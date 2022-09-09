ID Released For Person Killed In Head-On Pleasant Valley Crash

The identity of a person killed in a head-on crash on Route 44 has been identified. Photo Credit: Pleasant Valley Fire Company/Facebook

Police have identified a person killed during a head-on crash in the Hudson Valley.

Erin T. Clancy, a 50-year-old man, was killed in Dutchess County around 5:50 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Pleasant Valley, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

Troopers responded to Route 44 near Brown Road for a report of a head-on collision. Initial investigation revealed a 2009 Nissan Murano, driven by Camay Pryce, age 33, of Poughkeepsie, was traveling eastbound when he passed two vehicles and struck a westbound 2015 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Clancy, said Hicks.

Clancy, a Dutchess resident who lived in Stanford, was pronounced dead on the scene, Hicks said.

Pryce was transported to a local area hospital for serious injuries, Hicks added.

This investigation remains ongoing.

