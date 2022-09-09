Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Woman cited but uninjured after crashing through bridge construction in Mills
CASPER, Wyo. — A woman received two citations but was uninjured after her pickup crashed through the new metal decking of the under-construction Casper Creek Bridge in Mills on Thursday night, according to city officials. The call for the crash came in around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. The woman had...
Mills Vehicle Crash will Delay Work on the South Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper
According to a press release from WYDOT, a one-vehicle crash on Thrusday night will delay work on the south Salt Creek Highway bridge in Casper. According to a Mills Police Department report, at about 11:15 p.m., a driver of a Dodge pickup headed south on Salt. Creek Highway (WYO 254),...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Crash damage to delay work on Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A single-vehicle crash into the under-construction Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper will delay work on it, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Friday. The crash occurred on Thursday night, when the driver drove into the metal decking of the bridge, according to the Mills Police...
oilcity.news
West Thumb Geyser Basin closed in Yellowstone due to smoking solar battery system
CASPER, Wyo. — West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park is closed until further notice, Yellowstone Public Affairs said on Monday afternoon. The closure is due to hazardous conditions relating to fumes from a solar battery energy storage system. Smoke was reported coming out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Casper’s McKenzie Dog Park to see closure Wednesday for maintenance
CASPER, Wyo. — McKenzie Dog Park will be closed from sunrise to 2 p.m. Wednesday for maintenance, according to the City of Casper. Casper Parks staff will conduct vegetation management and weed maintenance. The park is located at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper. “The City thanks the public...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Crime Clips: Chevelle recovered; alleged burglar busted
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and other sources provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Information has also...
oilcity.news
Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely
CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
Heads Up, Natrona County: Outdoor Warning Sign Tests Later This Month
On Friday, September 30th, Natrona County Emergency Management will be conducting a county wide LIVE test of the Outdoor Warning Sirens system and Konexus Notifications, according to a recent press release. The Outdoor Warning Sirens system is a series of 36 “Siren Towers” located within Natrona County. On September 30th,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (9/8/22–9/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
The ‘Green Acres Corn Maze’ Returns to Natrona County This Weekend
There are local residents that have been waiting close to a year for the fun to begin again, and the countdown is almost over. The Green Acres Corn Maze is opening up this weekend for the 2022 season. The Green Acres Corn Maze will be opening on Saturday, September 17th,...
Snow Way! Did It Snow On Casper Mountain Already?
When Labor Day rolled around, we remembered when we got our first snow of the year a couple years ago. Then on Friday morning we all heard the news that the Bighorn Mountains had the first accumulating snow of the fall. Then a cold snap rolled through, it was rainy...
cowboystatedaily.com
Judge Finds Probable Cause To Send Accused Casper Double Killer To Felony Court
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming man accused of shooting his traveling companions to death on a Casper highway last month has been transferred to a higher court, where he’ll face two first-degree murder charges and one aggravated assault charge. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
New Vision Thrift Store helping those in Casper and around the world
Located at 4656 W. Yellowstone Highway, New Vision Thrift Store is doing its part to support people in Natrona County and around the globe. This thrift store sells household items, clothing, toys, and much more to help provide for the local community’s physical needs. Along with serving in that...
oilcity.news
Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/7/22–9/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
oilcity.news
Sizzle to snow: Wyoming chills after record-breaking heatwave
CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Wyoming is cooling off as a days-long heatwave that shattered records finally comes to an end. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts of western Wyoming are under a freeze warning for Friday night, with snow possible in the higher areas of the Bighorn Mountains.
Celebrate with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
Celebrate the unstoppable mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the 24th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, honoring Brad and Jan Cundy and featuring a keynote address from Willie Robertson, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The Cundys have built thriving businesses and have given extensively to Casper and outlying communities. Their dedication to making a positive impact on children is one of the reasons that Brad and Jan are the honorees.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (8/25/22–9/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
How Can Casper’s Skies Be Even More Smokier Today?
The skies around Casper have been really smoky over the last few days and today was going to be a little smokier. Wildfires in states to the west of us have quite a few fires and we're seeing signs of those fires here in Central Wyoming. There have been a...
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0