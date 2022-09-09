MOULTRIE — A 32-year-old Moultrie man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting involving two children. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Andrew Jacob Murphy has been arrested and charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of cruelty to children in the 1st degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

MOULTRIE, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO