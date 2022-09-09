Read full article on original website
Related
In ND – Another Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closed For Good
The whole thing is just sad, restaurants that we all have come to enjoy in the past, seemingly all of a sudden post that haunted message - the apologies to the business's customers are always sincere. Some places will indulge more information on why they chose to close their doors for good. Here in Bismarck, we just had a very popular place say "Goodbye" to us recently, Whether it is a new restaurant or a business, it is always a risk when you are just starting out. Johnny Carino's first opened their doors in Fargo almost 20 years ago, and now suddenly they are closed - permanently.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Governor Burgum proposes "framework" to address North Dakota childcare "crisis"
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is announcing new state efforts aimed at addressing childcare shortages. Burgum spoke at Bright Futures Learning Center in Fargo Tuesday morning announcing what he calls a "framework" to make quality childcare more affordable and available. "Working families are experiencing a childcare crisis. There are...
AG Week
Change means opportunity for US farmers, conference highlights
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Nelson Neale sees some similarities between current trends in the ag economy to trends that predated the 1980s farm crisis. Increased food and energy prices. Rising interest rates. Instability in global politics. But that doesn't mean he is pessimistic. It’s quite the opposite. “I’m very...
kvrr.com
Blind Moorhead vet confused, frustrated about home ownership status
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A frustrated Moorhead veteran appears before the Clay County Commission about the status of his home ownership. Gulf War Veteran Kevin Shores is in the middle of a property tax dispute where he received letters from the County’s Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo teacher joins race to become Moorhead School Board member
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Fargo teacher is looking for your vote to be a member of the school board in Moorhead. Lorilee Bergin is a Fargo Teacher and is a candidate for the Moorhead area Public School Board. She is looking to be a voice for teachers in the district, citing her current role in Fargo Public Schools as a key reason why she is able to represent educators.
kvrr.com
Johnny Carino’s Closes Suddenly In Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another restaurant in Fargo has closed for good. Johnny Carino’s, a block off of 45th Street South, closed permanently as of Tuesday according to a social media post. The operators wrote that they were “sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”. People asking...
valleynewslive.com
ND Long Term Care Association addresses “overreach by CDC”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Long Term Care Association met Monday in Fargo to discuss concerns over what they are calling overreach by the CDC. They addressed mandates and policies in regard to COVID-19 in long term care facilities. Among their concerns are mask mandates and 10-day quarantines, even when residents are fully vaccinated and boosted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOX News Radio
GF CIA still waiting for federal funding
With donations secured the Grand Forks Career Impact Academy is ready to go…or not. While supporters were able to raise some $11 million dollars towards the project a $10 million dollar match from the state still has not been funded at the federal level. That combined with increased inflationary pressures will likely push the 52,000 square foot building beyond the original $21 million dollar price-tag.
valleynewslive.com
Former EGF Mayor Lynn Stauss dies after battle with kidney disease
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Lynn Stauss passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 11. He was 77 years old. Stauss served as Mayor of East Grand Forks for more than 2 decades and was instrumental in the city’s recovery from the flood of 1997. He served until his health made him decide not to run for re-election in 2016. He headed up many events such as the 4th of July parades, building of the VFW Arena, the Centennial Celebration. He was also in business in real estate development with Hampton Corporation for 50 years, with his brother Dan Stauss.
Actor Josh Duhamel Ties the Knot In Fargo This Past Weekend
Actor and North Dakota native married Fargo girl Audra Mari last Saturday. If you remember, Duhamel was previously married to Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas. They divorced a few years ago. Duhamel and Mari had been engaged since 2019. Duhamel has been spending a lot of time in the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Accused Drug Cartel Hitman appears in Fargo court
(Fargo, ND) -- A man accused of being a former hitman for a Mexican drug cartel is facing charges in North Dakota. Juan Sillas-Rocha appeared in a Fargo courtroom Tuesday on charges that include conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities say Sillas-Rocha came under suspicion in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota man killed in head-on collision in Grand Forks county
GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A 42-year-old Minnesota man is dead after a 20-year-old driver, also from Minnesota, crossed the centerline on 6th Avenue NE approximately 6 miles east of Thompson and struck the 42-year-old head-on early Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old driver was headed east […]
kroxam.com
NORTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL RESPONDS TO TWO-VEHILCE ACCIDENT ON NORTH DAKOTA SIDE OF KT ROAD
There’s a two-vehicle accident between a truck and another vehicle on the North Dakota side of the KT Road between Crookston and Thompson, about 2 miles west of the Thompson Bridge. The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department reported that the North Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the crash. More...
kfgo.com
Victim of fatal crash in Grand Forks County identified
THOMPSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 42-year-old Crookston, Minnesota man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car-pickup collision on a Grand Forks County road near Thompson. Thomas McWaters died at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the pickup driven by McWaters collided...
kfgo.com
Accused ex-hitman tied to Mexican cartel extradited to North Dakota
FARGO – An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 14, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Brett Robert Franklin, 58, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Adriaan Hermanus Louw, 36, of Crookston, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test.
valleynewslive.com
Fire destroys South Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire at 4:08am on Tuesday morning. Firefighters worked to control the blaze of the fully-engulfed trailer and spent some time afterwards sifting through rubble to tamp out any remaining fire. No one was inside the trailer at the time of the fire and crews say they’re unsure if anyone is living in the trailer.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Johnny Carino's closes doors suddenly and "permanently" in social media post
(Fargo, ND) -- Johnny Carino's Fargo location will be closing its doors "permanently", according to a Facebook post. The post was made around noon today, and states the location will be closing its doors for the foreseeable future. No publicly known reason for the closure is available at this time.
valleynewslive.com
“That was very hard. I did not see that one coming.”: Ada Police Chief speaks out after getting fired by city
ADA, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The police chief in Ada, Minnesota is now out of a job. Jody Bueng served as police chief for more than a decade. “I came to Ada as a police officer in 1998. Raised my family here and dedicated myself to the community, " said Bueng.
Comments / 3