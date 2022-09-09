Effective: 2022-09-15 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM EDT. Target Area: Polk The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. .Due to recent heavy rainfall, Peace River At Bartow is expected to reach minor flood stage over the next couple of days. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Peace River At Bartow. * WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Private roads downstream flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 7.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 8.0 feet Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.1 feet on 07/18/1991. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Peace River Bartow 8.0 7.9 Tue 9 am 7.9 8.0 8.0 7.9 7.9

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO