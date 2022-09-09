ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

How Intel's Columbus plant could be a huge win for Cincinnati

By Dan Monk
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28dGn3_0hoyjV6o00

In a state-of-the-art clean room at the University of Cincinnati, a grad student in a bunny suit is trying to build a better mouse trap.

It’s a cutting-edge computer chip that Aaron Ruen designed himself, using resistive random-access memory to efficiently retrieve data.

“With machine learning, they’re trying to do a lot more with brain-inspired hardware,” Ruen explained. “So, these devices kind of fit very well with that.”

Ray Pfeffer
Aaron Ruen on Intel's Ohio plant: "I'm pretty excited about it because I want to stay near family in Ohio."

The Perrysburg native expects to graduate by next summer with a master’s degree in electrical engineering. He’ll have a lot more options to apply his newfound knowledge thanks to two huge economic development opportunities that await Greater Cincinnati.

Intel Corp. is spending $20 billion on two new semiconductor plants near Columbus. And the Biden Administration is preparing a national competition to designate 20 U.S. cities as regional technology hubs.

“We will certainly put up a fight with our partners here in the region to become a technology hub,” said Katie Eagan, vice president of government affairs for the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber of Commerce. “This is building out the future of the American economy. And why not do it in a city where we have the work force, the training ground and such a rich history of manufacturing as Cincinnati does?”

Technology hubs are the creation of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, a legislative attempt to reduce U.S. reliance on semiconductors produced overseas. The law provides $52.4 billion to construct chip plants in the U.S. and support chip research and development. It also provides an estimated $24 billion in tax credits to build and equip plants. Both will help Intel grow beyond its January commitment for two factories that employ 3,000 people in Licking County. With access to CHIPS Act subsidies, the company has said it might eventually invest $100 billion to construct eight plants.

Intel’s investment alone should be enough to stimulate job growth in Southwest Ohio, said Kimm Lauterbach, president and CEO of REDI Cincinnati, the region’s lead economic development agency. REDI’s pipeline of potential expansions grew 25% to 60 companies in the last several months. And that doesn’t count the 43 companies that already do business with Intel from locations between Cincinnati and Dayton.

“It certainly has the potential to give us an entirely new industry,” Lauterbach said. “So, it’s really the research, the development. It’s the supply chain. It’s the vendors. It’s the customers that all plan to come to be close to that Intel investment.”

But the CHIPS Act provides an even bigger opportunity for Cincinnati by pledging $10 billion toward the creation of 20 “regional and innovation technology hubs,” that will “position communities throughout the country to lead in high-growth, high-wage sectors such as artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and clean energy technology,” according to a White House fact sheet.

Technology hubs will be chosen in a competitive process that’s yet to be defined by the U.S. Economic Development Agency. And although Congress has endorsed the idea of tech hubs, it has yet to authorize funding for them, said Mark Muro, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and co-author of “ The Case for Growth Centers: How to spread high-tech innovation across America .”

Assuming those hurdles are crossed, Muro said Cincinnati has “a very interesting potential for winning” a merit-based tech hub competition.

“The bill’s language very much favors places with mix of large corporations, research universities and strong focus on technology-oriented education and work force development,” Muro said. “It also favors heartland locations. The whole discussion that the Senate had was about making sure the places that weren’t on the coast had a shot at real prosperity and participation in tech.”

Cincinnati has “a better shot than most,” Eagan said. “Our proximity to the Intel plant certainly helps as well.”

But it’s not a slam dunk, based on Muro’s report and Cincinnati’s past results.

Muro’s 2019 study ranked Cincinnati 18 th out of 35 “promising candidates” to become technology-inspired growth centers, citing its relatively low cost of living and above-average number of patents per 100,000 residents in 2018. That’s the good news. The bad news? Cincinnati will likely compete for three tech-hub slots in a five-state region that includes five cities that rank ahead of Cincinnati in the Brookings analysis.

It was a similar story in 2018, when Cincinnati was among 238 cities that competed for Amazon Inc.’s HQ2 project. Then estimated to be a $5 billion prize, Amazon ultimately split the project between Long Island, N.Y. and Arlington, Va. Cincinnati failed to make the list of 20 finalists but regional peers like Columbus, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh did. Amazon told city officials our region lacked technology talent and a cohesive transportation plan.

“We’ve made progress against a lot of that feedback,” said Lauterbach, who joined REDI in 2014 and became CEO in 2018.

She cites transit improvements underway through the Reinventing Metro initiative and a new funding plan that appears likely to solve the region’s biggest bottleneck at the Brent Spence Bridge.

She also cites the Cincinnati Innovation District , established with a $100 million funding commitment from JobsOhio in 2020. It includes the 1819 Innovation Hub, which opened in 2018 to encourage collaboration between local companies and researchers from UC and Children’s Hospital. And starting this fall, it will include a $200 million multi-disciplinary research center called Digital Futures at the Martin Luther King exit off I-71.

“You think about the feedback that we had from HQ2, not only was it that Cincinnati needed more STEM talent, but it was, ‘Cincinnati was really spot on’ in what they were doing,” Lauterbach said. “We had all of the mechanisms in place. We were growing in the right direction. We were focusing on the right things. It just wasn’t mature.”

Four years later, UC’s number of science, technology, engineering and mathematics graduates is on the wane. UC awarded 5,404 STEM degrees in 2021, down 12% from its 2018 peak of 6,120. After ranking 96 th with 29 patents in 2019, UC has yet to return to the National Academy of Investors’ annual list of the Top 100 global universities to be listed first on U.S. patents.

But those are just two metrics among many factors that could make or break a region’s bid to become a federally funded technology hub.

“Linkages of urban hubs with nearby rural or small-town areas that include some of the same supply chains could be a winning bet,” said Muro, the Brookings expert. “The best counsel for places is to make a strong proposal that builds on your strengths.”

One approach might be to differentiate Cincinnati’s fledgling innovation district from the health-care focused innovation hubs in Columbus and Cleveland.

“What’s beautiful about it is that it’s not industry specific,” said Lauterbach, from REDI Cincinnati. It’s “a testament to the diversity of our economy.”

From the consumer marketing expertise of Procter & Gamble Co. and Kroger Co. to the logistics capabilities of Amazon Inc. and Total Quality Logistics, Cincinnati has a unique mix of innovative companies that could set it apart from regional rivals.

“One of the interesting areas of growth you wouldn’t associate with Intel is in the analytics industry,” Lauterbach said. “They’re making chips. Looking at the analytics of that supply, how do you increase the quality and increase the volume? Cincinnati is known for analytics. So, will there be the possibility to attract more analytics firms who are based here to do that work for Intel?”

UC Engineering Professor Rashmi Jha said Greater Cincinnati’s concentration of automotive and advance-manufacturing companies could form “a great ecosystem” that creates demand for new kinds of computer chips that fuel Intel’s growth.

“The area which is going to boom these days is the area called domain specific computing, or application-specific computing. You design chips that cater to certain applications,” Jha said. “This (region) makes a lot of sense for these kind of chip designers and fabs to move into.”

Back in the clean room, Ruen isn’t the only UC student encouraged by Cincinnati’s prospects as a tech magnet.

“That’s something I always kind of wanted, to be able to do some type of semiconductor work but close to home,” said Greg Muha, who grew up in Cuyahoga Falls. “Really makes it look like there’s going to be like a long-term career opportunity here in Ohio for me to pursue what I’m really interested in.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusnavigator.com

7 Stores And Shopping Centers That Columbus Will Never Forget

Let’s be honest, these stores were as much a part of your childhood as Surge soda and pizza-flavored Doritos. Nostalgia is a heck of a thing. It’ll have you reminiscing over the most mundane of memories. Like back-to-school shopping as a kid or loitering around malls after school and cheesing the scene at the food courts.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

America’s Floor Source building $30M headquarters and showroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — America’s Floor Source is ready to expand its own home. The Columbus-based retailer and service company has been adding new markets via acquisitions in Cincinnati and Kentucky in recent years. Now it’s turning its attention back to the local market. The company is building a new $30 million headquarters […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
City
Perrysburg, OH
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

This local university ranks highest on U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Miami University is once again leads locally on a U.S. News & World Report list of the best post-secondary schools nationwide. Miami, the region’s second-largest university, ranked No. 105 on the media outlet's “Best Colleges Rankings,” the highest positioning in the region. The list, released Monday morning, aims to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions throughout their college search. It is one of U.S. News’ most popular of the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Zula restaurant downtown Cincinnati closes after a decade of business

CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in downtown Cincinnati is closing after a decade of business. Zula announced it has closed as the owner takes a step back and retires. "It's a hard business if you are committed to doing it right and the time is right to be done," Chef and owner Tsvika "Vik" Silberberg said in a statement. "I'm so appreciative to the amazing support over the years by our guests and the outpouring love and comments I have been receiving since my announcement."
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intel Corp#The Biden Administration#American
sciotopost.com

Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here

PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Find The Best Irish Pubs Around Columbus

Columbus and Ireland have a lot in common. Nearly 13% of Ohioans claim some Irish ancestry and sometimes, whether it’s the desire to feel connected to that ancient ancestry, or because you’re just craving a Guinness, we find ourselves heading out to the nearest Irish pub. Irish pubs...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
WEHT/WTVW

LST-325 embarks on Ohio River voyage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People waved flags today along the Ohio River as they gave a temporary goodbye to the USS LST-325. Each year, the ship embarks on a fundraising cruise for three and a half weeks. Around 50 crew members are aboard, including some veterans who fought on similar LST’s. “It is really cool. […]
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants in Cincinnati. If you're looking for a good hoagie, you should check out this joint in Corryville. Their Philly cheesesteak has slow-roasted top round steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. They also have other tasty steak and cheese hoagies like the Consigliere (chopped steak patty, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce) and the Sicilian (ribeye steak, sliced provolone, lettuce, and tomato).
CINCINNATI, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

PHOTOS: Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in central Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks with other leaders and officials ahead of Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger speaks with other officials and leaders ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy