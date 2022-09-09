ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Charges issued against suspect in multi-county U-Haul chase

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man suspected of leading authorities on a multi-county chase in a stolen U-Haul truck last week has been charged in the incident. The chase began in Walker when detectives investigated reports of a stolen motorcycle, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was believed to have been armed during the incident.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Deputies: 5 suspects involved in Holland burglary near Buddhist temple

HOLLAND, Mich. — Deputies have released surveillance photos of suspects wanted in connection to a Holland burglary. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they arrived at the Lao Buddhist Temple of Holland after receiving reports of multiple people entering a home and stealing various items on Sunday, Sept. 11 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo Twp. fire chief, battalion chief fired

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two leaders with the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department have been fired. Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were let go on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to Township Manager Dexter Mitchell. The reasons for their termination were not disclosed. We’re told Assistant Fire...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Wyoming, MI
State
Wyoming State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Fox17

ArtPrize entry pays tribute to fallen Kent County K9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of this year’s ArtPrize entries pays tribute to a Kent County K9 who died in the line of duty last year. Axel encountered a medical emergency while tracking the suspect in a Sparta home invasion last year. He later died at Animal Emergency Hospital.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Lawton man sentenced to 5 years for lying to receive $250K in VA benefits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Lawton man convicted for lying to receive veterans benefits has been sentenced to five years behind bars. The U.S. Attorney’s Office — Western District of Michigan says 53-year-old Joseph Scott Gray lied to the Department of Veterans Affairs regarding an inability to walk or stand. As a result, he received $250,000 in benefits he was not entitled to.
LAWTON, MI
Fox17

Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Murder#Violent Crime#The U S Marhsals Service
Fox17

Ionia County undersheriff performs cannonball at varsity swim meet

IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia County deputy participated in a fundraiser event during a swim meet at Ionia High School Thursday night!. We’re told the fundraiser helped raise awareness for cancer. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office compared Undersheriff Andrew Bucholtz’s cannonball dive to “a floundering porpoise” on social...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Kent County prosecutor: No charges filed in Wyoming BK assault incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges will be filed in an assault incident that took place at a Wyoming Burger King over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4. Two teens were allegedly attacked by a man who was dissatisfied with their service at the drive-thru. The 17-year-old, Isabella, and another 15-year-old employee say the man then came into the store, where he attacked both of them before running away.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: September 16

1. The 4th annual Fall Bike Celebration Weekend begins today in the Kalamazoo area. The weekend offers many bicycling-related events and raises awareness of the need to bike safely as the hours of darkness increase during the fall. Today the first 30 bicyclists to ride their bikes to the Vicksburg...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fox17

FOX 17 Morning crew explores ArtPrize kick-off morning!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thanks for joining the FOX 17 Morning News crew as we welcome ArtPrize back to Grand Rapids!. Elliot Grandia got to doodle on the background for our live shots this morning. He even got Tessa DiTirro in on the inter-action. Off the beaten path. This...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

FOX 17 Morning crew live at ArtPrize

Join the FOX 17 Morning News crew as we welcome ArtPrize back to Grand Rapids!. Elliot Grandia got to doodle on the background for our live shots this morning. This morning we spoke with Randy Finch— resident Ice Guru— about the newly finished Ice Castle, where he runs his ice sculpture business. They decided to be a venue to house ice artists and bring the ArtPrize experience outside of downtown!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Fall is the perfect time for the family to visit Anderson and Girls Orchard

Fall has arrived, and what better place to take part in the traditional fall activities than at Anderson and Girls Orchard in Stanton?. The farm not only offers an array of apple-infused goods such as apple cider, donuts, apple cider shakes, and apple butter, but they also have an exotic petting zoo filled with farm animals as well as creatures from beyond North America.
STANTON, MI
WWMTCw

2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
MLive

Juvenile lifer Amy Black released from prison 31 years after killing Muskegon County man

MUSKEGON, MI – After serving 30-plus years behind bars for a murder she committed at the age of 16, Amy Lee Black, a juvenile lifer, has been released from prison. Black, now 48, was paroled Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility, Chris Gautz, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Corrections, confirmed with MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Join Alzheimer's Association Michigan Chapter Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 8

The goal of the Alzheimer's Association is to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia by leading the way in research and diagnosis. The organization's Michigan Chapter offers so much help and support for those living with or caregivers of those with Alzheimer's, and they want to recognize those programs through events like the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy