expected to be in the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday.
Warm Today; Cooler with a Chance for Showers the Rest of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another warm and hazy day can be expected today, but in Wyoming, more clouds and showers will be possible as monsoon moisture streams in from the southwest. That moisture heads further north and east tonight, spreading some showers and thundershowers into western South Dakota. Thursday...
