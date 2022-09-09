#Milford CT– On September 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to Eisenhower Park where a vehicle was located inside the park, stuck on a rock. There was evidence that the vehicle had been off-roading in the park. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the arrival of the officers. Public Works assessed the damage to the park as approximately $15,000 in damages. After an investigation, the owner of the vehicle, Gregory Ulrich was located in Bridgeport at his residence. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

MILFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO