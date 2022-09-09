ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Sonny Perdue formally installed as University System of Georgia leader

By Cassidy Alexander - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1agk4T_0hoyjIsb00

As the new leader of the University System of Georgia, Sonny Perdue pledged to treat students like customers.

The former two-term governor was formally recognized as the system’s chancellor on Friday during an investiture ceremony at the state Capitol. He used his address as an opportunity to continue selling the value of a Georgia college degree — something he has said is a necessity as the University System braces for declining enrollment.

“Above all, our students — no matter what age, how many academic credits they have or if they’re the first in their family to attend college — are our customers,” he said. “That’s not a word you hear very often in academics, but that’s the way we’re going to treat our students. As customers.”

Enrollment dips at most public Georgia universities

Perdue called a college degree a “million-dollar deal,” citing a recent study by the University System that compared earnings between graduates and those without degrees. In addition to thanking his colleagues, family and state leaders, he said the University System will share data to show how it measures success. He also emphasized that investing in higher education will keep Georgia competitive.

Perdue, 75, began working as the chancellor in April. He was unanimously voted in by the Georgia Board of Regents, despite a contentious yearlong search process. Opponents to his appointment said Perdue didn’t have the necessary higher education leadership experience. He served two terms as Georgia’s governor and four years as U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary — experience supporters said made him well-qualified for the role.

Gov. Brian Kemp was among a series of speakers who lauded Perdue for his decades of work in Georgia. His colleagues called him a visionary leader and a dedicated public servant.

Sonny Perdue takes the helm as University System of Georgia chancellor

“Don’t sleep on Sonny,” said Harold Melton, a former Georgia Supreme Court justice, to those who will be working with Perdue now. “I would encourage you all to enjoy the ride. You will be challenged. You will grow. You will be cared for. And you may even find a friend.”

The investiture ceremony formally recognizes Perdue as the 14th chancellor of the 340,000-student University System. The ceremony fell on the same day as his 50th anniversary to his wife and former first lady Mary Perdue.

“If you can’t tell, I’m excited,” Perdue said. “I gladly accept this challenge and I’m looking forward to what we will accomplish together as the best university system in the nation.”

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 1

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

After pay raise led Kemp's 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan

STATHAM, Ga. — (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school lockdown drills.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue officially takes up new role

ATLANTA — Sonny Perdue has been a Georgia state senator, governor and U.S. secretary of agriculture. But not until Friday did the long-time public servant officially take on “maybe the most impactful job I’ve ever had” when he was formally invested as the 14th chancellor of the University System of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

U.S. News Best Colleges & Universities report: Top-ranked Georgia schools

ATLANTA — The affordability of a college education has taken over national headlines as the U.S. Department of Education navigates the Biden Administration's loan forgiveness program, leaving many to consider if they're getting their money's worth. Well, the rankings are out - and when it comes to colleges in Georgia, students are getting top-ranked education at affordable prices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia's Elections Division continues efforts to increase voter list accuracy

ATLANTA — Voters throughout Georgia may be receiving official election mail as part of a comprehensive effort to improve the accuracy of Georgia’s voter rolls, the Secretary of State’s Election Division announced this week. Approximately 208,000 active voters may have moved within Georgia, according to data from the Department of Driver Services.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Melton
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Sonny Perdue
KCAU 9 News

Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines

A group of computer and election security experts is urging Georgia election officials to replace the state's touchscreen voting machines with hand-marked paper ballots ahead of the November midterm elections, citing what they say are “serious threats” posed by an apparent breach of voting equipment in one county.
WRDW-TV

News 12 interviews gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on campaign trail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2022 midterm election is drawing attention from across the county. Brain Kemp and Stacey Abrams are facing off again after Kemp’s win in 2018. Hershel Walker is challenging Senator Raphael Warnock for his seat in Washington. Abrams was in Augusta on Saturday, September 10th,...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia College#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#The University System Of
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta

An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Deaths from family violence are rising in Georgia. Here’s why

Last year there were 212 family violence related deaths in Georgia — a nearly 50% increase over the previous year. The coronavirus pandemic is part of the explanation for the sharp rise, but there are other factors, including the difficulty in identifying when a death is related to family violence. For more on this, GPB’s Peter Biello spoke with Hall County Solicitor-General and board chair of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence Stephanie Woodard.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Governor Kemp Accepts Resignation of District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker

The resignation of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker is now official. Governor Brian Kemp accepted Parker’s resignation as the Clarke County District 2 Commissioner effective September 8, 2022. The acceptance by the governor is required by state law as part of the resignation process. According to the ACC Public Information Office, in a letter to the governor dated September 7, Parker requested acceptance of their resignation based on currently residing outside of the boundaries of Commission District 2.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags at Half-Staff for Dual Reasons

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release Saturday, September 10th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags to be displayed at half staff on Sunday September 11, 2022 to honor and remember the nearly 3000 Americans that lost their lives on September 11 2001.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy