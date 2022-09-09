PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Hart, a businessman and former state lawmaker who served as Arizona’s elected mine inspector for 15 years before resigning last year, has died, Gov. Doug Ducey’ office announced Monday. Hart was 78 and died on Sunday, according to Ducey’s office. The cause of death and where Hart died was not known. Ducey called Hart “a pillar of state government,” who was a dedicated advocate for the mining industry and mine safety. He ordered flags lowered to half-staff in Hart’s honor. “A lifelong Kingman resident, Inspector Hart proudly served the people of Arizona for decades,” Ducey said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this time.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO