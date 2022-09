Marksville, La. – (Sept. 12, 2022) Flights of fancy and the start of hunting season are the order of the day at Paragon Casino Resort this fall, with a packed slate of events for guests and fans of all ages. Take a day trip with your family to explore the many amenities that Paragon Casino Resort has to offer or watch rapper and entrepreneur T.I. hit the Mári Show Room stage in October. No matter the reason, Paragon Casino Resort has entertainment options for everyone this fall.

