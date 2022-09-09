Woodtick and Norton fires grow

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Woodtick Fire has burned 9,434 acres, and the lightning caused Norton Fire has burned 8,374 acres.

Thursday’s reconnaissance flight over the Woodtick Fire showed growth in the West Fork of Camas Creek and the confluence of Pole Creek due to weather associated with Wednesday’s and Thursday’s Red Flag warnings. Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity’s, and stronger winds combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger. The fire continues to primarily move from the north to the southeast.

The Woodtick Fire started as two separate fires on July 14th, 2022, in a rugged and remote area in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, 27 miles northwest of Challis. Currently, a point protection strategy is in place, which focuses operations on protecting highly valued resources such as structures, natural resources, cultural resources, and other property.

The Norton Fire showed increased activity over the past few days. However, most of the increased activity remains within the original footprint of the fire and perimeter growth has been minimal. The fire is most active in the southwest and southeast flanks of the fire, near the Canyon Creek drainage. There has been little to no growth on the northern portions of the fire, around the Sheep Creek drainage.

The Norton Fire started on August 1st, 2022, approximately seven miles northwest of Lower Loon Creek in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Norton Lookout and outbuildings have been covered with structure wrap, which reflects radiant heat and diverts embers from settling directly on the building. Fire managers continue to utilize air resources to determine management strategies. Point protection is in place and is ready if needed to protect values at risk.

Fire activity for both fires was moderated on Thursday due to smoke from fires in the region. During a reconnaissance flight of both fires Thursday morning, a new fire start was detected. The Goat Fire is burning east of Hidden Valley Ranch and is estimated at ¼ of an acre.

Fire managers continue to use cameras temporarily posted on the Sleeping Deer and Middle Fork Peak lookouts to observe fire activity in the inaccessible and rugged terrain of the Woodtick and Norton fires. The Woodtick Fire is currently being managed by a Type 4 Incident Commander, with support from two engines. Both fires are being supported by a local Initial Attack helicopter.

Closures

Two closures remain in effect on the Woodtick Fire. To view the orders in their entirety and other information regarding the fires, please refer to: https://bit.ly/WoodtickFireClosure

The post Woodtick and Norton fires grow appeared first on Local News 8 .