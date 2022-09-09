Read full article on original website
Warning For Pet Owners From Massachusetts Rabies Task Force
The Cape Cod & Southeast Massachusetts Rabies Task Force are gearing up for their fall vaccine drop and want pet owners to be aware of the baits they may find in their yards. From Thursday September 13 through Saturday September 17, some 80,000 oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits will be distributed throughout Bourne, Sandwich, Falmouth, Barnstable, Plymouth, Wareham, Carver, Kingston, Middleboro, Rochester, Marion, and Lakeville.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're not even technically in the fall season yet but we're already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. I figure, why not? If the stores can start promoting and selling Christmas items early, we can certainly talk about snow. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season.
spectrumnews1.com
Local doctor recommends people get new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot if they're eligible
WORCESTER, Mass. - Doses of the new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots are available across central Massachusetts. The new boosters are specifically formulated to protect against omicron variants. Pfizer's vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older, while Moderna's updated booster has been authorized for people 18 and older. UMass Memorial...
When Is It Officially “Fall” In The Berkshires?
We usually can't just say it's Fall just by looking at the calendar right? It's that time of year where wind down summer and prepare for cooler weather. Leaves being to change color and fall from trees. Personally, I do get disappointed when summer comes to an end because I feel as though there wasn't of time for all hot weather related activates that I had planned.
Bear Sightings in Massachusetts Becoming More Common
Here in eastern Massachusetts, we have our fair share of wild animal sightings including deer, wild turkey -- and now bears. Yes, we've had bear sightings in the area lately. Recently a neighborhood in Easton was put on alert when someone spotted a bear behind a school. They took to a neighborhood app to let others know.
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man facing up to 20 years in prison for setting fire to business in Woonsocket
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old man charged with setting fires in three locations inside a Woonsocket mill-type building in April 2019 today pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of arson, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Jacob E. Lahousse admitted that he set the fires after climbing...
Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?
Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
People now come to Massachusetts for abortions; In 1971, this woman remembers having to leave the state to get hers
This story is part of a series inviting those who have gotten abortions in Massachusetts to share their experiences in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Others who wish to participate can email HMorrison@masslive.com. When Lillian Breen realized she was pregnant again, she wasn’t...
Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping
Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
businessnhmagazine.com
Medical Data for 150K in NH Potentially Exposed
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
PHOTOS: Harvest moon seen across western Massachusetts
A blood orange moon appeared in the night sky above many resident homes.
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
Deadly motorcycle accident on River Road in Florida
A motorcycle crash took the life of a 44 year old man from Florida in Berkshire County Saturday night.
Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts
WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Can You Legally Live in An RV In Massachusetts?
Now that summer is coming to an end, which means camping season wraps up for 2022. This is usually the time of year where people starting "Winterizing" their Camper/RV. What is "Winterizing" you may ask? For example, draining out any water tanks so they don't freeze up in the winter and destroy plumbing. Another example is keeping any pests out of the vehicle through the winter months.
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
nbcboston.com
Driver Dead After Running Stop Sign, Crashing in Ashfield
Officials in western Massachusetts are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of North Carolina a woman whom police believe failed to stop at a stop sign this weekend. The incident, which Massachusetts State Police responded to around 5:35 p.m. Saturday in Ashfield, Massachusetts, resulted in the death of...
Remembering the local victims of 9/11
Sunday marks 21 years since the U.S. was the target of a coordinated terrorist attack that killed thousands, including several people from Southern New England.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
