Hochul allowing COVID emergency declaration to expire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — NY Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters on Monday afternoon that she will not be extending the COVID-19 state disaster emergency which was scheduled to expire at midnight. The move comes as the Governor faced mounting criticism from her Republican opponents. Following an event in New York...
Gov. Hochul declares polio a State Disaster Emergency in effort to boost vaccination rate
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As polio makes its return to New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul is putting an emphasis on boosting the state's vaccination rates by now allowing pharmacists, midwives and EMS workers to administer the vaccine. It's an addition that Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of Infectious Diseases at the University at Buffalo, believes is a game changer.
NEW YORK STATE DENIES HEALTHCARE WORKER BONUS FOR MOST FRONTLINE WORKERS IN ASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES
Despite how the Healthcare Worker Bonus is being touted by New York’s government representatives, the program’s rules regarding who is an eligible employer and who is an eligible employee are deeply flawed, unfair and discriminatory. The state’s Healthcare Worker Bonus Program is an acknowledgement by the NYS Legislature...
Old Fort Niagara expresses concern to Governor Hochul over New York gun laws
Board of Directors at Old Fort Niagara writes a letter to Governor Hochul to clarify the use of historical weapons in new gun laws.
How the rail worker strike could impact Central New York
(WSYR-TV)– As soon as September 16, Americans could be seeing a major change in the economy due to a growing threat of a potential rail strike. According to The Hill, roughly 115,000 rail workers could walk off the job as soon as September 16 if they cannot agree to a new contract with the Presidential Emergency Board.
More parents than ever turning to homeschooling
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of kids are now back in school, but some of them are not in a classroom. There's been a rise in homeschooling in recent years. For some, the switch to at-home learning was because of the pandemic, but there are other factors, like the freedom that comes with homeschooling or their children do better with one-on-one learning.
Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
Two companies, including one in WNY agree to pay NYS $50 million over cigarette taxes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Attorney General announced a $50 million agreement with two companies, including one in Western New York that allegedly sold cigarettes without paying the state excise tax. Attorney General Letitia James says Grand River Enterprises Six Nations, Ltd. which based in Canada, and...
Poliovirus Outbreak Reaches Nassau County - NY State Disaster Emergency Declared
(Precision Vaccinations) — Following the identification of polio among a Rockland County, New York, resident, the N.Y. State Department of Health (NYSDOH) launched wastewater surveillance in July 2022. This process includes samples from throughout the State. As of September 9, 2022, NYSDOH reported sequencing analysis by the U.S. CDC...
Risk of Flooding Today in New York State
The calendar is about to turn into the third week of September, which will be this Thursday. The official start of fall will be on the 22nd and that means the weather will soon be turning cooler in the coming days and weeks. One of the things we encounter every...
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State
New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
New York banker: Gun, ammunition purchase code 'answers the call of millions'
(The Center Square) – The president and CEO of the New York-based bank that pushed for a specific credit card code for gun retailers has claimed victory in the wake of the International Organization for Standardization’s approval of that request last week. “We all have to do our...
Blueprint for challenging New York’s concealed carry law?
A federal judge has recently written, what could become, a blueprint for challenging and striking down New York’s concealed carry law. Read more here:
Largest Mcintosh Apple Orchard In The World Is Here In New York State- Delicious
New York State often gets referred to as the Big Apple. We honestly deserve that title. Did you know that New York State is home to the largest Mcintosh apple orchard in the world?. Mcintosh apples are considered to be the best tasting apples in the world. Their history has...
CNY medical billing company faces lawsuit after ransomware attack
Months after a ransomware attack, Practice Resources LLC. is facing some legal battles with a new class action lawsuit being filed against them. The company, which stores the medical record data of nearly 1 million central New Yorkers suffered a data breach in April. The breach came after a ransomware attack, or an attack conducted by hackers who want to get access to personal information like birthdates, full names, home addresses and more.
Dr. Robert Spitzer on the future of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act
New York’s new concealed carry law — the Concealed Carry Improvement Act — squeaked through a federal legal challenge in New York earlier this summer, just barely, with U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby calling the law “unconstitutional.”. Dr. Robert Spitzer, distinguished service professor emeritus of...
Can NY State Limit the Speed of Your Vehicle? Yes! As Soon as 2024!
Starting in 2024 you may never get a speeding ticket again. If one New York State Senator has his way you literally would not be capable of exceeding the speed limit in your vehicle. Get used to the term 'Intelligent Speed Assistance' or ISA because if Senate Bill S9528 is...
Gov. Hochul Announces $35 Million for Supportive Housing Projects Statewide
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced the availability of $35 million in funding to provide supportive services for affordable housing projects statewide. The seventh round of funding through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative will help cover operating expenses for 1,400 units of permanent supportive housing that will help reduce housing instability among vulnerable populations in New York.
Gov. Kathy Hochul: 1.75 million New Yorkers to get $270 checks
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $475 million had been set aside to provide a one-time child credit to eligible residents to combat inflation and improve affordability. Earlier, the New York state legislature approved the Additional NYS Child and Earned Income Tax Payment of $270 as part of the FY 2023 Enacted Budget.
Geico workers organizing in Amherst
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at Geico, one of Western New York’s largest employers, are attempting to organize a labor union, an effort that, if successful, would be the insurance company’s first-ever union. But workers told Investigative Post that Geico is attempting to stop their organizing, an effort...
