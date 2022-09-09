Read full article on original website
Editorial: This has to be a mistake
“Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.” — 8th Amendment, U.S. Constitution. If the information is correct within the Cronkite News article – “Arizona man’s sentence of 292 years for burglary upheld” – The Gila Herald, Sept. 8, 2022, then something is terribly out of whack with our legal system.
'You don’t ever get to speak to me again': New Arizona law protects crime victims from abusers
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — After waiting nearly two years, an Arizona mother is about to see a state law that bears her name go into effect. Dubbed “Kayleigh’s Law," the statute will allow victims of dangerous crimes, including sex crimes, to petition courts for what amounts to a lifetime restraining order against their assailant.
Younger females register to vote in Maricopa post-Dobbs decision
About 120,000 people have registered to vote in the Valley of the Sun this year. Almost 40% of new registrations occurred in just the past seventy days.
Arizona Dem prosecutor candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign staffers back defunding police, posts reveal
An Arizona left-wing attorney candidate attempting to lead the nation's third-largest prosecutor's office and several of her campaign staffers have expressed support for defunding police, according to a Fox News Digital review of videos and social media posts. Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, is vying to...
Here’s what Arizona AG candidate Abraham Hamadeh says about qualifications, other issues
PHOENIX – Despite his relatively young age, Republican Abraham Hamadeh says he has the experience necessary to be Arizona’s next attorney general. “I’ll be the youngest attorney general since Bill Clinton, actually,” Hamadeh, 31, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show last week. Clinton was 30 when he was elected as Arkansas’ attorney general in 1976.
Nearly 70 Arizona sites renamed for containing Native American slur
PHOENIX - Nearly 70 geographical areas in Arizona were renamed by federal officials this week to replace a word considered to be derogatory toward Native American women. The U.S. government has quit using the term "squaw" by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands across the western United States and elsewhere.
Former Arizona mine inspector Joe Hart dead at 78
PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Hart, a businessman and former state lawmaker who served as Arizona’s elected mine inspector for 15 years before resigning last year, has died, Gov. Doug Ducey’ office announced Monday. Hart was 78 and died on Sunday, according to Ducey’s office. The cause of death and where Hart died was not known. Ducey called Hart “a pillar of state government,” who was a dedicated advocate for the mining industry and mine safety. He ordered flags lowered to half-staff in Hart’s honor. “A lifelong Kingman resident, Inspector Hart proudly served the people of Arizona for decades,” Ducey said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this time.”
No one wants to defend the new AZ law that makes filming police officers a crime
All three of the defendants in a lawsuit filed last month by a coalition of news organizations and civil libertarians say they won’t defend a law set to go into effect later this month that would make it a crime to take video of police officers in some situations.
Democrat refuses to debate Trump-backed Kari Lake in Arizona governor race
Trump-backed Kari Lake is poised to have the debate stage all to herself after her Democratic opponent for Arizona governor refused to accept the format. Katie Hobbs, the current Arizona secretary of state, must "respectfully decline" an invitation for the debate scheduled for Oct. 12, her campaign manager said on Sunday.
Arizona man waves down deputy, allegedly confesses to murder
MCNEAL, Ariz. - An Arizona man has been arrested after he reportedly waved down police to tell them that he had killed someone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. The investigation began after a sheriff's deputy saw a man standing in the middle of the road on Central Highway...
Copper wire thieves could prevent you from making a 911 call. Phoenix is leading the nation in the problem
PHOENIX — Thieves are stealing thousands of dollars worth of copper from Arizona’s 911 system that is powered by CenturyLink. So far this year, the company has been the victim of 215 separate theft acts and vandalism totaling nearly $1,000,000 in damages just in the Phoenix metro area.
YCSO, DPS Task Force, & PVPD Work Together to Shut Down Arizona Wide Catalytic Converter Hustle
On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona. Since February 2022, Yavapai...
How does owning a car in Arizona differ from other states in the U.S.?
Owning a car poses a range of financial implications, which can vary wildly from state to state. Purchase price, fuel costs, maintenance, and registration fees are all different depending on where you are, so if you’re planning a move, or even a visit, it’s worth making yourself aware of these differences.
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
Katie Hobbs tells commission she will not face Kari Lake on debate stage
PHOENIX — Arizona Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs announced Sunday she will not face her opponent Kari Lake on the debate stage. In a statement to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission (CCEC), Hobbs said though she rejects its invitation, she remains willing to participate in a format where a host would interview candidates separately for 30 minutes.
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to abolish state income tax if elected
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Thursday she wanted to abolish the state’s income tax but failed to provide details on how she’d do it. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News's The Mike Broomhead Show. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.”
Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially removed any use of the derogatory Native American term “squaw” from all public lands, including 65 mentions in the state of Arizona. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public...
Arizonans have wagered $4.8 billion, $30 million to state in first legal year
In just 12 months Arizonans have wagered nearly $4.8 billion – $4,774,534,064.30 to be specific.
As Arizona governor, Katie Hobbs says she wouldn't raise taxes and Kari Lake says she'd cut them
Democrat Katie Hobbs said Wednesday night she has no plans to raise taxes in Arizona if elected governor. It’s the first time Hobbs has staked out the position, though she acknowledged it’s hardly possible even if she wanted to — it takes a two-thirds majority vote to raise taxes in Arizona, an unlikely accomplishment in the narrowly-divided state Legislature.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
