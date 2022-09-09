Read full article on original website
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa and Canadian wine marketing firms plan combine services
WineGlass Marketing in the Napa Valley has announced plans to combine services with a Canadian-based marketing company. “We’ve known of each other for years and had a mutual respect,” stated Susan DeMatei, president and founder of WineGlass Marketing about the decision “to combine services” with Cakewalk Design Studio of Abbotsford, Canada.
Conservation on tap: Bay Area water usage fell in July, with 6 counties among top savers
As California faces the likelihood that the drought will drag on for yet another year, the state’s urban water conservation numbers continue to increase. According to new monthly data released by the State Water Resources Control Board, Californians cut back on water use by 10.4 percent in July compared to July 2020.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Fewer places to recycle highlight flawed program
California beverage container recycling rate: Units Sold Units Recycled Recycling Rate 2021 27,416,825,090 26,292,957,795 68% 2020 26,292,957,795 18,001,783,575 68% 2019 24,567,820,141 18,467,356,541 75% 2018 24,594,716,919 18,588,304,236 76% 2017 24,427,254,965 18,439,299,226 75% 2016 23,083,353,256 18,415,970,248 80% Source: CalRecycle. California lawmakers on Aug. 31 passed legislation that could breathe life back into...
SFGate
High-Profile Private Clubs Are Gaining Momentum in California
If you’re living in California and seeking a private club to join, you have plenty of options, both in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the state. At least, you should have plenty of options — but actually finding one with open space to join might be more of a challenge.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
Hurricane Kay downgraded to Tropical Storm, how will it impact Bay Area?
(KRON) — Hurricane Kay has been downgraded to Tropical Storm Kay and it may bring rain to the southernmost part of California this weekend. While the storm is expected to turn slightly west and possibly further out into the Pacific, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the outer bands of the storm could […]
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay family that moved out of CA after string of crimes targeted again
An East Bay family that moved to Alabama after their family's laundromats were repeatedly broken is dealing with more crime. But this time, one incident in particular, where police spotted the crooks in action, is raising questions about chase policies.
SFist
Mosquito Fire Grows to Over 33,000 Acres, Becomes Largest CA Wildfire (So Far) This Year
As of Saturday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire has burned 33,754 acres — with still 0% of the blaze contained and now threatens 3,666 structures — which makes it the largest fire this wildfire season in California, thus far. Since starting Tuesday night around 6 p.m., the Mosquito Fire...
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
KTVU FOX 2
Tiny Houses move in
A house on wheels takes on a whole new meaning as TinyFest California roles into the Bay Area. The Tiny Home Lady herself, Lindsay Wood, gives us some insight into the tiny home movement.
Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map
Crews are battling wildfires across the San Francisco Bay Area and all through the state of California. Track the updates here.
SFGate
Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire
As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
The Central Coast received a small amount of rain over the weekend — not enough to ease fire season. The post The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom officially urges no on Proposition 30, calls it a 'trojan horse'
Gov. Gavin Newsom has officially announced that he is against a measure on the November ballot that would tax millionaires in California to fund electric vehicles and other climate-related programs. In a television ad provided to KCRA 3 by the No on 30 campaign, the governor warned Proposition 30 is...
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California triggers evacuations
By early Monday, the fire was 10% contained. It had burned at least 72 square miles. Authorities ordered evacuations in multiple California counties as the fire spread.
KTLA.com
Most valuable crops grown in California
(Stacker) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, and a huge portion of the country’s farming is done in California. Just California’s Central Valley alone is responsible for about a quarter of the nation’s food supply....
