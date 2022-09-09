ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Hen ‘paying respect’ in drive-thru line at Popeyes in Livingston Parish

By Michael Scheidt
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gn1oV_0hoyjvra00

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish woman noticed a potentially fowl situation while waiting in the drive-thru line at a local Popeyes.

Angie Dronet Grunewald was in line around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, when someone came strutting into her view.

A hen was seen trying to cut in line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260ZX9_0hoyjvra00
Image courtesy of Angie Dronet Grunewald

Grunewald was waiting in line to order an 8 piece mixed chicken with cajun rice, large cajun rice, mac and cheese as well as 24 nuggets.

The Livingston Parish native was trying to feed her family when this bird decided to brave the traffic and incoming rain.

Grunewald said the hen never left the side of her car and must have either been really brave or had a death wish.

The local community chimed in on the appearance of this intruder.

Abby Watson said the hen was “probably trying to pay respect to those who have gone on into the big deep fryer.”

Someone else thought the hen was protesting while Randall Fontenot believes the hen was waiting for his order.

This is the not the first bird to make its presence known outside a Popeyes in Louisiana.

So, does this hen “Love That Chicken from Popeyes?”

WAFB

U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

APSO searching for Gonzales Lowe’s robbery suspects

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who deputies believe are connected to a robbery in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the two subjects pictured below were involved in a shopping incident at Lowe’s. If anyone has information relating to this incident, contact the sheriff’s office anonymously by calling (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Dr. at W. Chimes St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (September 11) evening crash on Nicholson Drive at West Chimes Street on LSU campus. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. and LSU Police are among the responding officials on scene. Officials say no one was injured in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

DOTD adds three-way stop at interchange of LA 22 at LA 445 east of Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that changes are coming to the LA 22, LA 445 interchange in Ponchatoula. On September 12, 2022, stop signs, stop ahead signs and striping will be installed. After the completion of a recent study, DOTD is making this change to improve the safety and overall function of the intersection.
PONCHATOULA, LA
brproud.com

Central Police: Lane blockage, heavy delays at Hooper and Sullivan

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Central Police Department, a traffic incident is unfolding along Hooper Road and Sullivan Road on Monday (September 12) afternoon. As of 3 p.m., police are asking drivers to avoid Hooper Road and Sullivan Road in Central for the time being. They...
CENTRAL, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Beach Boys Are Coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Beach Boys Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer tour will visit The River Center Theater in Baton Rouge on October 5, 2022 at 7:30pm. For more than fifty years, the Beach Boys have become synonymous with California lifestyle and summertime. They...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LaDOTD: Expect heavier traffic Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge drivers should expect more traffic in the area Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) says. LaDOTD says that there may be heavier traffic in Baton Rouge due to a special event. At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Southern University and A&M College Jaguars play each other for the first time in two decades in Tiger Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Photos: St. Tammany Crab Fest dishes up a good time

Good food, good music and good times were on tap during the St. Tammany Crab Festival Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Heritage Park in Slidell. The two-day event featured live music, food, a marketplace and children's activities.
SLIDELL, LA
brproud.com

EBR Schools hosting two hiring events in September

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District is searching for candidates in all areas. A ‘Connecting 2 Succeed’ recruiting event is on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Instructional Resource Center, located at 1022 South Foster Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Ourso: City of Plaquemine light bills not my jurisdiction

Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso said last week he received numerous complaints from residents in the Plaquemine city limits upset over their light bills, but he said it’s not in his jurisdiction. Those calls should have gone to the City of Plaquemine, which owns City Light & Water,...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
