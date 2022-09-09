Read full article on original website
Fox17
Mother's boyfriend convicted in 2020 death of Grand Rapids 8-month-old
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of killing an 8-month-old boy in Grand Rapids two years ago has been found guilty. The child, Josiah Lamarr Guyton, was found unresponsive on the northwest side of the city in March 2020. He later died at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
Fox17
Charges issued against suspect in multi-county U-Haul chase
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man suspected of leading authorities on a multi-county chase in a stolen U-Haul truck last week has been charged in the incident. The chase began in Walker when detectives investigated reports of a stolen motorcycle, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was believed to have been armed during the incident.
Fox17
Deputies: 5 suspects involved in Holland burglary near Buddhist temple
HOLLAND, Mich. — Deputies have released surveillance photos of suspects wanted in connection to a Holland burglary. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they arrived at the Lao Buddhist Temple of Holland after receiving reports of multiple people entering a home and stealing various items on Sunday, Sept. 11 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
Fox17
Kalamazoo Twp. fire chief, battalion chief fired
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two leaders with the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department have been fired. Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were let go on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to Township Manager Dexter Mitchell. The reasons for their termination were not disclosed. We’re told Assistant Fire...
Fox17
ArtPrize entry pays tribute to fallen Kent County K9
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of this year’s ArtPrize entries pays tribute to a Kent County K9 who died in the line of duty last year. Axel encountered a medical emergency while tracking the suspect in a Sparta home invasion last year. He later died at Animal Emergency Hospital.
Fox17
East Michigan man arrested after leading authorities on multi-county pursuit
(WXMI) — A chase spanning multiple counties ended with the arrest of a 39-year-old Monroe man Tuesday evening. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says deputies became involved in the chase after receiving reports of an individual shooting at authorities before a pursuit began through Branch County. We’re...
Fox17
Lawton man sentenced to 5 years for lying to receive $250K in VA benefits
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Lawton man convicted for lying to receive veterans benefits has been sentenced to five years behind bars. The U.S. Attorney’s Office — Western District of Michigan says 53-year-old Joseph Scott Gray lied to the Department of Veterans Affairs regarding an inability to walk or stand. As a result, he received $250,000 in benefits he was not entitled to.
Fox17
Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
Fox17
Ionia County undersheriff performs cannonball at varsity swim meet
IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia County deputy participated in a fundraiser event during a swim meet at Ionia High School Thursday night!. We’re told the fundraiser helped raise awareness for cancer. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office compared Undersheriff Andrew Bucholtz’s cannonball dive to “a floundering porpoise” on social...
Fox17
Kent County prosecutor: No charges filed in Wyoming BK assault incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges will be filed in an assault incident that took place at a Wyoming Burger King over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4. Two teens were allegedly attacked by a man who was dissatisfied with their service at the drive-thru. The 17-year-old, Isabella, and another 15-year-old employee say the man then came into the store, where he attacked both of them before running away.
Fox17
Sunflowers along US-131 in Rockford aim to preserve declining insect populations
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’ve driven along US-131 in Rockford lately, you may have noticed a radiant patch of sunflowers on the side of the freeway. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) explains they have established a plan to preserve dwindling insect species that are crucial to pollination.
Fox17
Morning Buzz: September 16
1. The 4th annual Fall Bike Celebration Weekend begins today in the Kalamazoo area. The weekend offers many bicycling-related events and raises awareness of the need to bike safely as the hours of darkness increase during the fall. Today the first 30 bicyclists to ride their bikes to the Vicksburg...
Fox17
FOX 17 Morning crew explores ArtPrize kick-off morning!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thanks for joining the FOX 17 Morning News crew as we welcome ArtPrize back to Grand Rapids!. Elliot Grandia got to doodle on the background for our live shots this morning. He even got Tessa DiTirro in on the inter-action. Off the beaten path. This...
Fox17
FOX 17 Morning crew live at ArtPrize
Join the FOX 17 Morning News crew as we welcome ArtPrize back to Grand Rapids!. Elliot Grandia got to doodle on the background for our live shots this morning. This morning we spoke with Randy Finch— resident Ice Guru— about the newly finished Ice Castle, where he runs his ice sculpture business. They decided to be a venue to house ice artists and bring the ArtPrize experience outside of downtown!
Fox17
Fall is the perfect time for the family to visit Anderson and Girls Orchard
Fall has arrived, and what better place to take part in the traditional fall activities than at Anderson and Girls Orchard in Stanton?. The farm not only offers an array of apple-infused goods such as apple cider, donuts, apple cider shakes, and apple butter, but they also have an exotic petting zoo filled with farm animals as well as creatures from beyond North America.
WWMTCw
2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
Juvenile lifer Amy Black released from prison 31 years after killing Muskegon County man
MUSKEGON, MI – After serving 30-plus years behind bars for a murder she committed at the age of 16, Amy Lee Black, a juvenile lifer, has been released from prison. Black, now 48, was paroled Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility, Chris Gautz, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Corrections, confirmed with MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
Fox17
Kentwood Food Truck Festival brings 30+ vendors, live music, and more!
KENTWOOD, Mich. — It's time for the September Food Truck Festival -- Just one more way to make the most of the remaining summer season. Over 30 vendors and small businesses will be at the Kent District Library — Kentwood Branch from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 17th.
Fox17
Join Alzheimer's Association Michigan Chapter Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 8
The goal of the Alzheimer's Association is to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia by leading the way in research and diagnosis. The organization's Michigan Chapter offers so much help and support for those living with or caregivers of those with Alzheimer's, and they want to recognize those programs through events like the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
'How is this fair?': Coopersville woman not refunded for Meijer issues for almost 4 months
WALKER, Mich. — Issues at Meijer continue to linger months after their card readers had problems at stores around Michigan. A Coopersville woman reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for help after she still hadn't gotten all her money back. Back in May and June, Meijer said they...
