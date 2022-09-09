Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Special Event at State Fair Combines Foods Around The World, Tai Chi, and Ventriloquist
The Tacoma Tai Chi Improvement Club will presents their 4th annual semi-extravaganza Tai Chi Awareness Event at the Washington State Fair from 3:30-5:30 pm on Saturday, September 17. Because every extravaganza should have a ventriloquist, Works of Gina’s will open the show with music and puppets who have an attitude....
thurstontalk.com
2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
Are you ready for beer, the Chicken Dance and more bratwurst that you can eat? It’s Oktoberfest! Time to celebrate with some fun events that will have you dancing and drinking all night. Maybe you just want a place to pick up some great German food. We have that too. Here is where to celebrate 2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
The Suburban Times
Asberry House Confirmed as City Landmark
City of Tacoma press release. The Tacoma City Council confirmed the recommendation of the Landmarks Preservation Commission to designate the Henry J. and Nettie Craig Asberry House a City Landmark during the City Council meeting on January 4 through the passage of Resolution 40898. “The addition of Asberry House to...
The Suburban Times
Roaring Twenties: The Theme for the Annual Indoor Golf Tournament
The theme this year for the 26th Annual Indoor Golf Tournament is the Roaring Twenties!. Too young to know much about the Roaring Twenties? The Roaring Twenties, following World War I was a decade of economic growth and widespread prosperity, driven by recovery from devastation and deferred spending, a boom in construction, and the rapid growth of consumer goods. In other words, people wanted to dance, sing, and enjoy themselves.
thurstontalk.com
Downtown Olympia Flourishes with Commercial Growth and Development from Support of The Rants Group
Downtown Olympia has been the hub and heart of the city for many decades and has witnessed a series of shifts over the years. The pandemic and other economic impacts have left downtown in a state of uncertainty for business owners and residents alike. Recently, new life has been slowly integrating into Downtown Olympia, bringing with it new opportunities for growth, development, and connection with our local entrepreneurs, developers, and community members. The Rants Group has contributed hugely in managing and overseeing the sale of various commercial properties downtown that have promoted rejuvenation in our city.
The Suburban Times
The Steilacoom Apple Squeeze is Back
Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement. After being cancelled two years due to health concerns, the Steilacoom Apple Squeeze will return on Sunday, October 2 from 10-4 in downtown Steilacoom. This 47th Squeeze will be a celebration of the apple, sponsored by the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association to raise funds for...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Alfy’s Pizza aftermath
The burned remains of Alfy’s Pizza show no signs of past birthday parties and sports banquets. The fire started around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. There were no injuries, and as of Monday, the cause is still being investigated,. The 1978 building was located at 4820 196th St....
Brilliant sunsets a silver lining to smoky skies
SEATTLE — Western Washington can have some spectacular sunsets in the summer, but Sunday’s was especially a stunner. Part of the reason behind the vibrant red display was all the wildfire smoke that plagued western Washington over the weekend. When the sun set on Sunday, regular water clouds...
Tacoma Daily Index
Mt. Rainier is NOT erupting. Yet.
A local daily paper announced that, in fact Mt. Rainier is not erupting. There was some unusual cloud activity around and above the mountain the first full week in September. Maybe it’s just me, but somehow assurances that the mountain is, in fact NOT erupting do not comfort me very much.
The Suburban Times
Applicants Sought for the Landmarks Preservation Commission
City of Tacoma press release. The Tacoma City Council is looking for applicants to fill the following positions on the Landmarks Preservation Commission:. Architect (Two Positions):Open to an individual who is currently or has been in the past a professionally certified architect. Professional (Two Positions): Open to individuals who have...
q13fox.com
Teen taken to hospital after tree limb falls on her in U-District
SEATTLE - A teen was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a tree limb fell on her in Seattle's University District. Crews initially responded to reports of a tree falling onto a car with a person trapped inside near Northeast 45th Street and 19th Avenue Northwest at about 12:30 p.m.
The Suburban Times
Women in Public Safety
Tacoma Police Department social media post. TFD & TPD are hosting 3 sessions of Women in Public Safety. Female leaders from both depts. will be on hand to answer questions & explain the hiring process. This inc. activities & demos. Space is limited to 90 people per session & registration closes Sept. 19th, so sign up now! Learn more at https://reflectandprotect.org/ or at governmentjobs.com.
The Suburban Times
Sept. 12 is National Police Woman Day
Tacoma Police Department social media post. It’s National Police Woman Day & the Tacoma Police Dept would like to encourage women interested in law enforcement to register for the Women in Public Service Event being held Sept. 23 & 24. Come see how you can make a difference in your community! Go to https://bit.ly/TPDWomenInPublicSafety….
knkx.org
Port of Everett unveils Blue Heron Slough - one of the region’s largest estuary restorations
Puget Sound has lost most of its estuaries – the nutrient-rich, marshy lands where rivers meet the sea and fresh water mixes with salt from the ocean. Industry has filled them with docks and ports and farms. Yet, juvenile salmon and other endangered marine species need them to survive.
The Suburban Times
U. P. to host virtual meeting on city roads
City of University Place social media post. The City will hold a virtual public meeting on Sept 13 from 7-8 pm to discuss the Chambers Creek Road/Chambers Creek Lane project. Details, including how to join the meeting, are available on the City’s website at CityofUP.com.
Tacoma aims to ban camping, storing belongings near temporary shelters
Tacoma City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and storing personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters next Tuesday. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Corner Grocery
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
The Suburban Times
Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Sept. 12
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. The meeting and hearing will be held in-person and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend in-person at the district’s Student Services Center (10903...
The Suburban Times
DuPont Structure Fire Displaces Family and Pets
City of DuPont press release. On September 10, 2022, the DuPont Fire Department, Police Department, and units from West Pierce Fire Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire at 3:43 AM. The structure fire was located at 2425 Arnold St., DuPont, WA. The first arriving police officer advised of a working fire and began making sure the occupants were out of the structure and began evacuating the next-door neighbors. DuPont Fire arrived and began applying water to the side of the home and roof until units from West Pierce arrived,
washingtonwaterfronts.com
140 W Sunset Way #5
Rare opportunity to live large & play downtown vibrant Issaquah! Exceptional Townhome featuring 3 beds & 3 baths, overlooking park-like common backyard. Small 10 units complex, very private and quiet setting. Thanks to the East-West double-exposure your living space and bedrooms are flooded with natural light. Bright and spacious kitchen w/abundance of cabinetry and Xtra-large window. Amazing location with tasty restaurants, theaters, library, shops a stone's throw away. Issaquah Alps are also at your doorstep.2 decks to enjoy, 1 car garage & 1 assigned parking spot. New roof fully paid off in 2022. Well managed HOA w/ dues covering a lot of items, meaning more peace of mind to enjoy the Olde Town and the great outdoors! Make it yours!
