Effective: 2022-09-13 09:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee LOCALLY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Locally dense fog is affecting some locations around Lake City and Live Oak this morning with visibilities below half a mile for a brief time. These visibilities should improve by 10 AM. Motorists should remain alert for sudden changes in visibility, especially in low spots and near marshes, rivers, creeks or lakes.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO