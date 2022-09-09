Read full article on original website
Related
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump
Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
bravotv.com
Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter, Bryn, Heads to 7th Grade in a Sweet, Colorful Outfit
“I’m so lucky,” the RHONY alum gushed while sharing a look at her daughter’s first-day-of-school ensemble. After a fun-filled summer consisting of amazing vacations, home-cooked meals, and plenty of beach days, Bethenny Frankel’s daughter, Bryn Hoppy, recently kicked off a new school year in the cutest colorful ensemble.
bravotv.com
Alexia Umansky Shows Off a Meaningful New Tattoo
The RHOBH daughter is explaining the significance of the new ink on her inner arm. Kyle Richards’ daughter Alexia Umansky is showing off her brand-new tattoo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills daughter recently took to Instagram to debut the fresh ink, also explaining the meaning behind the inner arm tattoo.
bravotv.com
Heather Gay Previews Her Below Deck Adventure Charter: “All the Feels”
The RHOSLC cast member will be setting sail on the newest Below Deck franchise to celebrate “the best kind of friendships” in Norway. Heather Gay is ready to raise a glass of champagne on Below Deck Adventure. After the new series was announced on September 7, revealing that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member will be coming aboard for a charter this season, she shared some behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her getaway in Norway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bravotv.com
Danielle Olivera Shows Off a Gorgeous New Hairstyle with Bangs
The Summer House cast member stunned while rocking a chic updo with wispy fringe. Danielle Olivera is ringing in the fall season with a chic new ‘do. The Summer House cast member stunned while recently showing off a gorgeous new hairstyle with long, wispy bangs on Instagram. On September...
Abby De La Rosa Shares Sweet Clip of Twins Walking in New House from Nick Cannon: 'Thank You Dad'
Abby De La Rosa — who is currently expecting her third baby — shares twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months Abby De La Rosa is thanking Nick Cannon for the new home he bought her and their twins. The pregnant DJ, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Thursday that shows twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, walking around in an empty home toward an open back door, leading toward grass. "Here's to beautiful new beginnings," De La Rosa captioned the video. "I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad -...
Yve's Rep Gives Update on '90 Day Fiancé' Star Amid Drama with Mohamed
"90 Day Fiancé" couple Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed have been at the center of major drama following the Season 9 Tell All on TLC.
Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Protective Hairstyle On Instagram
Tia Mowry took to Instagram to show off her new protective style and we're loving it!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Baby Bump in Pink Suit While Filming 'Selling Sunset'
Heather Rae El Moussa is having fun with her maternity style. The pregnant realtor, 34, was seen out during the filming of her reality show Selling Sunset this week wearing a hot pink two-piece suit that hugged her bump. Heather was also in the midst of filming when she shared...
Kyle and Mauricio Put Their Aspen House on the Market After 'RHOBH' Season 12 Filmed
Group trips have become a staple on any Real Housewives franchise, as they bring the cast members (and, occasionally, their spouses and kids) together in an environment that is different from their usual city. On Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the rumored-to-be-very-dramatic Aspen trip is now...
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'
Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
Pregnant ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Thais Ramone Receives Tesla Seemingly as Push Present From Patrick Mendes
Generous present. 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone received a brand new Tesla seemingly as a push gift from Partrick Mendes. “Patrick picked me up from school and said got a surprise for me. Guys … I almost delivered the baby on the street,” Thaís, 25, captioned a photo via Instagram on Thursday, September 8, featuring herself posing next to her new car.
Kaley Cuoco Had The "Dreamiest Date Of All Time" At The 2022 Emmys
Kaley had the "dreamiest date of all time!"
Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test
Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
bravotv.com
Here’s How Dolores Catania Really Feels About Frank Catania’s Girlfriend
The RHONJ cast member isn’t the only one in the Catania family who’s given their take on Brittany. The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Dolores Catania and Frank Catania may have both moved on, but the amicable exes are still rooting for each other. Case in point: Frank’s girlfriend, Brittany, celebrated her birthday recently, and Dolores sent her the sweetest compliment.
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem Seemingly Flirts With Mystery Man: Meet Billy!
New man? 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem has a new man named Billy in her life. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about the mystery man. During season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela hinted that there’s trouble in paradise with her husband, Michael Ilesanmi.
ETOnline.com
Bindi Irwin Shares Daughter Grace Warrior's Fashion Sense: 'Khaki Isn't Just A Color, It's an Attitude'
Bindi Irwin’s daughter is ready for fashion week! On Wednesday, the proud mom showed off her and Chandler Powell’s baby girl, Grace Warrior’s, style in the family’s signature look. “Khaki isn’t just a colour, it’s an attitude. #WildlifeWarriors,” the 24-year-old Australian conservationist captioned the shot....
bravotv.com
We Are Blushing About What Real Girlfriends in Paris' Anya & Adja Shared About Dating in Paris
The Real Girlfriends in Paris cast is not holding back about just how different it is to date French men. It might be cliché to say that every girl dreams of falling in love in the romantic City of Lights. However, when it comes to the cast of Real Girlfriend in Paris, that farfetched dream may end up becoming a reality as they navigate their love lives in the French city.
LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Throws Daughter Ember Unicorn Tea-Themed 5th B-Day Party! See Photos
Her special day! Little People, Big World stars Audrey Roloff and husband Jeremy Roloff threw a unicorn tea party-themed fifth birthday party for their daughter, Ember Roloff. “Tea time,” the TLC personality, 31, wrote across a video that she shared via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 10. In the clip, the five-year-old birthday girl was seen at the end of a large table with some guests, some of whom were wearing adorable unicorn headbands. The pink table cloth also featured unicorn designs, while Audrey also set the table with pastel-colored plates, teacups and a floral centerpiece.
Comments / 0