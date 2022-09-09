Sonny Perdue formally installed as University System of Georgia leader

As the new leader of the University System of Georgia, Sonny Perdue pledged to treat students like customers.

The former two-term governor was formally recognized as the system’s chancellor on Friday during an investiture ceremony at the state Capitol. He used his address as an opportunity to continue selling the value of a Georgia college degree — something he has said is a necessity as the University System braces for declining enrollment.

“Above all, our students — no matter what age, how many academic credits they have or if they’re the first in their family to attend college — are our customers,” he said. “That’s not a word you hear very often in academics, but that’s the way we’re going to treat our students. As customers.”

Perdue called a college degree a “million-dollar deal,” citing a recent study by the University System that compared earnings between graduates and those without degrees. In addition to thanking his colleagues, family and state leaders, he said the University System will share data to show how it measures success. He also emphasized that investing in higher education will keep Georgia competitive.

Perdue, 75, began working as the chancellor in April. He was unanimously voted in by the Georgia Board of Regents, despite a contentious yearlong search process. Opponents to his appointment said Perdue didn’t have the necessary higher education leadership experience. He served two terms as Georgia’s governor and four years as U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary — experience supporters said made him well-qualified for the role.

Gov. Brian Kemp was among a series of speakers who lauded Perdue for his decades of work in Georgia. His colleagues called him a visionary leader and a dedicated public servant.

“Don’t sleep on Sonny,” said Harold Melton, a former Georgia Supreme Court justice, to those who will be working with Perdue now. “I would encourage you all to enjoy the ride. You will be challenged. You will grow. You will be cared for. And you may even find a friend.”

The investiture ceremony formally recognizes Perdue as the 14th chancellor of the 340,000-student University System. The ceremony fell on the same day as his 50th anniversary to his wife and former first lady Mary Perdue.

“If you can’t tell, I’m excited,” Perdue said. “I gladly accept this challenge and I’m looking forward to what we will accomplish together as the best university system in the nation.”

