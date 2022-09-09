Biden highlights CHIPS Act at Ohio Intel plant groundbreaking

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — The industrial Midwest is back.

That was the message that President Biden brought to Ohio on Friday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Intel plant just outside of Columbus. He also used the opportunity to tout the CHIPS Act that was passed last month.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger declared Friday as the end of the Rust Belt and the beginning of the “Silicon Heartland,” as the company officially began work on its $20 billion semiconductor factory.

“Ohio has this tradition of manufacturing. You all like to build stuff,” Mr. Gelsinger said. “And that’s exactly what we’re going to do together.”

Political and business leaders at all levels came to celebrate the occasion during a large gathering hosted by Intel.

The President praised the CHIPS Act as a $50 billion investment in the computer chip industry that will create more good-paying jobs, provide incentives for companies that choose to build in the United States, and continue to develop the country’s science and technology industries.

“This is about our economic security, this is about our national security,” President Biden said. “It’s about good paying union jobs that you can raise a family on…jobs now, jobs for the future.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called the groundbreaking a win for the state, as it is expected to create 7,000 construction jobs and 3,000 permanent jobs.

“This is all about the entire state, it’s a great victory for national security today, but it’s also just a great victory to Ohio,” Mr. DeWine said ahead of Friday’s program. “It sends a signal to any company in this country…Ohio is open for business. Come to Ohio.”

The state also believes that Intel’s investment will help galvanize the country’s supply chain.

“Our work in Ohio will determine whether America’s economic and national security will be strengthened by creating a stable supply of computer chips,” Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted said, as bulldozers began to roll across the dirt behind the stage.

Keyvan Esfarjani, chief global operations officer for Intel, explained semiconductors are needed across a wide range of industries and stressed the importance of continued production as the world continues to become even more digital.

“These tiny chips are behind the technology that powers our digital lives,” he said.

Local officials like State Rep. Mary Lightbody (D., Westerville) recognized the importance of the plant, but also the new challenges that it will bring to the area.

“I think it’s a really nice opportunity for us,” she said in an interview before the ceremony. “There’s going to be some growing pains as we try to find housing and try to line up the workers, but the plans are all in place for all of that to happen.”

J.P. Nauseef, president and CEO of JobsOhio, spoke about the quality of jobs that the plant will provide, and President Biden was among those who noted that several of the new jobs created will provide six-figure salaries, some without requiring a college degree.

“Those jobs will tap the full range of our most powerful resource, and that’s our world-class work force,” he said.

Christy Pambianchi, executive vice president and chief people officer for Intel, announced that the company will also be investing $17.7 million in Ohio’s higher education system in an effort to create and retain more homegrown talent. She added that she expects that money to assist students seeking degrees at all levels of advancement.

Ohio Intel plant manager Jim Evers ensured that the plant will foster a strong work environment.

“My commitment to Ohio is that over the next few years, my priority will be to build a team which will manufacture the world’s most advanced technology, right here where we’re standing,” Mr. Evers said.

With the CHIPS Act receiving bipartisan support and the midterm elections less than two months away, both political parties have tried to take credit for bringing Intel to Ohio.

“Thanks to President Biden and Ohio Democrats, thousands of critical jobs are coming back to Ohio. With the President signing the CHIPS Act into law, Ohio workers are ready to once again compete on a global stage and show the world why no one should ever bet against Ohio,” Ohio Democratic Party Chairman Elizabeth Walters said in a statement ahead of the groundbreaking.

Republicans have tried to push credit toward the state’s GOP leadership.

“Joe Biden and Tim Ryan are trying to take a victory lap on the historic work of Mike DeWine, Jon Husted, and the Republican Legislature. This project could have gone anywhere in the United States, but Republicans' sound policies and strong leadership are the only reason we are celebrating this groundbreaking in Ohio today,” Ohio GOP Chairman Bob Paduchik said in a statement Friday.

Ohio’s U.S. Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown both spoke at the groundbreaking and touted the bipartisan effort to pass the CHIPS Act and secure the Intel plan in Ohio.

“Congress put partisanship aside and focused on how to close the growing gap in semiconductors and other technologies that will ultimately determine the fate of nations,” Mr. Portman said.

President Biden also thanked the legislature for working together to pass the act and highlighted the Intel plant as the next chapter in Ohio’s continued history of bringing groundbreaking American innovation.

“The Wright brothers, Neil Armstrong, John Glenn, they defined America’s spirit, a spirit of daring an innovation,” President Biden said. “Pat [Gelsinger] just laid out Intel’s vision to build on that legacy.”