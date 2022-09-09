ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

murfreesborovoice.com

Liberty's Station Soft Opening Announced

The wait is over! Liberty's Station will begin it's "soft opening" Thursday, September 15th from 11AM until 1PM . Liberty's Station will be open for lunch on Thursdays and Fridays moving forward with Saturdays coming soon. Location: 850 NW Broad St., Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Liberty’s Station is a progressive workforce...
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonherald.com

Harpeth True Value celebrates relaunching with ribbon cutting

Harpeth True Value celebrated its relaunching with a unique ribbon cutting Saturday afternoon in Franklin. New owners Mike Outlaw and Rick English invited locals to enjoy free barbecue, pizza, popcorn and prizes at the local hardware store. Previous owners Mike and Shelley Moeller had championed the business for more than 20 years, purchasing it in 2000.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Neighbors worry about space in Nashville neighborhood for proposed music venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The future of Chestnut Street could expand as a local developer looks to build a new music venue and mixed-used development in the area. A.J. Capital Partners has plans to build a 111,500 square foot four-story performance venue with a 4,500 seating capacity. The plans include commercial spaces and a pedestrian pavilion which includes bike lanes, sidewalks, public transportation stops, and ridesharing pick-up spots.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Food, Dance and More at Discover Rutherford Festival

The diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds of Rutherford County residents will be in the spotlight at the inaugural Discover Rutherford food and arts festival, benefiting Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. The outdoor festival at Discovery Center will feature food, music and...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Monthly FrankTalks features former Rotary International President Mark Maloney

Franklin Tomorrow hosted its monthly FrankTalks Monday morning at Franklin First United Methodist Church, featuring former Rotary International President Mark Maloney. He discussed the Celebrate Community initiative happening from Sept. 11-17. Leadership from international service organizations Kiwanis International, Lions Clubs International, Optimist International and Rotary International have encouraged their clubs...
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Community groups once again sound alarm on Brookmeade homeless camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Makeshift tents, shopping carts and fencing line West Nashville’s Brookmeade Park. The homeless situation there has community groups once again sounding the alarm. It can’t be ignored by businesses, residents or even neighborhood groups. FOX 17 News spoke with El Sombrero manager Israel Fonseca...
NASHVILLE, TN
Chalkbeat

Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out

Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonherald.com

Button Ball raises $200K for Davis House Child Advocacy Center

The Davis House Child Advocacy Center hosted its annual Button Ball fundraiser at the Saint Elle event space Saturday night, raising more than $200,000 for abused children in treatment. The Davis House seeks to help children who have experienced physical or sexual abuse. According to the Davis House, 10% of...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
