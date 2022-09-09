ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Police: Jamestown Community College campus on lockdown

 3 days ago
UPDATE: Police say the campus is now cleared and safe. No injuries are reported.

Investigators are looking for a male suspect who appeared to be threatening a woman while carrying a taser on campus.

The Olean Police Department says Jamestown Community College's Cattaraugus County campus is on lockdown.

Officers responded to reports of an individual on campus with a weapon Friday around 1:15 p.m.

The college says campus buildings will remain on lockdown and updates will be posted to its website .

The Olean Police Department is asking anyone with information to call (716) 376-5677.

This is a developing story. 7 News will update you as we learn more.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

