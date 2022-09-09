ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Biden highlights CHIPS Act at Ohio Intel plant groundbreaking

By By Trevor Hubert / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZhmp_0hoyhxYc00

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — The industrial Midwest is back.

That was the message that President Biden brought to Ohio on Friday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Intel plant just outside of Columbus. He also used the opportunity to tout the CHIPS Act that was passed last month.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger declared Friday as the end of the Rust Belt and the beginning of the “Silicon Heartland,” as the company officially began work on its $20 billion semiconductor factory.

“Ohio has this tradition of manufacturing. You all like to build stuff,” Mr. Gelsinger said. “And that’s exactly what we’re going to do together.”

Political and business leaders at all levels came to celebrate the occasion during a large gathering hosted by Intel.

The President praised the CHIPS Act as a $50 billion investment in the computer chip industry that will create more good-paying jobs, provide incentives for companies that choose to build in the United States, and continue to develop the country’s science and technology industries.

“This is about our economic security, this is about our national security,” President Biden said. “It’s about good paying union jobs that you can raise a family on…jobs now, jobs for the future.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called the groundbreaking a win for the state, as it is expected to create 7,000 construction jobs and 3,000 permanent jobs.

“This is all about the entire state, it’s a great victory for national security today, but it’s also just a great victory to Ohio,” Mr. DeWine said ahead of Friday’s program. “It sends a signal to any company in this country…Ohio is open for business. Come to Ohio.”

The state also believes that Intel’s investment will help galvanize the country’s supply chain.

“Our work in Ohio will determine whether America’s economic and national security will be strengthened by creating a stable supply of computer chips,” Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted said, as bulldozers began to roll across the dirt behind the stage.

Keyvan Esfarjani, chief global operations officer for Intel, explained semiconductors are needed across a wide range of industries and stressed the importance of continued production as the world continues to become even more digital.

“These tiny chips are behind the technology that powers our digital lives,” he said.

Local officials like State Rep. Mary Lightbody (D., Westerville) recognized the importance of the plant, but also the new challenges that it will bring to the area.

“I think it’s a really nice opportunity for us,” she said in an interview before the ceremony. “There’s going to be some growing pains as we try to find housing and try to line up the workers, but the plans are all in place for all of that to happen.”

J.P. Nauseef, president and CEO of JobsOhio, spoke about the quality of jobs that the plant will provide, and President Biden was among those who noted that several of the new jobs created will provide six-figure salaries, some without requiring a college degree.

“Those jobs will tap the full range of our most powerful resource, and that’s our world-class work force,” he said.

Christy Pambianchi, executive vice president and chief people officer for Intel, announced that the company will also be investing $17.7 million in Ohio’s higher education system in an effort to create and retain more homegrown talent. She added that she expects that money to assist students seeking degrees at all levels of advancement.

Ohio Intel plant manager Jim Evers ensured that the plant will foster a strong work environment.

“My commitment to Ohio is that over the next few years, my priority will be to build a team which will manufacture the world’s most advanced technology, right here where we’re standing,” Mr. Evers said.

With the CHIPS Act receiving bipartisan support and the midterm elections less than two months away, both political parties have tried to take credit for bringing Intel to Ohio.

“Thanks to President Biden and Ohio Democrats, thousands of critical jobs are coming back to Ohio. With the President signing the CHIPS Act into law, Ohio workers are ready to once again compete on a global stage and show the world why no one should ever bet against Ohio,” Ohio Democratic Party Chairman Elizabeth Walters said in a statement ahead of the groundbreaking.

Republicans have tried to push credit toward the state’s GOP leadership.

“Joe Biden and Tim Ryan are trying to take a victory lap on the historic work of Mike DeWine, Jon Husted, and the Republican Legislature. This project could have gone anywhere in the United States, but Republicans' sound policies and strong leadership are the only reason we are celebrating this groundbreaking in Ohio today,” Ohio GOP Chairman Bob Paduchik said in a statement Friday.

Ohio’s U.S. Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown both spoke at the groundbreaking and touted the bipartisan effort to pass the CHIPS Act and secure the Intel plan in Ohio.

“Congress put partisanship aside and focused on how to close the growing gap in semiconductors and other technologies that will ultimately determine the fate of nations,” Mr. Portman said.

President Biden also thanked the legislature for working together to pass the act and highlighted the Intel plant as the next chapter in Ohio’s continued history of bringing groundbreaking American innovation.

“The Wright brothers, Neil Armstrong, John Glenn, they defined America’s spirit, a spirit of daring an innovation,” President Biden said. “Pat [Gelsinger] just laid out Intel’s vision to build on that legacy.”

Comments / 0

Related
cwcolumbus.com

As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, delicious pizza then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for using high quality ingredients and only serving absolutely delicious pizza, so make sure to give them a try. Once you get to try their food, you will most likely want to go back over and over again.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

America’s Floor Source building $30M headquarters and showroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — America’s Floor Source is ready to expand its own home. The Columbus-based retailer and service company has been adding new markets via acquisitions in Cincinnati and Kentucky in recent years. Now it’s turning its attention back to the local market. The company is building a new $30 million headquarters […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
City
Westerville, OH
City
Albany, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s unconstitutional gerrymanders deserve more than a shrug from ‘centrist’ columnist

In response to Bob Paulson’s Sept. 9 “moderate” viewpoints commentary, “A voice from ‘Middle America,’” I find it difficult to accept his dismissal of blatant gerrymandering as a moderate or centrist position, especially when Ohio voters passed two constitutional amendments to fix it. Gerrymandering is what locks in the extremists that Paulson claims to reject.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Why flags are at half-staff in Ohio

As we approach the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day to honor those killed.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Lightbody
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Joe Biden
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in Ohio

Ohio is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. Often found hidden deep in the woods and sometimes out in plain sight, this abandoned reformatory is actually quite charming from the outside. Its inside, however, tells a totally different story. Keep reading to learn more.
MANSFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
RICHFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here

PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Democratic Party#Science And Technology#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ohio Intel
NBC4 Columbus

City acts over no power, trash at Latitude Five25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After periods without power or hot water, no elevator service, flooding, and trash at Latitude Five25 Apartments, the city has taken its owners back to court. On Friday, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced the city filed multiple contempt motions against Paxe Latitude, owners of Latitude Five25 Apartments on Sawyer Boulevard. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
1808Delaware

Delaware Is Getting A Brand-New Chimney Swift Tower

Ohio Wesleyan University is adding a donor-funded Chimney Swift tower to its residential campus, helping to address the growing lack of nesting space for the beneficial mosquito-eating birds. The 14-foot brick tower is being built on the northeast side of Stuyvesant Hall and is scheduled to be completed this fall.
DELAWARE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy