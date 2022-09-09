Bikers cruise through Flint for Bikes on the Bricks 2022. Jodie Urias, a Urias Family Globe of Death Daredevil, stands in the center of the globe of death as Melvin Urias, Erwin Urias and Olga Surnina drive around her in motorcycles at the 2022 Bikes on the Bricks in Flint on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Urias Family rides motorcycles in a giant metal globe, with their final act fitting three motorcycles and two daredevils standing in the center.Get Photo.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO