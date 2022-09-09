ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Police ID Newark Man Killed In Shooting

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Newark police Photo Credit: Newark PD

Authorities have identified the victim of one of this week's Newark shootings as a 29-year-old city resident.

Khalif Ligon was found suffering a gunshot wound on the 100 block of Roseville Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

He was taken to University Hospital, and pronounced dead at 2:17 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

Comments / 9

Hot CoCoa
3d ago

This violence has really become the norm Rip for this young man and his family

Reply
7
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Murder In Trenton Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a double-shooting that claimed the life of a man in Trenton earlier this month, authorities announced. Anthony Smith, 42, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess a weapon, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release on Monday, Sept. 12.
TRENTON, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in 12th Avenue shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on 12th Avenue late Monday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 28-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 12th Avenue and Carroll Street at around 5:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Ewing Man Shot, Killed In Trenton: Prosecutor

A 34-year-old Ewing man was shot and killed in Trenton on Sunday, Sept. 11, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation on the 300 block of Garfield Avenue found Chron Jenks with a gunshot wound to the chest around 5 a.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Memorial Set For Central Jersey Shooting Victims

Two years after the worst mass shooting in New Brunswick history, in which two men lost their lives and seven others were injured, residents will gather to honor the lives of Anthony Robinson and Lionel Macauley. The memorial event, organized by the Charlie Kratovil For Mayor campaign and New Brunswick...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Probed In Somerset County

Two victims were expected to survive after a weekend shooting at a Somerset County home, authorities said. Both male victims were shot at a home on North Weiss Street in Manville around 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. One victim was found on South...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Thief Jailed After Jumping Into Hudson, Headbutting Edgewater Officer: Authorities (UPDATE)

A thief who jumped into the Hudson River while running from Edgewater police head-butted an officer when he was finally taken into custody, authorities said. An officer responding to The Promenade apartments off River Road on a call of a theft of an apartment key from the guardhouse spotted Anthony M. Quinones Savino, 32, shortly after 6 a.m., Detective Lt. Steven Tibus said.
EDGEWATER, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Stabbing Reported In Central Jersey

A fatal stabbing is under investigation in Central Jersey, authorities said.The stabbing was reported at 6:29 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department.Police responded to Throop Av…
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

2 men shot in the Bronx, police say

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – Two men were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Monday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was at East 201st Street and Decatur Avenue around 3 p.m., NYPD officials said. One man was shot in the arm and groin, and the other man was shot in the right […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Montgomery Police Officer Charged With Stalking

A police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking. State Police arrested 53-year-old Orange County resident Kenneth Memmelaar, of Goshen, in Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 12, New York State Police reported. Memmelaar was charged with fourth-degree stalking in relation to "a series of incidents reported to State Police...
MONTGOMERY, NY
Daily Voice

Teaneck PD: Keen-Eyed Sergeant Nabs Overnight Catalytic Converter Thief From Englewood

Teaneck police who've been prowling local streets overnight looking for catalytic converter thieves caught one in the act, authorities said. Sgt. Jason Hosey was on a special pre-dawn detail looking for bandits swiping the devices when he spotted a man in a vehicle stopped on State Street that had what turned out to be a paper towel covering the rear license plate, Deputy Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.
TEANECK, NJ
