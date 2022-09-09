Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsDavidson County, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
murfreesborovoice.com
Liberty's Station Soft Opening Announced
The wait is over! Liberty's Station will begin it's "soft opening" Thursday, September 15th from 11AM until 1PM . Liberty's Station will be open for lunch on Thursdays and Fridays moving forward with Saturdays coming soon. Location: 850 NW Broad St., Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Liberty’s Station is a progressive workforce...
williamsonherald.com
Harpeth True Value celebrates relaunching with ribbon cutting
Harpeth True Value celebrated its relaunching with a unique ribbon cutting Saturday afternoon in Franklin. New owners Mike Outlaw and Rick English invited locals to enjoy free barbecue, pizza, popcorn and prizes at the local hardware store. Previous owners Mike and Shelley Moeller had championed the business for more than 20 years, purchasing it in 2000.
williamsonherald.com
Cross Country: Stegall returns to set top mark; Brentwood sweeps team titles
HERMITAGE – Claire Stegall went into Saturday’s cross country meet trying to run under 18 minutes in her return to the Midstate Cross Country Association’s Voyles Classic. She did that with ease and repeated as the meet's female champion. Stegall set the top mark in Tennessee and...
WSMV
Neighbors worry about space in Nashville neighborhood for proposed music venue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The future of Chestnut Street could expand as a local developer looks to build a new music venue and mixed-used development in the area. A.J. Capital Partners has plans to build a 111,500 square foot four-story performance venue with a 4,500 seating capacity. The plans include commercial spaces and a pedestrian pavilion which includes bike lanes, sidewalks, public transportation stops, and ridesharing pick-up spots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville Parent
Food, Dance and More at Discover Rutherford Festival
The diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds of Rutherford County residents will be in the spotlight at the inaugural Discover Rutherford food and arts festival, benefiting Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. The outdoor festival at Discovery Center will feature food, music and...
williamsonherald.com
Monthly FrankTalks features former Rotary International President Mark Maloney
Franklin Tomorrow hosted its monthly FrankTalks Monday morning at Franklin First United Methodist Church, featuring former Rotary International President Mark Maloney. He discussed the Celebrate Community initiative happening from Sept. 11-17. Leadership from international service organizations Kiwanis International, Lions Clubs International, Optimist International and Rotary International have encouraged their clubs...
fox17.com
Community groups once again sound alarm on Brookmeade homeless camp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Makeshift tents, shopping carts and fencing line West Nashville’s Brookmeade Park. The homeless situation there has community groups once again sounding the alarm. It can’t be ignored by businesses, residents or even neighborhood groups. FOX 17 News spoke with El Sombrero manager Israel Fonseca...
williamsonherald.com
Volleyball: Meyer's serving leads to Brentwood sweep; BGA takes another district tilt
The Brentwood High School volleyball team swept past visiting Siegel on Monday in Brentwood paced by Cece Meyer’s sizzling performance serving. The Bruins posted a 25-14, 25-10, 25-9 non-conference victory. Meyer recorded 12 aces in the win as Brentwood bounced back from its first loss to District 11-AAA foe Franklin in 10 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway
September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix. Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers.
williamsonherald.com
Button Ball raises $200K for Davis House Child Advocacy Center
The Davis House Child Advocacy Center hosted its annual Button Ball fundraiser at the Saint Elle event space Saturday night, raising more than $200,000 for abused children in treatment. The Davis House seeks to help children who have experienced physical or sexual abuse. According to the Davis House, 10% of...
Williamson County mansion heavily damaged in fire
No serious injuries were reported following a massive fire in Williamson County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
Officials believe small explosion destroys 25-year-old Franklin mansion
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Officials with the Franklin Fire Department believe a small explosion may have been the cause of the fire that destroyed a 25-year-old mansion on Long Lane and Gosey Hill. WSMV learned on the scene that the fire had spread from the downstairs area all the...
TRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures September 9 – 14, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends,...
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that a motorist suddenly stopped in [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
911 operators not ‘essential’ employees, why not?
Push for 911 operators to be reclassified in an effort to recruit and retain employees amidst a shortage of staffing.
Sidelines
Womack Lane Apartments to be torn down: Combatting the Campus housing crisis for Students to come
Story by Ethan Pickering | Lifestyles Editor and Destiny Mizell | Assistant Lifestyles Editor. Womack Lane Apartments are on the list to be demolished to make room for more updated student housing on Middle Tennessee State University’s campus. While this project is still in the discussion phase, and other...
Clarksville police searching for runaway 15-year-old
Clarksville police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teenager.
wkms.org
Instead of stockpiling funds for low-income families, Tennessee is now giving programs $175M
The state of Tennessee is sending $175 million to seven organizations across the state. Its goal is to help low-income families transition off of public assistance. This comes after the state let nearly $1 billion sit in the state’s needy families program without spending it. The Martha O’Bryan Center...
Comments / 3