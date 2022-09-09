Read full article on original website
What’s the deal with those giant ‘Barbie Jeeps’ cruising around Orange County?
California here we come, indeed! KTLA’s Samantha Cortese, Andy Riesmeyer and Bobby Gonzalez took a trip to Orange Country to highlight some fun activities to bring out your inner Summer Roberts or Seth Cohen (just don’t let your inner Marissa Cooper drive). Rent a giant “Barbie Jeep” to tool around Balboa Island with the Newport […]
High-Profile Private Clubs Are Gaining Momentum in California
If you’re living in California and seeking a private club to join, you have plenty of options, both in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the state. At least, you should have plenty of options — but actually finding one with open space to join might be more of a challenge.
smobserved.com
Fire Closes Peet's Coffee on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica
Three fire trucks responded to an early morning kitchen fire at Peet's Coffee on 14th Street and Montana Avenue Saturday morning. A note on the door said "unfortunately last night's power outage caused a small fire. We will remain closed until the store is cleaned and ready for customers and staff. Thank you for understanding. " A photo of the sign is at the bottom of this story.
HipHopDX.com
Drakeo The Ruler's Ex-Landlord Seeking $100K From Estate Over Back Rent + Damages
Los Angeles, CA – Drakeo The Ruler’s former landlord is reportedly suing the late rapper’s estate for over $100,000 in back rent and damages. According to TMZ Hip Hop, Oliver Omidvar was renting Drakeo a place in Hollywood Hills in June 2021 for $14,500 per month. Omidvar...
foxla.com
Here’s how much you need to make to afford rent in the 15 most expensive cities in the U.S.
LOS ANGELES - The price of rent continues to soar across the U.S. and is becoming unaffordable for most renters. Finance experts say rent should only be 30% of one’s income or the combined income of a household, which is simply unrealistic for most renters. A new analysis indicates...
kclu.org
Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties
A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
Eater
LA’s Messhall Team Opens a Laid-Back Barbecue Joint Near the Beach
Just in time for the inevitable fall heat waves in Los Angeles, there is a new, mellow hangout coming to the quiet coastal city of Seal Beach. The Backyard is a barbecue-focused restaurant with myriad drinks on offer, set just steps from the cooling Pacific Ocean and right on Seal Beach’s Main Street, which should make it popular on weekends. Better still, the restaurant comes from a very familiar Los Angeles restaurant group.
vanlifewanderer.com
20 Incredibly Delicious Things To Eat In Los Angeles
The BECA (bacon, egg, cheese and avo) with everything from Belle’s Bagels, Highland Park. Ube coconut soft serve pie from Magpie’s Highland Park. Korean BBQ at Kang Ho-Dong BaekJeong, San Gabriel Valley. DK’s Donuts, Santa Monica. Salsiccia E Broccoli ($7.90) – Eataly, Century City. Salmon kabob...
Eater
Three More Food Halls Are Coming to the LA Area, Thanks to a Bay Area Operator
Local Kitchens — a San Francisco-based food hall operator with eight operations — is expanding to Southern California. That means three new food halls are opening throughout the region, including Redondo Beach, by the year’s end. Food halls are enjoying a resurgence in the region with BLVD...
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
Headlines: Fatal Stabbing At ‘Mineshaft’ Gay Bar in Long Beach; Beverly Hills Man Being Sentenced For Buying Hitman With Bitcoin
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A study finds that Earth is teetering on the edge of five “disastrous” climate tipping points. [Science Alert]...
SoCal to see muggy conditions again Tuesday as Kay begins to move on
The extreme heat and rain have left Southern California but some of the humidity will stick around for at least one more day.
fox40jackson.com
Terrell rips Los Angeles Democrat whose guns were stolen from home: ‘No one feels safe here’
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell ripped Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., for claiming she still feels “safe” in the city after her home was burglarized and guns were stolen. Terrell joined “America’s Newsroom” to discuss Bass’ candidacy to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, saying she will win on her “gender and skin color” since she does not stand for “law and order.”
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
WATCH LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD for Los Angeles and across Southern California
Track the rain with live doppler radar from ABC7.
oc-breeze.com
FBI returns 2,000-year-old Italian art that languished in a Los Angeles storage facility for decades
When Special Agent Allen Grove joined the FBI Art Crime Team, he never thought shipping and logistics would be part of the job. But that’s what it took for the team to return priceless artifacts—ones that may have been lost for as long as 100 years—back to their rightful home in Rome, Italy.
davisvanguard.org
My View: LA Times Editorial Notes That California’s Laws Prioritize Housing Cars Rather Than People
In an editorial on Friday, the LA Times wrote that Governor Newsom “can chip away at one of the biggest barriers to building more housing, more cheaply. All he has to do is buck the naysayers, including from Los Angeles, and sign Assembly Bill 2097 to eliminate parking requirements in new development near transit.”
luxury-houses.net
This $28 Million World Class Estate with Breathtaking Ocean Views in Corona Del Mar Boasts The Pinnacle of Coastal Orange County Luxury
The Estate in Corona Del Mar, a breathtaking ocean and island view home with open layout design offering an unparalleled combination of beachside elegance and modern function is now available for sale. This home located at 4700 Surrey Dr, Corona Del Mar, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Deborah Robinson (Phone: 949-533-2234) at Agentinc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Corona Del Mar.
Maryland Daily Record
Synyster Gates Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Real Name/Full Name Brian Elwin Haner Jr. Birth Place: Long Beach, California, United States. Siblings: McKenna Haner, Brent Haner. Wife/Spouse Name: Michelle DiBenedetto (m. 2010) Kids/Children Name: Nicolangelo and Monroe. Profession: Musician, songwriter, guitarist. Net Worth: $18 Million. Last Updated: September 2022. Synyster Gates, aka Syn, is a prominent musician...
High tides and ocean water advisories: Southern California beaches impacted by Kay
High tides and massive swells swashed along Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial footage showed crews working […]
