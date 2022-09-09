ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

ctwrestling.com

Long-time Southington High coach Peter Sepko has died

Peter Sepko, who helped to keep the Southington High wrestling program alive by taking the head coaching position in November 1981, died on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 73. Without any experience in wrestling, Sepko took over the Southington High program after Bob Wittneben, who helped found...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Edward Michael Toscano

Edward Michael Toscano, was born Jan. 7, 1925, and was raised in Bristol. Edward passed away on Sept. 12, 2022, in Farmington, where he was a resident of Farmington Station for the past several years. He was 97 years old and was the 9th (and only remaining relative) of 11 children born to Alphonso and Mary (Coughlin) Toscano.
BRISTOL, CT
i95 ROCK

5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut

We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Suspect breaks into Bristol girl’s bedroom

Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field. Updated: 13 hours ago. Police say a football player from Woodstock Academy was sent to the hospital after a medical incident...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Scribe

167 Drome Ave, Stratford, CT

This is a great opportunity a cozy and affordable - Property Id: 987114. This is a great opportunity a cozy and affordable ranch house located in a quiet neighborhood. With easy access to shopping centers and a 5 minute drive to the beach, this one level home offers a living room, dining room, spacious kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a full bath and accessible attic.
STRATFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: Man broke into South Windsor home

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a Manchester man Sunday with breaking into a home after the resident saw him in her backyard. The resident of the home on Troy Road told police that she saw Andre Cancel, 36, talking on the phone in her backyard, saying to someone that he thought that the “house was abandoned.”
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Bristol Press

Man shot in Plainville; suspect on the loose

PLAINVILLE – A man shot outside an apartment complex on Monday – believed to be the first shooting in town in more than a decade – is expected to survive. The 22-year-old, who has not been identified, was shot twice while parked in his car outside the Hamlin View Terrace apartment complex, located at 369 Woodford Ave., around 10:28 a.m. The first responding officers found him in an upper stairwell of the condo complex, as it is believed he went inside the building looking for help, according to Chief Christopher Vanghele.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

Forecasters: Rain possible through early week across Connecticut

Rain is possible across Connecticut into the early part of the week, forecasters with the National Weather Service said Sunday. There is a 20 percent chance of showers in New Haven, Torrington, Norwalk and Bridgeport Sunday, with high temperatures near 80. The possibility of precipitation is set to increase overnight...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Fire at home in Manchester temporarily displaces family

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS responded to a fire at a, two and a half story, two family home on School Street. The call came in around 6pm tonight. Upon arrival the two-family residence had heavy smoke showing from the second floor, according to Fire Chief Daniel A. French.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Silver alert issued for missing teen, Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued on Wednesday for Hailey Hollister, 16, of Middletown. She has still not been found and the family is asking for help. Hailey is a 16-year-old white female with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5′4″ and 170 pounds.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale housing shortages may cause displacement in the Elm City

On-campus housing shortages at Yale have thrown the city’s rental landscape into flux, making Yalies and New Haveners both neighbors and competitors for limited living space. This fall, hundreds of juniors traded on-campus suites for off-campus apartments, owing to insufficient housing space in several residential colleges and record enrollment...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Silver Alert issued for Plainville teen for third time in a week

PLAINVILLE – A local teen has gone missing for the third time in a week. State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Shanaya Gonzalez, 17, saying she went missing earlier in the day. This is the third time Gonzalez has been reported missing since last Saturday. Gonzalez...
PLAINVILLE, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut families prepare for the Mid-Autumn Festival

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Many Asian-Americans are prepping for the Mid-Autumn Festival that will be celebrated on Saturday. It is also known as the Moon or Mooncake Festival. It is a time for families to gather similar to a Thanksgiving feast. There is a special dinner, a time to worship...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Bristol Press

Polish food, tag sale highlight Dozynki at St. Stan's

BRISTOL – A celebration of the start of autumn took place at the top of West Street over the weekend. St. Stanislaus Church’s Annual Dozynki Fall Harvest Festival enticed visitors with homemade Polish food and fun both Saturday and Sunday. “Everything is made from scratch, here in the...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Banned Decades Ago, Lead Paint Still Causing Poisoning

Lead-based paint was banned for use in residential homes in 1978. Yet, many Connecticut cities are still seeing cases of lead poisoning related to it, and many of those cases are children. As required by state law, children are to be screened for lead poisoning twice before the age of...
CONNECTICUT STATE

