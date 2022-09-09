ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills, WY

oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Crash damage to delay work on Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A single-vehicle crash into the under-construction Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper will delay work on it, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Friday. The crash occurred on Thursday night, when the driver drove into the metal decking of the bridge, according to the Mills Police...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper’s McKenzie Dog Park to see closure Wednesday for maintenance

CASPER, Wyo. — McKenzie Dog Park will be closed from sunrise to 2 p.m. Wednesday for maintenance, according to the City of Casper. Casper Parks staff will conduct vegetation management and weed maintenance. The park is located at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper. “The City thanks the public...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Crime Clips: Chevelle recovered; alleged burglar busted

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and other sources provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Information has also...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely

CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Judge Finds Probable Cause To Send Accused Casper Double Killer To Felony Court

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming man accused of shooting his traveling companions to death on a Casper highway last month has been transferred to a higher court, where he’ll face two first-degree murder charges and one aggravated assault charge. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

New Vision Thrift Store helping those in Casper and around the world

Located at 4656 W. Yellowstone Highway, New Vision Thrift Store is doing its part to support people in Natrona County and around the globe. This thrift store sells household items, clothing, toys, and much more to help provide for the local community’s physical needs. Along with serving in that...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/7/22–9/8/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Sizzle to snow: Wyoming chills after record-breaking heatwave

CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Wyoming is cooling off as a days-long heatwave that shattered records finally comes to an end. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts of western Wyoming are under a freeze warning for Friday night, with snow possible in the higher areas of the Bighorn Mountains.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Celebrate with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Celebrate the unstoppable mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the 24th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, honoring Brad and Jan Cundy and featuring a keynote address from Willie Robertson, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The Cundys have built thriving businesses and have given extensively to Casper and outlying communities. Their dedication to making a positive impact on children is one of the reasons that Brad and Jan are the honorees.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (8/25/22–9/8/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

