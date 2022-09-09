ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner Says She’s ‘Waiting’ to Change Her Baby’s Name Officially — & It’s Not Going to Be ‘an Animal’ This Time

By Sydni Ellis
 3 days ago
Kylie Jenner (L) and Travis Scott/MBS/MEGA MBS/MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby boy has a new name — and it has nothing to do with animals this time! The Kylie Cosmetics founder gave a few more details about her baby boy’s name on an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday, revealing that they are “waiting” to change the boy’s name officially.

“We haven’t officially, legally changed the name,” Kylie told Corden during the interview. “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.”

It makes sense — going through all the legal loops to officially change a name can be complicated, especially if you still aren’t exactly sure what to change it to. But Corden had a good point, asking Jenner, “How long do we wait?”

Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, was also at the interview, piped in, “So we’ve been calling him Andy for nothing?” making the audience laugh.

Corden then asked, “So how does this work? So you call him Wolf?”

Kylie clarified, saying, “We don’t call him Wolf.”

“So what do you call him?” Corden asked, to which Kylie responded, “You know …”

Corden jokingly responded, “Well, that’s not a good name. You can’t call him, ‘You Know.'”

“We’re just not ready to share yet,” The Kardashians star added. It seems like Kylie is set on it, but Scott seems to be more indecisive.

“Oh, so you’ve got a name, you’re just not going to tell us a name?” Corden asked, to which Kris gave a thumbs up.

Kylie added, “Well, you know, Travis does … He likes to sometimes … like one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kinda cool,’ and like change it again. So, we’re just not officially probably gonna change it until … maybe …”

Kris jumps in: “He’s 21,” and Kylie starts laughing.

That seems more than a little strange right? I used to call my baby by different names to hear what it sounded like out loud when I was pregnant, but it seems so weird to do that for a baby who is now 7 months old. Won’t he be learning to respond to his name soon? It seems confusing that they still haven’t been able to settle on just one.

Corden thought so too, telling Kylie, “Well I understand the notion of not wanting to share it publicly. But I do think you should probably zone in on one.”

“We have,” Kylie said, despite her earlier statement. Then she revealed that it won’t be animal themed: “Is it still an animal?” asked Corden, and Kylie said, “No.”

“There’s a huge exclusive!” Corden noted.

Kylie and Scott’s baby boy was born on February 2, 2022, which they announced on Instagram. The couple are also parents to daughter Stormi, 1. However, in March, Kylie took to Instagram Stories to reveal that they decided to change his name.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

During the interview with Corden, Kris revealed she almost named Kylie “Kennedy,” but decided she liked how “Kendall and Kylie” sounded better than “Kendall and Kennedy.” Maybe Kylie is trying to find a name that fits better with Stormi, too?

Kylie also shared that Kris “delivered her first child,” saying in the interview that her mom, “fully took my baby out of my vagina” when they were in the hospital.

Kris added, “I was in scrubs, I had gloves, I scrubbed up, I was sterilized … and I pulled that baby out of my child.”

“She was amazing,” Kylie said.

Maybe they’ll reveal the baby’s name when Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres on September 22 on Hulu.

These are some of the reality-TV alumnae we love to follow as they tackle motherhood.

Comments / 183

*Bombon*
3d ago

I don't understand why the name of this child is so important to some people that she feels the need to "tease" those that follow her. I guess just attention as usual 🤷

Reply(3)
66
Nancy Rose
3d ago

Why does anyone care. The whole family is a bunch of narcissist’s. Don’t give them the press they so desperately seek.

Reply(2)
83
Lorri Day
3d ago

poor kid is going to start school without a name. just think of any noun and give it to him, like all the other Kardashian kids.

Reply(9)
36
