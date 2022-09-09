ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Former Spartanburg caregiver pleads guilty to stealing medication from vulnerable adults

By Bethany Fowler
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMtK0_0hoyfgIR00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Spartanburg caregiver accused of depriving residents of their prescription pain medications pleaded guilty Wednesday.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Erica Danielle Gilbert Nichols, 29 years old, of Converse, SC, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft of a controlled substance, neglect of a vulnerable adult and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

During Oct. 2020 and March 2021, Nichols neglected and exploited five residents of the facility by unlawfully depriving them of their prescription pain medications.

Nichols was also accused of unlawfully obtaining and possessing these controlled substances, including hydrocodone and oxycodone, for her own personal use.

She was sentenced to 5 years in prison, which the judge suspended to 30 days in jail and 3 years probation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Records reveal a decade of poor conditions at Upstate assisted living facility

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been seven months since an arrest revealed the horrors happening at one Upstate assisted living facility. Darryl Mast, who owned Oakridge Community Care Home, was arrested in February and charged with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with fraudulent intent. When officials got...
INMAN, SC
WYFF4.com

Pickens County detention officer arrested, SLED says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A Pickens County Detention Center officer was arrested Friday, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED agents arrested Chester Randall Pierce Ouzts, 58, of Pickens, Wunderlich said. According to Wunderlich, Ouzts, has been charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nichols, SC
City
Converse, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WBTV

Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Friday after deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office say she boarded a school bus and attacked middle school children. According to incident reports, a school bus was stopped at the Pinckney Street bus stop after school. When the driver opened the service door, a group of girls reportedly started fighting.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caregiver#Vulnerable Adult#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police: Woman’s suspicious death ruled homicide

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department says they responded to a residence on Nichol Street last night in reference to a stabbing. Police say shortly after arriving - they discovered a deceased female, with apparent trauma to her body inside the residence. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified the victim as 54-year-old Lisa Workman.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thetigercu.com

Police: Death investigation at 7-Eleven

The City of Clemson Police Department responded to an unconscious person who later died at the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway on Monday afternoon. The police arrived at the store at 2:29 p.m. and officers attempted to provide lifesaving aid but were unable to revive the person, according to a press release.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Henderson, a missing 14-year-old who they believe ran away last week. Deputies said Henderson was last seen near Kentmont Lane in Greer on Sept 7, 2022. They added that he was wearing...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Twin infants surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel's law

ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities confirmed on Friday that twin infant boys have been surrendered under Daniel's Law. The babies were surrendered on Thursday at the AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. One of them weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, and was 15.75 inches long. The other was 2 pounds, 2.2 ounces in weight, and 13.98 inches long at the time of their birth on July 11.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: 1 injured in Greenville Co. hit-and-run

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a hit-and-run Saturday night that injured a pedestrian. Police said the crash happened on Woods Lake Road near Lowndes Hill Road. Officers responded to the scene due to the significance of the pedestrian’s injuries. According to the police, the vehicle that fled was […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy