recordpatriot.com
Stepbrother, 14, charged as an adult in killing of 10-year-old Saginaw girl
A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his 10-year-old stepsister Na’Mylah Turner-Moore in Saginaw. Jameion Peterson, the juvenile suspect, was arraigned on a charge of open murder on Aug. 31, and is being charged as an adult, Saginaw County Court records showed. He is due back in court on Sept. 21.
nbc25news.com
Hundreds of people walk to end Alzheimer's in Saginaw Township
SAGINAW TWP, Mich - Hundreds of people walked to end Alzheimer's in Saginaw Township Saturday morning at the Saginaw Township Soccer Complex. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support, and research.
nbc25news.com
New faces at Bikes on the Bricks in Flint
FLINT, Mich.---If you love motorcycles, downtown Flint was the place to be on September 10th. The Annual Bikes on the Bricks brought out thousands of people to Flint. "I love all the bikes and I love al the paint schemes," David Schulze. At the event, people could see all different...
WNEM
Southbound US-23 back open following crash in Genesee Co.
GENESEE CO, Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound US-23 in Genesee County are back open following a crash. The crash was reported about 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The highway was closed after M-21/Corunna Road, Exit 118, but has since reopened.
nbc25news.com
Veterans Stand Down Event
The Genesee County Department of Veterans Services is preparing for their Veterans Stand Down event this Saturday, September 17th. The free event will take place from 11am-5pm at the Lake Callis Recreation Complex located at 1152 North Gale Rd in Davison. There's something for everyone including kids activities, live music, food trucks, hair cuts, massages and more!
nbc25news.com
Annual Auto Fest event returns to Frankenmuth
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Thousands of people gathered in Frankenmuth for the annual Auto Fest Saturday. The event featured classic cars, food, drinks, and a lot of fun. New links: First-ever Taco Fest event held in Saginaw. Mid-Michigan NOW talked with Jill Zeddies who volunteers at Auto Fest. New links: Scratch...
nbc25news.com
1 dead in Fenton fatal car crash
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fatal car crash occurred in Fenton on Friday involving two cars. On September 9, around 6:30 p.m., Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a two car crash at the intersection of Denton Hill Road and Denton Creek Drive. A Chevrolet Camaro...
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Road rage incident on US-23, two vehicles not identified
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a single rollover crash on North US-23 from a road rage incident Friday. The ongoing investigation revealed that there were three vehicles involved in the road rage incident while traveling north on US-23 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
nbc25news.com
I-75 SB left lane blocked due to crash
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — I-75 south bound's left lane is blocked near I-69 exit 117 Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation posted on Twitter Monday around 3:00 p.m. that a crash occurred on I-75. There is no new information at this time on the severity of the crash or how...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Clare fire destroys home, garage, vehicles
A fire early Wednesday morning destroyed a home, the adjacent garage and two vehicles and damaged homes on ether side as well, Clare Assistant Fire Chief Sam Eberhart said. Firefighters were called to 307 East Seventh Street to respond to the report of a house fire at 5:13 am, Wednesday. The owner of the home is Balwinder Singh.
Davison mayor inching closer to opening new hot dog restaurant
DAVISON, MI - Davison Mayor Tim Bishop has a lot on his plate handling his day-to-day duties. But as the owner of B-Dogs Specialty Hot Dog Cart, located inside of the Flint Farmers’ Market, Bishop will soon become busier, planning to expand into Davison by the middle of November.
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
nbc25news.com
Dow Diamond 9/11 walk pays tribute to lives lost during attacks
MIDLAND, Mich. - Sunday, many people around the nation are honoring and remembering those who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks 21 years ago. Mid-Michigan NOW's Chloe Godbold explains how those lives were honored and remembered at Dow Diamond in Midland. People of all ages came together to...
WNEM
Suspect accused of breaking into store for cigarettes, lottery tickets arrested
AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - Police arrested a suspect who is accused of breaking into a convenience store and stealing cigarettes and lottery tickets. State police troopers were sent to a breaking and entering alarm at JoJo’s Refresh Shop, located at 401 Midland St. in Auburn, on Friday, Sept. 9 about 1:35 a.m.
Happy Go Lucky offers nostalgic candy, toys and gifts in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Happy Go Lucky, a new shop in Saginaw County, offers nostalgic candy, toys and gifts to surprise and delight people of all ages. Happy Go Lucky opened at 7677 Gratiot Road in Thomas Township in August. Lauren Husen, owner of Rebel Co., located next door at 7679 Gratiot Road, owns the new shop with her husband, Matt Husen.
MLive.com
Motorcyclists cruise through Flint for Bikes on the Bricks 2022
Bikers cruise through Flint for Bikes on the Bricks 2022. Jodie Urias, a Urias Family Globe of Death Daredevil, stands in the center of the globe of death as Melvin Urias, Erwin Urias and Olga Surnina drive around her in motorcycles at the 2022 Bikes on the Bricks in Flint on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Urias Family rides motorcycles in a giant metal globe, with their final act fitting three motorcycles and two daredevils standing in the center.Get Photo.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Sept. 12th
With the increased costs due to inflation, houses might not sell and therefor it may become a buyer market. Michigan's Supreme Court Justice Mary McCormack is resigning. United way of Midland county supplying teachers school supplies. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. United way of Midland county is helping to supply...
abc12.com
Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
nbc25news.com
Meet-and-Greet held at the Flint Institute of Arts
FLINT, Mich.- The Flint Institute of Arts held a meet-and-greet with its new director, Tracee Glab Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Flint. New links: Hundreds of people walk to end Alzheimer's in Saginaw Township. People in the community had the chance to give ideas and thoughts about...
nbc25news.com
United Way of Midland County helping local teachers get school supplies
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The United Way of Midland County has partnered with local businesses to help area teachers that are in need of supplies for their classrooms. Volunteers are packing up 700 kits full of school supplies that will help every K-12 teacher in Midland County. The United...
