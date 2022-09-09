ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Officials: Chronic wasting disease found in deer near Oklahoma border

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337pQC_0hoyk06z00

FELT, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say they are taking notice after a white-tailed deer carcass found just south of the Oklahoma border has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The deer was found about 2.5 miles south of the Oklahoma border in the western Panhandle, south of Felt.

Although it wasn’t found in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has activated the next stage of the CWD Response Plan due to its proximity to the state.

Oklahoma City police investigate suspected murder-suicide

“With the ability of deer to easily travel many miles in a day, the CWD Response Plan dictates that we respond to this finding as if CWD has now been detected among free-roaming wild deer in Oklahoma,” said Jerry Shaw, Wildlife Programs Supervisor with ODWC.

Chronic wasting disease is a neurological disease that attacks the brains of deer, elk, moose and other members of the deer family. The disease creates holes in the brain, which is always fatal to the animal. It is a slow-progressing disease with a long lag between infection and visible symptoms.

Infected animals began to lose weight, lose appetite and develop an insatiable thirst. They tend to separate from the herd, walk in repetitive patterns, stumble or tremble, carry their head low, salivate, urinate frequently and grind their teeth.

3 Ninnekah students injured in car crash on way to school

At this point, no treatment or vaccine exists.

The disease is spread when animals are in close contact, or when they contact soil that contains protein particles from urine, feces, saliva or an infected animal’s carcass.

No CWD-positive wild deer have been found in Oklahoma. However, CWD has been found in two captive elk herds in the state.

For more information, visit the Wildlife Department’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Gov. Stitt delivers drought relief to Oklahoma farmers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, September 12, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order to deliver drought relief to farmers in western Oklahoma, and other states affected by the current drought conditions. I will always do everything in my power to support Oklahoma’s great farmers and ranchers who...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

State Wildlife Officials Warn Of Deadly Disease To Deer

A disease that infected a deer is raising the alarm for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife. State wildlife officials confirmed a case of Chronic Wasting Disease in a white-tailed deer carcass near the Texas-Oklahoma state line along the panhandle. Officials are activating their emergency response plan due to the disease's...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Felt, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Wasting Disease#White Tailed Deer#Cwd#Odwc
Z94

Oklahoma’s Best Fall Foliage Destinations

It's about this time each year when that first cold front comes through Oklahoma, we start to wonder when the leaves will start to change. The state takes on a warm-color tone, the yellows, oranges, and red. Everyone looks forward to that short time when the scenery improves before everything dies. It's a good time to be in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Investigation leads to one of largest meth busts in Oklahoma history

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say a multi-agency investigation has led to a historic drug bust. - Advertisement - In July, investigators began targeting a drug trafficking operation that was moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma. “The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
KELOLAND TV

Mystery death along the Missouri

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For two years, a family has been searching for answers on how their loved one died in South Dakota. Ryan Pyle was just passing through the state when first he was reported missing. Nearly three months later his remains were discovered by hunters in a remote area near the Missouri River.
MISSOURI STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Poll Shows Nelson With Lead On Walters In Oklahoma's Superintendent Race

Pollsters are finding a greater degree of polarization in most races - Republicans only voting for Republicans, and Democrats sticking with their party. However, when it comes to Oklahoma's Superintendent of Public Instruction race and education issues, analysts are seeing voters switching parties. Results from an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll show Democrat Jena Nelson polling at 48.1 percent of the vote, Republican Ryan Walters at 43.1 percent with 8.8 percent undecided. Nelson is the 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, and Walters is Oklahoma's current state Secretary of Education.
OKLAHOMA STATE
addictedtovacation.com

20 Of The Best Oklahoma Halloween Attractions

These Oklahoma Halloween attractions might make you fall in love with the occasion. If you are looking for a spooktacular good time this Halloween, Oklahoma has plenty of haunted houses and other Halloween attractions to choose from. Table of Contents. What are the best Halloween activities in Oklahoma?. Cain’s Ballroom,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

Secratt named Oklahoma Junior Miss United States Agriculture

TAHLEQUAH - Cherokee Nation citizen Ronnie Secratt won her division in the Miss United States Agriculture pageant in August and holds the Oklahoma Junior Miss title for MUSA. She is growing up in the agricultural industry with her family-run business Secratt Farms where she helps with chores and works calves with her siblings. She represents her family with her new title.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Z94

The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma

If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
KFOR

KFOR

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy