I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History

“I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History”. San Diego, CA – September 13, 2022 – I Did It, the true story of Gina Champion-Cain, the mastermind behind the largest woman-led Ponzi scheme in US history of over $350 million released today. The story was told by Gina Champion-Cain to authors, Barbara Bry and Neil Senturia, who also interviewed victims of the scam and others who knew Gina.
NBC San Diego

Suspect in Beheading of Woman in San Carlos Makes First Court Appearance

The man suspected of beheading a woman in San Carlos appeared in court for the first time since the killing on Monday. Jose Landaeta Solano was arrested Thursday after beheading 27-year-old Karina Castro on the street in front of her neighbors. Landaeta Solano was the woman's estranged boyfriend. He was...
Times of San Diego

Investigation: San Diego Police Arresting Homeless, But Not Getting Convictions

For months, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has touted efforts to clear sidewalks of homeless encampments that he says pose a hazard to public health and safety. Sanitation crews have swept through encampments and thrown away hundreds of tons of trash and property, potentially violating court orders in the process. Police have increasingly used illegal lodging and encroachment — a city law that was intended to prohibit trash cans from blocking a sidewalk — to ticket and arrest people who refuse to go to a shelter. It led to a dramatic spike in arrests.
Two men sentenced to prison for participating in nationwide grandparent scam

Timothy Ingram of North Hollywood, California, and Joaquin Lopez of Hollywood, Florida, were sentenced in federal court to significant prison terms – nine years and two years in prison, respectively – for their roles in a large-scale criminal enterprise that engaged in extortion and fraud to swindle about $2 million from more than 70 elderly victims across the nation. Ten elderly victims who resided in San Diego County lost over $300,000 to the fraud.
kusi.com

Navy to end Roman Catholic services as attendance dwindles

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Naval Air Station North Island Chapel held one of its last Catholic services Monday, Sept. 12. Beginning October 1, the six weekly Catholic Mass services will end at the Chapel on Naval Air Station North Island. The move to end Roman Catholic services comes...
Sentenced to Federal Prison, Sept. 9

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—On September 7, 2022, a San Diego, California man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in late 2019, law enforcement learned Velasco was transporting pound quantities of methamphetamine north from California in rental cars and then selling it to local drug dealers in Southern Oregon. On at least two occasions, including the trip precipitating his arrest, Velasco traveled in a rental vehicle containing drug shipments with an associate and the associate’s girlfriend and infant child. On February 6, 2020, Velasco was stopped in Ashland, Oregon and his vehicle was searched pursuant to a state search warrant. Authorities located a duffle bag with five one-pound packages of methamphetamine. Velasco and an accomplice were arrested. A later search of his cell phone revealed evidence of Velasco’s extensive and ongoing drug trafficking, including trading methamphetamine he acquired in Southern California for marijuana grown in Southern Oregon. On March 3, 2020, Velasco was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on November 5, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the latter charge. On April 11, 2022, Velasco pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
