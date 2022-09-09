ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

USF professor, student sue Florida over ‘Stop WOKE Act’

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNnYG_0hoyfvI600

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A University of South Florida student and professor are suing state education officials and the university’s board of trustees over recently passed legislation, House Bill 7 , the “Stop WOKE Act.”

Professor Adriana Novoa, who teaches history at USF, student Sam Rechek, and USF’s First Amendment Forum filed a lawsuit against Florida’s Critical Race Theory ban, alleging it is government censorship. They are represented by educational free speech organization FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.

Florida Critical Race Theory ban, explained

The case was filed in federal court in Tallahassee. The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief from the law, which they say functions “in flagrant disregard” of free speech protections and academic freedom in higher education, which are “special concerns” of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.

The plaintiffs’ prayer for relief asks courts to permanently declare the law unconstitutional under the First and 14th Amendments as well as prevent it from being enacted, in addition to requesting attorney fees and awards for costs of litigation.

As previously covered during the bill’s path from proposal to law, HB 7, titled “Individual Freedom” blocks the teaching of racially-focused topics from Florida’s K-12 curriculum, higher education curriculum, and workplace trainings.

HB 7 defines new types of prejudices for the state of Florida, saying that making anyone participate in lessons, classes, or training that leads to feelings of “guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress” due to their demographic status, such as “race, color, sex or national origin” is a form of discrimination.

Additionally, the law says that teaching, training or activity that “espouses, promotes, advances, inculcates, or compels” them to believe their race, color, sex, or national origin is morally superior to members of another is also a form of discrimination. In shorthand, the bill has been referred to as a ban on the teaching of Critical Race Theory. To be clear, CRT was not taught in Florida’s K-12 school system before the law’s passage.

Gaming charity cancels Florida event over state’s LGBTQ stance, COVID laws

Now law, HB 7 prevents it from being taught in any of Florida’s “K-20 public education system,” which includes academic lessons in higher education. The lawsuit by USF Professor Novoa and students at the university allege that the law not only is in conflict with federal free speech protections, but other state laws, such as the Campus Free Expression Act, passed in 2021.

The lawsuit states the Campus Free Expression Act “obligates public universities to refrain from ‘shield[ing] students’ from ‘access to, or observation of, ideas and opinions’—expressly including ‘faculty research, lectures, writings, and commentary’—on the basis that the ideas may be ‘uncomfortable, unwelcome, disagreeable, or offensive.'”

However, HB 7 pushes back on those protections, in addition to the normal academic and expressive rights enshrined by the Bill of Rights, according to Novoa and Rechek’s lawsuit. It says the plaintiffs bring their lawsuit against the state and its officials in order to “vindicate the constitutional and statutory rights of faculty and students in college classrooms to engage in debate uninhibited by state orthodoxy.”

Novoa teaches courses that will be directly impacted by the law’s provisions, according to the lawsuit. She’s been an instructor at USF since 2001, according to the lawsuit, and currently teaches three courses that would be prohibited by the Stop WOKE Act. Therefore, the lawsuit alleges Florida law now will have a “chilling effect” on her, and would expose Novoa to disciplinary action.

Additionally, by the law’s provisions, Novoa would allegedly be open to liability for attorney’s fees, and USF itself would potentially lose roughly $73 million on a yearly basis, in funding.

Rechek, as a student, will be unable to “engage in debate” with either Novoa or his fellow students due to the structure of the Stop WOKE Act, infringing upon his academic freedom and First Amendment rights, according to the lawsuit.

DeSantis: ‘Our mission in 2022 is to keep the state of Florida free’

The court filing states that students will be unable to speak their minds or have civil discussions about “hot-button issues” including student rights policy reform, hosting events and workshops about student rights, or “cultivate a community that embraces the merit of the First Amendment” due to how HB 7 is written, and what it bans for academic discussion and instruction, according to the lawsuit.

As a result, the rules put in place by the Stop WOKE Act “limit students’ ability to hear from—and chills students’ willingness to ask questions of—faculty whose views may be contrary to those of the State of
Florida,” according to Novoa and Rechek’s legal complaint .

According to FIRE, who is representing the professor and student, HB 7 “suppresses viewpoints disfavored by Florida lawmakers, threatens tens of millions of dollars in annual funding for universities that don’t crack down on faculty who ‘promote’ an opinion on a government blacklist, and encourages people to report other Americans to government authorities if they “advance” those views — all in the name of ‘individual freedom.’”

Through the lawsuit, FIRE says Novoa and her co-plaintiffs seek relief against restriction of what “ideas may be considered in a college classroom,” saying HB 7 is full of vague language that makes educators and professors unsure of what lessons the state’s government approves of for instruction, putting them at risk of punishment or termination.

Florida homeowners insurance surcharges coming as companies fold

“Without the freedom to engage in vigorous and robust debate about important issues and contentious concepts, a college education is just an exercise in memorizing facts and repeating government-approved viewpoints,” FIRE attorney Adam Steinbaugh said. “That’s not freedom or education.”

WFLA.com has reached out to the Florida Department of Education for comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 81

Kirk Day
3d ago

if you discuss sex with a child that is not your own, then be prepared to explain how you are not a predator. Growing up we knew of couples same and different sex and saw no difference between the two.The difference now is sexuality is forced on you in public. it is still poor maners and very inconsiderate of others no matter the claim of victim hood.By acting this way you are making those around you victims of your selfishness.That applies to straight or other letters. Show yor humanity and thoughtful consideration of all.We will all live better.

Reply(28)
27
keith reinbott
3d ago

Ok Professor Novoa at what point in your education K-College were you taught Critical Race Theory?...Thought not! What about Puberty Blockers? Challenging your Gender Identity? Here we have a woke Professor and a woke student trying to manipulate the 1st Amendment to teach this crap.

Reply(8)
16
mixed conservatives
3d ago

Florida is a state that doesn't let kindergarten drag shows happen, we don't let trans teachers indoctrinate our kids, we dont let gay teachers brainwash there students into the same sins they are doing, we don't teach our elementary kids about sex at 6,7,8 years old, basically we teach the children of Florida the fundamentals of school at school, math ,science, history and so on, we don't teach about the woke propaganda agenda and it's all thanks to Govenor DeSantis , and the strong and proud parents of the greatest state in the country, FLORIDA

Reply(6)
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
Tallahassee, FL
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#College Education#Politics Legislative#Politics State#The University#House#First Amendment Forum#The U S Constitution
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: On to November 2022

In a special one-hour edition of Facing South Florida Jim sits down for extensive one-on-one interviews with republican Senator Marco Rubio, and the democrat who will challenge him in the general election,  Congresswoman Val Demings. Jim will also include in the program, significant results from this past week's August primary.Guests: Sen. Marco Rubio/R- FLORIDARep. Val Demings/D- U.S. SENATE NOMINEE
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
Tampa Bay News Wire

New College of Florida Ranked No. 5 on U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Colleges’ List

New College of Florida has retained its spot as the No. 5 National Liberal Arts College (Top Public Schools) by U.S. News & World Report for the 2022-2023 school year. The annual “Best Colleges” rankings by U.S. News, now in their 38th year, evaluate more than 1,450 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality—helping parents and students find their ideal schools.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Giffords Florida bus tour comes to the Tampa Bay area

Some are asking if gun safety can be an issue that benefits Florida Democrats at the ballot box in November. Officials with the gun safety group Giffords Florida said it’s an issue that voters in the Sunshine State, particularly Hispanic voters, care deeply about, as the group’s bus tour made stops in St. Petersburg and Tampa on Friday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Florida Man Who Got Arm Bitten Off By Alligator and Survived in Swamp Gives Wild Interview

A Florida man is opening up about a recent nightmarish alligator attack that resulted in the loss of one of his arms. After a gator bit Eric Merda’s arm off while swimming in Lake Manatee, he spent three exhausting days on the swamp with one arm, Tampa’s WTSP reports. There have been at least a half-dozen gator attacks in the Tampa Bay region this season, the most recent of which involved a 77-year-old woman over Labor Day weekend. Merda is one of those fortunate individuals who were able to share his experience.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

93K+
Followers
19K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy