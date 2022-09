Florida is the citrus state, but citrus farmers are struggling. In some cases, they sell the land because they don’t have enough money to maintain it. Citrus farmers say there are several reasons why they are struggling. Increased input costs are a big problem, but right now, a bacteria called citrus greening disease is one of the most significant issues facing citrus farmers. Bugs spread it, and once it hits a tree, there’s no cure.

