3 convicted felons enter guilty pleas in SWGA cases including firearms, drugs

Three Southwest Georgia residents with lengthy criminal records entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court, in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. 37-year-old Terry Allen Harris, Jr., of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance...
Georgia gas prices down another eight cents

According to Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 30 cents less than a month ago, and 28 cents more than this time last year.
