San Antonio, TX

All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart

SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
Barrientes Vela sentencing gets underway; applications for Uvalde Together We Rise Fund open

Good Tuesday morning! Steph here. I hope you had a good day yesterday. The morning was certainly nice. It wasn’t too humid. I was off yesterday for my husband’s birthday, so we went for a run. It was actually pleasant out there in the morning. Today, stepping out early wasn’t too bad. However, Mike says the humidity is returning and that will make for a warm afternoon. I’ll prepare accordingly. I walk a block to pick up my daughter after school. 🥵 You all have a wonderful day!
Texas man had more than $187K worth of narcotics in home, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man is accused of possessing more than $187,000 worth of illegal narcotics, cash and guns in his San Antonio home, authorities said. According to a news release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan William Harper, 29, of San Antonio, was arrested Friday. He faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance over 400 grams; and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams. Both are first-degree felonies.
