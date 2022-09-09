Read full article on original website
Here's How The Cast Of "Barbershop" Has Changed Two Decades After The Movie Premiered
It's a big anniversary for the Barbershop crew.
SFGate
Karlovy Vary Prizewinner ‘Art Talent Show’ Picked Up by Filmotor (EXCLUSIVE)
Prague-based sales agent Filmotor has boarded Adela Komrzy’s and Tomas Bojar’s feature documentary “Art Talent Show,” which won two awards at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in July. After its premiere at Karlovy Vary, where it won the Grand Prix in the Proxima competition section and...
46 Celebs Whose College Degrees Are Extremely Impressive And Very Unexpected
Turns out, not all celebs dropped out of college to become famous!!
21 Extremely Pure Things That Happened At The 2022 Emmy Awards
So many sweet celeb friendships!
Kaley Cuoco Had The "Dreamiest Date Of All Time" At The 2022 Emmys
Kaley had the "dreamiest date of all time!"
Netflix Releases Official Trailer For ‘The Redeem Team’ Documentary
Netflix shared the first footage from the upcoming documentary following the 2008 US Men's Olympic Gold Medal basketball team.
Lee Jung-Jae From "Squid Game" Became The First Asian Star To Win The Emmy For Best Actor In A Drama Series
He is the first Asian star to win Best Actor in a Drama Series AND the first actor from a non-English show to ever win at the Emmys.
