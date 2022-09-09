Read full article on original website
Georgia man charged with shooting two children
WCTV
Two children injured in Moultrie shooting, man arrested
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A 32-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and other charges after two children were shot at a Moultrie home, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Andrew Jacob Murphy was charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault,...
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for September 12, 2022
Demetric Claiborne: Criminal mischief- $5,000 bond, 10-day hold for violation of state probation. Abranda Ward: Possession of drug paraphernalia- $5,000 bond. Antoin Spiller: Battery domestic violence- conditional release, no contact with alleged victim. Ventice Mathis: Battery domestic violence- Conditional release, no contact with alleged victim. Tasha Moneyham: Knowingly driving while...
LCSO detains student for gun, drugs on campus
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday evening that a 15-year-old student of Godby High School was detained for gun and drug offenses.
ecbpublishing.com
Arrest made in Copeland murder
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has arrested 17-year-old Lance Nealy Jr. for the Aug. 23, 2022, murder of Essie May Copeland. Nealy has been charged as an adult and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing, and JCSO's detectives ask that anyone with information please call the JCSO at (850) 997-2023 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.
southgatv.com
Guilty pleas in meth, heroin dealing cases
ALBANY, GA – Three Southwest Georgia residents with lengthy criminal records entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Terry Allen Harris, Jr., 37, of Moultrie, Georgia, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating double homicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a double homicide following a shooting that occurred just before 8 p.m. Friday at Plato’s Villas at San Marcos Apartments. That’s located at 2400 West Tharpe Street. Tallahassee police said a 911 call came in regarding shots fired...
Murder of retiree at Florida motel remains unsolved after 25 years
When Robert Hansen’s father died, it was his uncle, Albert Seaburg, who stepped in as a father figure for him and his and four siblings.
WCTV
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
A 34-year-old man has died after his truck struck a tree near Owls Hollow Crest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WCTV
Wakulla and Drug Task force make arrest for dealing Fentanyl
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Crawfordville residents on Wednesday for. The suspects were taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant at 799 Rehwinkel Road as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking called “Operation Death Dealer.”. Investigators say they...
Two Crawfordville residents arrested as part of "Operation Death Dealer"
Two Crawfordville residents were arrested for dealing fentanyl Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at their property.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Fire and Police departments will host Battle of the Badges
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department and Valdosta Police Department will host the Annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive. According to Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the community is invited to pick their team in the Annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive hosted by the Valdosta Fire Department and Valdosta Police Department. The event will be on October 11th at the City Annex Multi-purpose room.
Tallahassee Fire Captain killed in off-duty accident
The Tallahassee Fire Department stated that Captain Brenden Rudy was killed in an off-duty accident Saturday night.
WCTV
Tallahassee man found guilty in girlfriend’s murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing his girlfriend was found guilty Thursday evening and sentenced to life in prison. Anthony Nealy was on trial for the 2018 murder of Georgetta Crawford. Jurors deliberated for about five hours before reaching a verdict, prosecutors say, and the judge...
WCTV
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday just after midnight that left two people dead. According to FHP, troopers received a call about a wrong way driver around 12:05 a.m. on I-10 near Thomasville Road on mile marker 205 westbound. Upon FHP’s arrival,...
Albany, Moultrie men enter guilty please to firearms charges
ALBANY — Three Southwest Georgia residents with lengthy criminal records entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Terry Allen Harris Jr., 37, of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession...
Post-Searchlight
Harold Allen speaks on Pensacola run, upcoming Bainbridge run
Bainbridge local Harold Allen recently completed yet another run, competing in the Wildcat Ultra 100 mile run in Pensacola. According to Allen, he did the run in remembrance of Ryan Shirley. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go the way Allen had hoped, having set his goal time at 16 hours. “I...
southgatv.com
Lowndes’ visitor information center to temporarily close
LAKE PARK, GA – South Georgia motorists need to be aware of the temporary closure of the Visitor Information Center. The center is scheduled to close next Monday, September 19 through Saturday, September 24 so the parking lot can be repaved and striped. It is located on Interstate 75...
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: All roads reopened, officials asking for help in finding vehicle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 5:06 P.M.: The northbound lane of State Road 69 has reopened. FHP officials are currently on the lookout for a black Peterbilt Tractor pulling a lowboy style trailer with a skid steer or other large piece of equipment. Officials believe that this tractor could be their suspect vehicle.
