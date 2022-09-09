Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia, Suwannee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 09:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee LOCALLY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Locally dense fog is affecting some locations around Lake City and Live Oak this morning with visibilities below half a mile for a brief time. These visibilities should improve by 10 AM. Motorists should remain alert for sudden changes in visibility, especially in low spots and near marshes, rivers, creeks or lakes.
