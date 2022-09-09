ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, VA

Virginia restaurant scraps 9/11-themed menu following backlash

By Scripps National
 3 days ago
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A restaurant in Virginia faced backlash after it posted a 9/11-inspired menu.

The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Stafford posted a menu online that featured items like "First Responder Flatbread, "Never Forget" sampler, and the "Remember-tini," according to Newsweek.

A manager at the restaurant reportedly apologized for the menu. He said he wanted to bring attention to the "horrific day," according to WJLA.

The restaurant has posted a new menu for Sunday. It has a football theme.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Ahead of the 21st anniversary, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation declaring Sunday a day of remembrance.

Stafford restaurant facing backlash after special 9/11-themed menu

A country club restaurant in Stafford County, Virginia, is facing backlash after posting a special menu featuring entirely 9/11-themed dishes and drinks last week. The menu labeled “Seafood Sunday” at The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Stafford included dishes like the “First Responder Flatbread,” “9-11 Oysters” and “Flight 93 Redirect” crab dip.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Virginia country club apologizes for ‘appalling’ 9/11-themed seafood menu

A Manassas, Virginia, country club has apologized after advertising their special menu that was going to be served on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack. The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour outraged social media users with menu items included a “Remember-tini,” a “2977 Chowder,” (an apparent reference to the death toll from the attacks), and a “Flight 93 Redirect” hot crab dip with crostini.
MANASSAS, VA
Joe Biden
Missing Virginia man found safe

UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election

Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
“I really felt as if I’d lost a grandmother:” Virginia tea shop becomes place to honor Queen Elizabeth

BERRYVILLE, Va. — In Berryville, Virginia, a British tradition is observed every day: tea. “Today we have our regular afternoon tea, we have two seating's,” explained Allison Ritter, the owner of the Tea Cart, an English-styled restaurant and gift shop. “We serve three-course meals, single course meals, as well as unlimited flavors and bottomless pots of tea.”
BERRYVILLE, VA
Virginia restaurant apologizes for insensitive 9/11 menu

MANASSAS, Va. — The manager of the restaurant at a Virginia country club has apologized after many people called the restaurant’s planned menu offensive. An image of the menu, which was reportedly posted in a Facebook group for servicemembers and veterans, was shared on Twitter. The menu’s offerings included “Pentagon Pie,” “Flight 93 Redirect” and a drink called a “Remember-tini.”
MANASSAS, VA
2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping

Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
HOUSTON, TX
Fairfax Co. detective arrested for DUI

A Fairfax County, Virginia, detective was arrested in Stafford County on Thursday night for driving under the influence. Steven Copp, a 15-year veteran of the force was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to a Fairfax County Police news release. The detective was off-duty and was driving...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Fairfax County trail attacks suspect arrested

RESTON, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published before the arrest of the suspect. Fairfax County Police on Thursday arrested and charged a 42-year-old suspect related to a series of indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, police announced today. Authorities said that detectives from...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

