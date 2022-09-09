ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

FUN 107

Warning For Pet Owners From Massachusetts Rabies Task Force

The Cape Cod & Southeast Massachusetts Rabies Task Force are gearing up for their fall vaccine drop and want pet owners to be aware of the baits they may find in their yards. From Thursday September 13 through Saturday September 17, some 80,000 oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits will be distributed throughout Bourne, Sandwich, Falmouth, Barnstable, Plymouth, Wareham, Carver, Kingston, Middleboro, Rochester, Marion, and Lakeville.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

When Is It Officially “Fall” In The Berkshires?

We usually can't just say it's Fall just by looking at the calendar right? It's that time of year where wind down summer and prepare for cooler weather. Leaves being to change color and fall from trees. Personally, I do get disappointed when summer comes to an end because I feel as though there wasn't of time for all hot weather related activates that I had planned.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Bear Sightings in Massachusetts Becoming More Common

Here in eastern Massachusetts, we have our fair share of wild animal sightings including deer, wild turkey -- and now bears. Yes, we've had bear sightings in the area lately. Recently a neighborhood in Easton was put on alert when someone spotted a bear behind a school. They took to a neighborhood app to let others know.
EASTON, MA
WBEC AM

Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?

Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping

Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
WASHINGTON, MA
businessnhmagazine.com

Medical Data for 150K in NH Potentially Exposed

Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
MANCHESTER, NH
Live 95.9

Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts

WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3
WARE, MA
WBEC AM

Can You Legally Live in An RV In Massachusetts?

Now that summer is coming to an end, which means camping season wraps up for 2022. This is usually the time of year where people starting "Winterizing" their Camper/RV. What is "Winterizing" you may ask? For example, draining out any water tanks so they don't freeze up in the winter and destroy plumbing. Another example is keeping any pests out of the vehicle through the winter months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
nbcboston.com

Driver Dead After Running Stop Sign, Crashing in Ashfield

Officials in western Massachusetts are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of North Carolina a woman whom police believe failed to stop at a stop sign this weekend. The incident, which Massachusetts State Police responded to around 5:35 p.m. Saturday in Ashfield, Massachusetts, resulted in the death of...
ASHFIELD, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

