KSAT 12
Have you seen this man? San Antonio police searching for aggravated robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of aggravated robbery at a Walmart. A man entered the Walmart in the 900 block of Bandera Road on Friday afternoon and selected merchandise before exiting the store without paying for it, SAPD said. Store employees, including...
KSAT 12
All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for driver who fatally struck man on Loop 410 on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver who fatally struck a man with their car on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side. Police said Ward McClellan III, 36, was killed at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 in the 8600 block of SW Loop 410.
KSAT 12
Hollywood Park police ID suspect accused of opening fire in restaurant, killing 2
HOLLYWOOD PARK – Hollywood Park police have identified the suspect who they said opened fire inside a restaurant over the weekend, killing two people and injuring a third. Police Chief Shad Prichard said they are searching for Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, who is wanted for capital murder. The...
news4sanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in aggravated assault outside East Side food mart
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an aggravated assault. The incident occurred July 8 around 10:30 p.m. at a Chevron Food Mart in the 4000 block of East Houston Street on the city’s East Side.
KSAT 12
Truck crashes into home, New Braunfels police need help identifying driver
New Braunfels – New Braunfels police are searching for the driver of a white Ford pickup truck responsible for crashing into a house in the 900 block of Darion Street. The incident happened at 1:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 4. A Ring camera located across the street from the home...
KTSA
Man found unconscious along road in Schertz fights with cops who were checking on him
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man found unconscious on the side of a road in Schertz has been thrown in jail after throwing punches and kicks at police. According to KSAT-12, officers got a call at around 1:45 A.M. Sunday about a person lying along FM 78 near River Road.
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized in Medical Center apartment complex shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after a shooting at a Medical Center apartment complex, according to San Antonio police. SAPD officers responded to multiple calls of shots being fired in the 7000 block of Oak Manor Drive on Monday evening. Upon arrival, officers found a man between...
KSAT 12
Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
17-year-old arrested and charged in the murder of 15-year-old Ethan Soto
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly four months after a 15-year-old was shot and killed, San Antonio Police arrest a 17-year-old they believe is the shooter. On May 16, officers responded to a shooting off the 2100 block of Alston Street on the city’s northwest side. When officers arrived, they found Ethan Soto lying in a pool of blood, shot multiple times.
KSAT 12
2 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside restaurant in Hollywood Park, police say
HOLLYWOOD PARK, Texas – A shooting outside of a restaurant in Hollywood Park left two people dead and one injured overnight, according to police. The suspect is still on the run. The shooting happened around 1:11 a.m., Sunday in the 16000 block of San Pedro Ave. When officers arrived,...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after drunkenly attacking, injuring Schertz officers, police say
SCHERTZ, Texas – A man is behind bars after Schertz police said he attacked officers and resisted arrest after he was found intoxicated on the side of a road overnight. The incident happened around 1:48 a.m. Sunday in the area of FM 78 and River Road. Police initially received...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after being hit along one of the most dangerous roadways in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being hit by a car on the West Side. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday along Culebra Road near Pettus Street. According to the city, there have been hundreds of accidents along this stretch of Culebra Road every year, and the problem is getting worse as the street gets busier and busier.
KSAT 12
Woman struck on Fredericksburg Road while trying to reach bus stop, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit by a vehicle on Monday morning while crossing Fredericksburg Road in Balcones Heights, according to police. Police said the woman was trying to walk to a bus stop on the other side of the 4100 block of Fredericksburg Road after 6:30 a.m. when she was struck by a pickup truck.
Man accused of leading authorities on chase following armed robbery
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — A man is in custody after committing an armed robbery and stealing a vehicle, leading authorities on a pursuit, the Medina County Sheriff's Office said. The incident happened Friday afternoon in Dilley, Texas, which is far southwest of the San Antonio area. Authorities said the...
KSAT 12
Barrientes Vela sentencing gets underway; applications for Uvalde Together We Rise Fund open
Good Tuesday morning! Steph here. I hope you had a good day yesterday. The morning was certainly nice. It wasn’t too humid. I was off yesterday for my husband’s birthday, so we went for a run. It was actually pleasant out there in the morning. Today, stepping out early wasn’t too bad. However, Mike says the humidity is returning and that will make for a warm afternoon. I’ll prepare accordingly. I walk a block to pick up my daughter after school. 🥵 You all have a wonderful day!
News Channel 25
AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted from San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted after last being seen Sunday morning in the 6000 block of Ray Ellison Boulevard in San Antonio. The suspect in the abduction of Seylah Turner is Jimmy Turner, 18, described as a...
Texas man had more than $187K worth of narcotics in home, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man is accused of possessing more than $187,000 worth of illegal narcotics, cash and guns in his San Antonio home, authorities said. According to a news release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan William Harper, 29, of San Antonio, was arrested Friday. He faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance over 400 grams; and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams. Both are first-degree felonies.
