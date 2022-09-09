ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Great Lakes Brewing company offering tours for the beer lovers

By Nadeen Abusada
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mrmQi_0hoyjLWm00

For all those beer lovers, Great Lakes Brewing Company is offering tours where you can try all your favorite beers, see how they are made and get a little history.

In the heart of Ohio City is Great Lakes Brewing Company, and behind those brick walls is Steve Forman, mathematician and the pub brewing manager. It’s safe to say beer runs through his veins.

“Beer is my life for the most part. If I'm not at home, I'm doing something with beer,” said Forman.

Forman has spent more than a decade creating an assortment of beers, from their Great Lakes IPA to their Haze Craft and Crush Worthy.

Though the recipes are top secret, he brews them in a machine that dates to Great Lakes first beer — the sweet, malty Dortmunder.

“This is the original seven-barrel system that Pat and Dan started with back in 1988,” Forman said. “I’m really the only one who 99% of the time brews on it.”

In that system, Forman will experiment, test and try all kinds of new recipes. If it's a good batch, it'll make it to the draft and if it does well, it could even make it across the street, where on Friday they are brewing 75 barrels of frothy goodness.

They do everything Steve does at a bigger scale, then either bottle it, can it or throw it on draft. That makes Forman proud of what he does, reminding everyone to simply drink more good beer.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
clevelandmagazine.com

How Northeast Ohio Remembers Geauga Lake Amusement Park

For more than a century, the grounds of Geauga Lake were used for recreation and entertainment by Northeast Ohioans before the park’s closure in 2007. Screams of joy and clattering metal rattle the air as the roller coaster spirals and slices up its track at 45 miles per hour. Thrill seekers throw their hands up in worship — yet another group of converts to the church of the Corkscrew, a favorite at Geauga Lake along with Double Loop and Big Dipper.
AURORA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Ohio City, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Beer#Amazon Fire Tv#Food Drink#Business Industry#Beverages#Linus Business#Haze Craft
viatravelers.com

20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio

Sitting over 82.49 square miles, Cleveland is the second largest city in Ohio. It is one of the best places in the state to work, live, and explore with loved ones on vacation. Cleveland is home to museums, theatres, unique culture, natural parks, and several other attractions, making it an...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cleveland19.com

Year-long construction halt has Cleveland business owners losing money

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Business owners on East 105th Street in Cleveland are pleading for answers after a street project has been at a standstill. “We haven’t seen any construction. There’s nowhere to park, one-way traffic,” explained Kimberly Carter. Carter owns a business on East 105th Street....
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Hear WMMS-FM History at the Music Box from People Who Were There

The legend of Cleveland’s powerhouse radio station WMMS-FM lives and on — and there’s good reason for that. Almost never has a station dominated a market as WMMS did in the 1970s and 80s and probably none has ever been as influential in breaking out acts that went on to become superstars. There’s just a lot to talk about.
CLEVELAND, OH
thisiscleveland.com

Spiced and Diced: Hispanic Cuisine in The Land

Turning up the heat in Cleveland is simple—just take a gourmet-cation to a spirited haunt specializing in south-of-the-border fare. Follow your nose to Fulton Road, where the Caribe Bake Shop begins doling out Puerto Rican delicacies, both sweet and savory, daily from 7 a.m. Come for the award-winning Cubanos, stay for the fried bananas and tres leches.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Lorain’s FireFish Festival Moves to a New Underutilized Location

The FireFish Festival, a community arts festival in downtown Lorain, has shapeshifted through many forms, all of them rooted in activating neglected and/or under-utilized spaces. That’s similar to the original mission of Cleveland Ingenuity Festival, which is no surprise: both were founded/co-founded by arts advocate James Levin, who also founded Cleveland Public Theatre in a neighborhood (Gordon Square) that was then down on its heels.
LORAIN, OH
sweetrootblog.com

Blush and Muted Lavender at Red Fox Inn and Tavern in Middleburg

An incredible EXTRA special day. It means so much to design for people you love. Jon was our warehouse manager for a couple years and played such an important role in the store of Sweet Root, so it was the greatest honor to design flowers for him and his beautiful bride, Jennifer. These two are something incredibly special and not only did we get to add pretty color and fresh blooms to their ceremony and reception, but we got an invitation and cried at least five times each watching them exchange vows and dance the night away.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy