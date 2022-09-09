ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Local groups honor first responders and remember 9/11

By James Munoz
 3 days ago
Honoring first responders Remembering 9/11
VICTORIA, Texas – Mercy House, Victoria Hospice and Angels Care Home Health teamed up to honor first responders this morning. It was their way of remembering 9/11.

First responders stopped by Mercy House at 4409 John Stockbauer across from Parkway Church to pick up a breakfast bag decorated by 5th graders from Vickers Elementary.

