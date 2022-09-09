Great Lakes Brewing company offering tours for the beer lovers

For all those beer lovers, Great Lakes Brewing Company is offering tours where you can try all your favorite beers, see how they are made and get a little history.

In the heart of Ohio City is Great Lakes Brewing Company, and behind those brick walls is Steve Forman, mathematician and the pub brewing manager. It’s safe to say beer runs through his veins.

“Beer is my life for the most part. If I'm not at home, I'm doing something with beer,” said Forman.

Forman has spent more than a decade creating an assortment of beers, from their Great Lakes IPA to their Haze Craft and Crush Worthy.

Though the recipes are top secret, he brews them in a machine that dates to Great Lakes first beer — the sweet, malty Dortmunder.

“This is the original seven-barrel system that Pat and Dan started with back in 1988,” Forman said. “I’m really the only one who 99% of the time brews on it.”

In that system, Forman will experiment, test and try all kinds of new recipes. If it's a good batch, it'll make it to the draft and if it does well, it could even make it across the street, where on Friday they are brewing 75 barrels of frothy goodness.

They do everything Steve does at a bigger scale, then either bottle it, can it or throw it on draft. That makes Forman proud of what he does, reminding everyone to simply drink more good beer.

