Read full article on original website
Related
What do Alabama’s mushroom people and ‘Stranger Things’ have in common? This guy
If you’ve been to a Mellow Mushroom restaurant, you’ve likely experienced the psychedelic-era décor created by self-described “hippie artist,” Buddy Finethy of Marietta, Ga. Some restaurants, including Alabama locations in Oxford and Mobile, are guarded by Finethy’s giant mushroom people, whom he named Mel O. Mushroom and Dude Shroomington.
Bham Now
Local Roots now open + 5 more Birmingham businesses that have opened their doors
As we enter a new season, we’re also saying hello to many new Birmingham businesses. Check out a few of our favorites, including fast-casual eatery, Local Roots. Warning: drool-worthy fries ahead. 1. Birmingham Animal Resort | Downtown. Looking to pamper your pet and leave them in good hands while...
Bham Now
5 reasons Fiesta Bham is the ultimate celebration of culture + community—Sept. 24
Fiesta Bham is back and better than ever for its 20th year! Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage takes place, Saturday, September 24 from Noon to 8PM at Birmingham’s Linn Park. From authentic eats to thrilling Lucha Libre wrestling acts, keep reading for five reasons you should attend, then grab your tickets.
wvtm13.com
Women Breaking Barriers: Joy Is Our Journey dream bus tour in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The ”Joy Is Our Journey” dream bus tour will make a stop at Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham this weekend. It will feature workshops for young women entrepreneurs, girls interested in STEM careers, health, beauty, and much more! WVTM 13’s Carla Wade caught up with Malikah Berry Rogers, the executive director of theSouthern Black Girls and Women's Consortium in Selma to learn more. Watch the Project CommUNITY Women Breaking Barriers story in the video above.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bham Now
7 spots where you can find nonalcoholic wines in Birmingham
Cheers to nonalcoholic wines! Believe it or not, we have quite a few options for you to try right here in The Magic City. Keep reading to find where to go for these trendy alternatives. What brands should I look for?. It can be difficult to start new things when...
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' Hair
23-year-old Kierra Stubbs lived in Birmingham, Alabama, with her two children. Kierra owned a vehicle that needed brake repair and met an older man at her job who said he could complete the repairs for her. The man told Kierra he had two daughters. He told her he was unable to do their hair. He offered to repair her brakes in exchange for her doing their hair, the Charley Project reports.
Things you should never do at a college football tailgate
The SEC has some of the best tailgating scenes in college football, especially in Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and it only takes walking a few steps past a handful of tents on campus to see why. Fans setting up on Saturdays this fall must mentally prepare for the logistical planning and...
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
RELATED PEOPLE
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 5
FAIRFIELD (0-4, 0-2) AT RAMSAY (3-1, 2-0) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Legion Field, Birmingham. Last week: Fairfield lost to Jasper 34-26 and Class 5A sixth-ranked Ramsay beat Pleasant Grove 21-14. The skinny: Ramsay holds a 6-3 series lead, but Fairfield won last year’s game 28-24. It’s a Class 5A, Region...
With plenty to fix, one aspect of Alabama’s escape from Texas didn’t disappoint Saban
Lessons were not scarce in the Alabama football meeting room Monday morning. No doubt, the weekly good-bad-ugly film study with the full team present had plenty on the back end. The 20-19 win at Texas didn’t follow the script in several ways from breakdowns on in the secondary to a midgame offensive hibernation. And the 15 penalties. Bad.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham has seen the last of Sloss Fright Furnace haunted house
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sloss Fright Furnace, one of Birmingham's favorite Halloween attractions for more than 20 years, will no longer be produced due to financial concerns. Learn more about. Sloss Fright Furnace made the announcement on Thursday:. "We are sad to announce that the event Sloss Fright Furnace will...
Trying to make sense of Alabama’s WR issues at Texas
A scoreboard littered with stunning numbers greeted Alabama’s offense as it took the field with 12:55 to play Saturday at Texas. The 16-10 deficit to unranked Texas was only the beginning. The stats flashing on the ribbon board in Darrell K Royal Stadium provided an even more baffling context....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama-Vanderbilt kickoff time, TV set
Alabama has the game time and TV assignment for its first SEC meeting of the year. The Crimson Tide will meet Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 24 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will air on the SEC Network. Vanderbilt is 2-1 this season after losing to Wake Forest...
Little Dude, dog taken in Alabama carjacking, reunited with owner weeks later
After Phillip Lewis was carjacked at gunpoint, his biggest concern was his dog, Little Dude, who was in the car when it was taken. “I don’t care about the car, or any objects in the car. I just want that dog back. He means the world to me,” Lewis said in a Sept. 2 interview with WBMA.
Nick Saban Heated When His Players Made ‘Horns Down’ Gesture
The Crimson Tide coach was visibly upset with his players after a narrow victory in Austin.
Alabama predicted to rout ULM; Nick Saban wary of upset bids and spreads
Gambling spreads can lead to headaches for head coaches across sports, never mind the unpredictability of football. Expectations can be skewered for sharps and casual fans alike when a team is a 50-point favorite and it wins by “just” two possessions. A spread can also be a form of dreaded ‘rat poison,’ as Alabama head coach Nick Saban calls it and cause complacency among players before kickoff. Then there are days like this past Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Matthew McConaughey Has Honest Admission On Texas' Heartbreaking Loss To Alabama
Texas fell short in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. However, there's still some optimism the Longhorns can have a good season. At least Matthew McConaughey thinks so. The well-known actor and Texas football diehard has a message for the Longhorns...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!
Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
40 dogs rescued from hazmat situation in downtown Birmingham
First responders also reported that two people at the scene were having difficulty breathing.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 3