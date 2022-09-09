ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Rookie Volunteer Firefighter Nabbed For Arson In Virginia: Authorities

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago

A rookie volunteer firefighter was arrested for igniting a car fire, authorities in Virginia said.

Matthew Bush apparently sparked the blaze in his own 2021 Honda Civic near Samuels Mill Court on Aug. 12, according to the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshall's Office.

Bush, formerly a Purcellville volunteer firefighter, was arrested on a warrant Sept. 8 and held without bail at the West Virginia Eastern Regional Jail pending his extradition back to Loudoun County, law enforcement said.

Upon his arrest, Bush was suspended from the Purcellville Volunteer Fire Company, where he had been volunteering since June, and the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System as a whole, authorities said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Sniper Who Terrorized Washington D.C. In Attempt To Regain Child Custody Denied Parole

The state of Virginia has denied parole to a convicted killer who terrorized Washington, D.C. with random sniper shootings nearly 20 years ago, reports Fox Baltimore. Lee Boyd Malvo, 37, was denied parole, with the Virginia Parole Board ruling that the killer is still a risk to the community after the October 2002 attacks. His request for parole was rejected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, continues the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Missing Child From Fairfax Could Be In Danger: Police

Fairfax County police are searching for a missing 11-year-old, officials said.Tristan Harris was last seen on September 15, at around 4 p.m. in the 3700 block of Persimmon Circle, according to Fairfax County police.He is 5'2, 160 pounds, and was last wearing a pink and white shirt, with dark pants …
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Purcellville, VA
Loudoun County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Loudoun County, VA
Purcellville, VA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Pellets Placed Near Heater Spark Fire In Maryland Shopping Plaza

An off-duty firefighter helped keep the damage to a minimum in Maryland after a blaze broke out in an Allegany County shopping plaza. At approximately 6:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a Bedford Road firefighter passing by the Bowling Green Plaza on McMullen Highway in Cumberland noticed a fire and jumped into action, according to officials.
CUMBERLAND, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda#Samuels Mill Court#The Loudoun County Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Blood Trail Leads To Attempted Murder Victim In Baltimore

A trail of blood led police to a victim of a Baltimore shooting that occurred overnight, authorities say. Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 1700 block of Asquith Street around 10:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, where they did not find a victim, but instead a trail of blood, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Group Uses Brick, Stick To Fight Off Machete-Wielding Man In Frederick, Police Say

A group of people had to get creative to help fend off a machete-wielding homeless man who unexpectedly attacked them in Maryland, police said. The Frederick Police Department announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14 that Donald Lamar Myers, Sr., 40, who has no fixed address in Frederick County is facing multiple assault charges following an incident earlier this week.
Daily Voice

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing This Virginia Store

A Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond is closing, the company reported.The Leesburg store, located at 532 Fort Evans Road, will soon close its doors, according to a list of 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations that are closing by the end of 2022. The CEO of the home good retailer leapt to his death e…
LEESBURG, VA
Daily Voice

Here's What We Know After Three Teens Busted Following High-Speed Baltimore Police Pursuit

Three teens are in custody after being busted with illegal handguns and marijuana following a high-speed pursuit with police in Baltimore on Friday afternoon. Shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a Baltimore Police officer’s License Plate Reader (LPR) alerted to a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery, and when the teens noticed a police presence around them, they proceeded to speed away in an attempt to avoid being apprehended.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Fire Rips Through Multiple Row Homes In Baltimore

Authorities are on the scene battling a working dwelling fire in Baltimore, officials say. The working dwelling fire in the 200 block of S. Payson Street was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16, according to Baltimore Fire officials. The flames are visible through several two-story row homes in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Images Released Of Suspect Running Away From Seat Pleasant Murder Scene, $25K Reward: VIDEO

Detectives have released video of a murder suspect who fled the scene after killing a man in Seat Pleasant last month, authorities say. The suspect is pictured running from the 5700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway around 1 a.m., on Sunday, Aug. 14 after the shooting that took the life of LaDainain McMillian, 20, according to Prince George’s County Police.
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
361K+
Followers
53K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy