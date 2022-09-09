Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Town Fires Three Police Officers
In an action that came as a surprise for many residents, the town has fired three police officers, including two female officers who filed a discrimination lawsuit last year. All three officers have been accused of “harassing and unprofessional conduct,” according to a statement released by the Madison Police Department (MPD).
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Park Damages
#Milford CT– On September 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to Eisenhower Park where a vehicle was located inside the park, stuck on a rock. There was evidence that the vehicle had been off-roading in the park. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the arrival of the officers. Public Works assessed the damage to the park as approximately $15,000 in damages. After an investigation, the owner of the vehicle, Gregory Ulrich was located in Bridgeport at his residence. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
Crews battle residential fire in Derby
DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Derby Fire Department (DFD) responded to a fire Sunday morning on Spring St. The fire was reported at 5:47 a.m., when fire units responded to 39 Spring St. A fire was located on the third floor of an occupied multiple dwelling, according to DFD. Officials said the fire reached a […]
New Haven Independent
Cause Of Derby House Fire Under Investigation
DERBY — The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a fire that was reported just before dawn on Sunday (Sept. 11). There were no major injuries reported, although one firefighter was getting evaluated by EMS for possible dehydration. Update: one firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation after being attacked by a dog, according to a post on the Derby Fire Department Facebook page.
I-91 North in Wallingford reopens after crash
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 North in Wallingford was reopened after a motor vehicle crash Monday morning partly shut it down, according to Connecticut DOT. Preliminary information from state police said that just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, troopers were advised of a crash involving a car and box truck on I-91 North near exit 13. […]
Register Citizen
New Haven police remember sergeant killed in 2008 on-duty crash
NEW HAVEN — City police marked the passing of Sgt. Dario Aponte, killed on Sept. 10, 2008 in an on-duty crash, on the anniversary of his death Saturday. Aponte, survived by his wife, Donna, and five children, was a member of the department for 17 years, officials said on Facebook.
Eyewitness News
Children among those seriously injured in Bridgeport crash
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were also notified that...
NBC Connecticut
Register Citizen
Police: Rider hurt in Plainfield motorcycle crash
PLAINFIELD — Authorities are investigating after a motorcycle crash on Prospect Street Sunday afternoon sent a rider to the hospital. First responders were called to the 300 block of the road after the crash was reported around 5 p.m., Plainfield police said in a statement Monday. Police said the...
News 12
State police: No criminal evidence related to rug found in Farmington River
There is no criminal evidence tied to the stained rug pulled from the Farmington River, state police say. State police were called Sunday after a rug was pulled from the Farmington River not far from the former properties of Fotis Dulos and his company the Fore Group. Social media influencer...
DoingItLocal
I-95 Two Pedestrians Struck
2022-09-12@12:37pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Two pedestrians have been struck on I-95 northbound on the exit 21 ramp. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Minors Seriously Injured in Bridgeport Crash
Four people, two of them minors, had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Bridgeport. It all unfolded around 1:30 in the afternoon along the 900 block of Briarwood Avenue and involved a total of two vehicles, a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
zip06.com
Cannabis Information Session Scheduled for Oct. 3
The General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC) of North Haven is inviting members of the public to a free informational session on the medical use of marijuana and related materials on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at the North Haven Congregational Church, 29 Church Street. The session, featuring speaker Dr. Michael Vessicchio, is designed to alleviate concerns residents may have regarding marijuana, cannabis, and related products, according to a press release from GFWC of North Haven.
zip06.com
Sacrifice and Courage: Branford Honors 9/11
With a public remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11 at Branford Fire Headquarters, Branford continued its tradition of honoring the loss, sacrifices and bravery experienced on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony also continued the efforts, and recognized the dedication, of the late Joseph Higgins. On Sept. 11, those gathered at Branford...
School bus hasn't picked up New Haven 4th grader once in the first 2 weeks of school
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven 4th grader, with special needs, has not been receiving the school bus service he is entitled to by state law, according to his mother, who spoke exclusively with FOX61 Monday. Zioun Canady got off of his school bus Monday afternoon at his...
Register Citizen
Woman opens Trinity Stretch Studio for ‘every body’ after near-fatal accident
BRANFORD — Lisa Peterson recalled telling her feet to move. They wouldn’t. Then there were her fingers. “I’d say to one finger, ‘bend,’ and it was like I had 30 pounds in my hand, and my hand was shaking,” she said, settled in the sitting area of Trinity Stretch Studio, which held its first classes last week in the lower level of Avant Garde Wellness Center on East Main Street.
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Silver alert issued for missing teen, Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued on Wednesday for Hailey Hollister, 16, of Middletown. She has still not been found and the family is asking for help. Hailey is a 16-year-old white female with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5′4″ and 170 pounds.
