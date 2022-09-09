ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

2 On Your Side

Hochul allowing COVID emergency declaration to expire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NY Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters on Monday afternoon that she will not be extending the COVID-19 state disaster emergency which was scheduled to expire at midnight. The move comes as the Governor faced mounting criticism from her Republican opponents. Following an event in New York...
localsyr.com

How the rail worker strike could impact Central New York

(WSYR-TV)– As soon as September 16, Americans could be seeing a major change in the economy due to a growing threat of a potential rail strike. According to The Hill, roughly 115,000 rail workers could walk off the job as soon as September 16 if they cannot agree to a new contract with the Presidential Emergency Board.
2 On Your Side

More parents than ever turning to homeschooling

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of kids are now back in school, but some of them are not in a classroom. There's been a rise in homeschooling in recent years. For some, the switch to at-home learning was because of the pandemic, but there are other factors, like the freedom that comes with homeschooling or their children do better with one-on-one learning.
Mix 103.9

Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
precisionvaccinations.com

Poliovirus Outbreak Reaches Nassau County - NY State Disaster Emergency Declared

(Precision Vaccinations) — Following the identification of polio among a Rockland County, New York, resident, the N.Y. State Department of Health (NYSDOH) launched wastewater surveillance in July 2022. This process includes samples from throughout the State. As of September 9, 2022, NYSDOH reported sequencing analysis by the U.S. CDC...
104.5 The Team

Risk of Flooding Today in New York State

The calendar is about to turn into the third week of September, which will be this Thursday. The official start of fall will be on the 22nd and that means the weather will soon be turning cooler in the coming days and weeks. One of the things we encounter every...
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State

New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
CNY medical billing company faces lawsuit after ransomware attack

Months after a ransomware attack, Practice Resources LLC. is facing some legal battles with a new class action lawsuit being filed against them. The company, which stores the medical record data of nearly 1 million central New Yorkers suffered a data breach in April. The breach came after a ransomware attack, or an attack conducted by hackers who want to get access to personal information like birthdates, full names, home addresses and more.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dr. Robert Spitzer on the future of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act

New York’s new concealed carry law — the Concealed Carry Improvement Act — squeaked through a federal legal challenge in New York earlier this summer, just barely, with U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby calling the law “unconstitutional.”. Dr. Robert Spitzer, distinguished service professor emeritus of...
wnynewsnow.com

Gov. Hochul Announces $35 Million for Supportive Housing Projects Statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced the availability of $35 million in funding to provide supportive services for affordable housing projects statewide. The seventh round of funding through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative will help cover operating expenses for 1,400 units of permanent supportive housing that will help reduce housing instability among vulnerable populations in New York.
Polarbear

Gov. Kathy Hochul: 1.75 million New Yorkers to get $270 checks

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $475 million had been set aside to provide a one-time child credit to eligible residents to combat inflation and improve affordability. Earlier, the New York state legislature approved the Additional NYS Child and Earned Income Tax Payment of $270 as part of the FY 2023 Enacted Budget.
2 On Your Side

Geico workers organizing in Amherst

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at Geico, one of Western New York’s largest employers, are attempting to organize a labor union, an effort that, if successful, would be the insurance company’s first-ever union. But workers told Investigative Post that Geico is attempting to stop their organizing, an effort...
