Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
getnews.info
I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History
“I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History”. San Diego, CA – September 13, 2022 – I Did It, the true story of Gina Champion-Cain, the mastermind behind the largest woman-led Ponzi scheme in US history of over $350 million released today. The story was told by Gina Champion-Cain to authors, Barbara Bry and Neil Senturia, who also interviewed victims of the scam and others who knew Gina.
NBC San Diego
Suspect in Beheading of Woman in San Carlos Makes First Court Appearance
The man suspected of beheading a woman in San Carlos appeared in court for the first time since the killing on Monday. Jose Landaeta Solano was arrested Thursday after beheading 27-year-old Karina Castro on the street in front of her neighbors. Landaeta Solano was the woman's estranged boyfriend. He was...
Investigation: San Diego Police Arresting Homeless, But Not Getting Convictions
For months, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has touted efforts to clear sidewalks of homeless encampments that he says pose a hazard to public health and safety. Sanitation crews have swept through encampments and thrown away hundreds of tons of trash and property, potentially violating court orders in the process. Police have increasingly used illegal lodging and encroachment — a city law that was intended to prohibit trash cans from blocking a sidewalk — to ticket and arrest people who refuse to go to a shelter. It led to a dramatic spike in arrests.
Convicted felon arrested with loaded guns, methamphetamines
On Saturday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department arrested a convicted felon in possession of loaded guns and methamphetamines, authorities said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vessel operator, chief engineer sentenced for illegal dumping
A vessel operating company and its chief engineer were sentenced in federal court Friday for environmental crimes.
localocnews.com
Two men sentenced to prison for participating in nationwide grandparent scam
Timothy Ingram of North Hollywood, California, and Joaquin Lopez of Hollywood, Florida, were sentenced in federal court to significant prison terms – nine years and two years in prison, respectively – for their roles in a large-scale criminal enterprise that engaged in extortion and fraud to swindle about $2 million from more than 70 elderly victims across the nation. Ten elderly victims who resided in San Diego County lost over $300,000 to the fraud.
Man arrested by police on I-8 after pulling a knife on a worker, fleeing
A man was arrested by officers with the San Diego Police Department Sunday afternoon after pulling a knife on a worker and then fleeing the scene, authorities said.
kusi.com
Navy to end Roman Catholic services as attendance dwindles
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Naval Air Station North Island Chapel held one of its last Catholic services Monday, Sept. 12. Beginning October 1, the six weekly Catholic Mass services will end at the Chapel on Naval Air Station North Island. The move to end Roman Catholic services comes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man sentenced to 67 years in prison for 2015 homicide
A local man was sentenced to a minimum of 67 years in prison for a 2015 shooting that killed an 18-year-old, authorities said.
oregontoday.net
Sentenced to Federal Prison, Sept. 9
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—On September 7, 2022, a San Diego, California man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in late 2019, law enforcement learned Velasco was transporting pound quantities of methamphetamine north from California in rental cars and then selling it to local drug dealers in Southern Oregon. On at least two occasions, including the trip precipitating his arrest, Velasco traveled in a rental vehicle containing drug shipments with an associate and the associate’s girlfriend and infant child. On February 6, 2020, Velasco was stopped in Ashland, Oregon and his vehicle was searched pursuant to a state search warrant. Authorities located a duffle bag with five one-pound packages of methamphetamine. Velasco and an accomplice were arrested. A later search of his cell phone revealed evidence of Velasco’s extensive and ongoing drug trafficking, including trading methamphetamine he acquired in Southern California for marijuana grown in Southern Oregon. On March 3, 2020, Velasco was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on November 5, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the latter charge. On April 11, 2022, Velasco pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
Woman found fatally shot on beach
A woman was shot and killed on the sand in Pacific Beach early Tuesday, San Diego police said.
Sheriff searching for man who threatened Sprouts worker with ax
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man wanted for robbing a store in Lemon Grove after threatening an employee with an ax, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom officially urges no on Proposition 30, calls it a 'trojan horse'
Gov. Gavin Newsom has officially announced that he is against a measure on the November ballot that would tax millionaires in California to fund electric vehicles and other climate-related programs. In a television ad provided to KCRA 3 by the No on 30 campaign, the governor warned Proposition 30 is...
sandiegocountynews.com
Sheriff’s Department search for man wanted for arson of business office
San Marcos, CA–The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and San Diego County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an arson in San Marcos. The suspect is described as a man wearing black and white flannel, blue jeans,...
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
El Cajon woman mourns fiance killed in wrong-way, suspected DUI crash
El Cajon woman mourns fiance, killed in wrong-way crash by suspected drunk driver on SR-52 near I-805
Who killed Maria Cortes? Investigators search for new leads 30-years later
Investigators continue searching for answers 30 years after a mother was found killed in a Mission Valley field.
Man killed after fight in Lemon Grove
A 51-year-old man died Monday after being involved in a fight in Lemon Grove, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Man shot, killed in Shelltown identified
A man who was recently shot and killed in San Diego's Shelltown neighborhood has been identified.
Ex-doctor involved in prowling and peeping case in trouble with the law again
A former San Diego County doctor accused of peeping outside of his ex-lover's home 2019 is in trouble with the law again.
Comments / 2