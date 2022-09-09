ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Editorial: This has to be a mistake

“Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.” — 8th Amendment, U.S. Constitution. If the information is correct within the Cronkite News article – “Arizona man’s sentence of 292 years for burglary upheld” – The Gila Herald, Sept. 8, 2022, then something is terribly out of whack with our legal system.
Here’s what Arizona AG candidate Abraham Hamadeh says about qualifications, other issues

PHOENIX – Despite his relatively young age, Republican Abraham Hamadeh says he has the experience necessary to be Arizona’s next attorney general. “I’ll be the youngest attorney general since Bill Clinton, actually,” Hamadeh, 31, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show last week. Clinton was 30 when he was elected as Arkansas’ attorney general in 1976.
Nearly 70 Arizona sites renamed for containing Native American slur

PHOENIX - Nearly 70 geographical areas in Arizona were renamed by federal officials this week to replace a word considered to be derogatory toward Native American women. The U.S. government has quit using the term "squaw" by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands across the western United States and elsewhere.
Former Arizona mine inspector Joe Hart dead at 78

PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Hart, a businessman and former state lawmaker who served as Arizona’s elected mine inspector for 15 years before resigning last year, has died, Gov. Doug Ducey’ office announced Monday. Hart was 78 and died on Sunday, according to Ducey’s office. The cause of death and where Hart died was not known. Ducey called Hart “a pillar of state government,” who was a dedicated advocate for the mining industry and mine safety. He ordered flags lowered to half-staff in Hart’s honor. “A lifelong Kingman resident, Inspector Hart proudly served the people of Arizona for decades,” Ducey said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this time.”
Arizona man waves down deputy, allegedly confesses to murder

MCNEAL, Ariz. - An Arizona man has been arrested after he reportedly waved down police to tell them that he had killed someone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. The investigation began after a sheriff's deputy saw a man standing in the middle of the road on Central Highway...
How does owning a car in Arizona differ from other states in the U.S.?

Owning a car poses a range of financial implications, which can vary wildly from state to state. Purchase price, fuel costs, maintenance, and registration fees are all different depending on where you are, so if you’re planning a move, or even a visit, it’s worth making yourself aware of these differences.
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
Katie Hobbs tells commission she will not face Kari Lake on debate stage

PHOENIX — Arizona Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs announced Sunday she will not face her opponent Kari Lake on the debate stage. In a statement to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission (CCEC), Hobbs said though she rejects its invitation, she remains willing to participate in a format where a host would interview candidates separately for 30 minutes.
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to abolish state income tax if elected

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Thursday she wanted to abolish the state’s income tax but failed to provide details on how she’d do it. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News's The Mike Broomhead Show. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.”
As Arizona governor, Katie Hobbs says she wouldn't raise taxes and Kari Lake says she'd cut them

Democrat Katie Hobbs said Wednesday night she has no plans to raise taxes in Arizona if elected governor. It’s the first time Hobbs has staked out the position, though she acknowledged it’s hardly possible even if she wanted to — it takes a two-thirds majority vote to raise taxes in Arizona, an unlikely accomplishment in the narrowly-divided state Legislature.
