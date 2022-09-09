ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Women’s Network Having Annual Award Ceremony Tonight

Tonight in downtown Amarillo, three area women will honored in a special ceremony. All of them have have incredible accomplishments attached to their lives and careers. Tonight, Amarillo Women's Network will host their annual Career & Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony. Life Time Award Goes To... The recipient of the Life...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Amarillo, TX
Entertainment
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Amarillo, TX
Mix 94.1

This Roadside Museum in Vega is the Cutest

I always love it when my editor walks into my office and says, "hey you want to take a quick road trip?" First of all, it is never a quick road trip. Second, it's always worth the trip. On this particular trip, my editor Sarah wanted to go see the world's largest branding iron.
VEGA, TX
Mix 94.1

New Slide At St. Mary’s Park? The Kids Skin Says Thank You.

Anyone over the age of say 15-20 years old probably experienced it. You know, that time you go out to the park to play on the playground. Running around and swinging on a tire, getting on the merry-go-round that you manually spun, and seeing how fast you could get it to go, the monkey bars that burned your hands as you grabbed them and forced you to move quicker.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Book Sale#Amarillo Library#Friends
Mix 94.1

Win Tickets to See The Frontmen Live at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair

The Amarillo Tri-State Fair is an amazingly fun time. It is something almost everybody looks forward to each and every year. Something new is happening at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair. It's called the Dancin' in the Dirt Series. The series kicks off with Wade Bowen on Friday, September 16th and The Frontmen will take the stage on Saturday, September 17th.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Good & Bad News For Commuters Near Bolton In Amarillo

Road projects are nothing new in Amarillo. We're accustomed to it. One of my favorite questions to hear come from newcomers is when it it will all be done. Probably not for a while, at least that's what I tell them. So, heads up commuters near Bolton in Amarillo, I've...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Lose Power In Amarillo Yesterday? You Can Blame Alcohol.

Well, I've been waiting ALL WEEK for the bizarre story to come out of Amarillo, and we've finally gotten it. Normally, a power outage isn't something that brings out the weirdness in a city, but #onlyinamarillo does it actually do that. There was a pickup truck cruising, ok not cruising,...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Shopping
Mix 94.1

Hereford, Do You Miss the Old Days of Sugarland Mall?

I have a habit of waxing nostalgic. I like looking back on the past and remembering things that were fun and cool during childhood. I was scrolling through social media the other day and I ran across some older photos of Sugarland Mall. Now, these photos are way older than I am (I swear!). But, they brought back some old memories.
HEREFORD, TX
Mix 94.1

Want an Oscar’s Burrito? You’re Out of Luck Amarillo

It seems that a very beloved Amarillo business has closed its doors…again. There is a place in Amarillo where you can, err, could get some amazing burritos. That place was Oscar’s burritos. Oscar’s has seen many life forms in its existence. It has been in many buildings and...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo

I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy