Effective: 2022-09-13 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Patchy fog will remain possible, but dense fog is no longer expected.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME ・ 4 HOURS AGO