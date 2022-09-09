Read full article on original website
The Long History of The Big Texan and it’s Sign in Amarillo
You drive by it all the time. When you have out-of-town guests they want to see the 72 oz steak. They all think for a minute "Hey, maybe I can eat it" then they see the size of it and think better. I am talking about The Big Texan. You...
Amarillo Women’s Network Having Annual Award Ceremony Tonight
Tonight in downtown Amarillo, three area women will honored in a special ceremony. All of them have have incredible accomplishments attached to their lives and careers. Tonight, Amarillo Women's Network will host their annual Career & Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony. Life Time Award Goes To... The recipient of the Life...
And The Award For The Oldest Business In Amarillo Goes To?
The history of any city is typically well documented. Things such as when a city was first settled, when they got their first government, the first building that was erected, etc. That kind of stuff you can find almost anywhere, whether it be on Google or in a history class.
Get Excited Horror Fans. Tascosa Drive-In Might Go Old School.
If you're a fan or horror movies, there's something coming up you need to keep an eye out for. It looks like Tascosa Drive-In might be going a bit old school. But instead of just a double feature, there's a massive marathon coming. A "Dust Til Dawn" Horror Marathon At...
This Roadside Museum in Vega is the Cutest
I always love it when my editor walks into my office and says, "hey you want to take a quick road trip?" First of all, it is never a quick road trip. Second, it's always worth the trip. On this particular trip, my editor Sarah wanted to go see the world's largest branding iron.
Mistreatment of Amarillo Staff Leads to Post on Facebook
One of the reasons I love social media is you can reach so many people. It's a great way to get get a ton of information about the business, family, and friends. It's also a great way to promote your business. It's also a great way to let your customers...
An Unexpected Piece of California in Amarillo Recently
My family was just driving home from Rick Husband International Airport. It was a long trip and we just needed some food and get home to unpack a little. It was time for baby Laila to get to sleep too. We decided to order from Burger King on Georgia's app...
New Slide At St. Mary’s Park? The Kids Skin Says Thank You.
Anyone over the age of say 15-20 years old probably experienced it. You know, that time you go out to the park to play on the playground. Running around and swinging on a tire, getting on the merry-go-round that you manually spun, and seeing how fast you could get it to go, the monkey bars that burned your hands as you grabbed them and forced you to move quicker.
September Is The Month For The Amarillo Walk To End Alzheimer’s
At the end of the month, all of us in Amarillo are invited to participate in the world's largest event dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. On September 24, the 2022 Walk To End Alzheimer's will be held at Hodgetown in downtown Amarillo. A Huge Event For A Worthy...
Win Tickets to See The Frontmen Live at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair is an amazingly fun time. It is something almost everybody looks forward to each and every year. Something new is happening at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair. It's called the Dancin' in the Dirt Series. The series kicks off with Wade Bowen on Friday, September 16th and The Frontmen will take the stage on Saturday, September 17th.
Good & Bad News For Commuters Near Bolton In Amarillo
Road projects are nothing new in Amarillo. We're accustomed to it. One of my favorite questions to hear come from newcomers is when it it will all be done. Probably not for a while, at least that's what I tell them. So, heads up commuters near Bolton in Amarillo, I've...
Lose Power In Amarillo Yesterday? You Can Blame Alcohol.
Well, I've been waiting ALL WEEK for the bizarre story to come out of Amarillo, and we've finally gotten it. Normally, a power outage isn't something that brings out the weirdness in a city, but #onlyinamarillo does it actually do that. There was a pickup truck cruising, ok not cruising,...
The Mysterious Disappearance Of Mr. Pibb In Amarillo
When you find great food or drink that you love, you love it. You want to have it all the time. It becomes your routine. When something happens to it, you have to grieve for the loss of this treat. I remember when Extra Gum stopped making the mint chocolate...
Hereford, Do You Miss the Old Days of Sugarland Mall?
I have a habit of waxing nostalgic. I like looking back on the past and remembering things that were fun and cool during childhood. I was scrolling through social media the other day and I ran across some older photos of Sugarland Mall. Now, these photos are way older than I am (I swear!). But, they brought back some old memories.
Want an Oscar’s Burrito? You’re Out of Luck Amarillo
It seems that a very beloved Amarillo business has closed its doors…again. There is a place in Amarillo where you can, err, could get some amazing burritos. That place was Oscar’s burritos. Oscar’s has seen many life forms in its existence. It has been in many buildings and...
This Is Great News For Canyon, TX; New Playground Coming In Oct
This has been a long time coming for the city of Canyon, TX. A new playground is coming to the city, and it's in honor of someone who was loved by the community. A ground breaking ceremony will be held in October for the Kylie Hiner Memorial Playground. A Playground...
What Do Brisket And A Garden Have In Common In Amarillo? Sep 17.
I recently wrote about some of the community gardens we have in the area. I think they're great, and they do an awesome job of providing neighborhoods and our communities with skills and healthy food. One of our local community gardens is having a big shindig coming up on Sep...
Allegiant Air Giveth And Taketh From Amarillo. What Happened?
The excitement around new things is always a palpable feeling. Especially when it's something that allows you to travel to several different places for cheap. I mean, money is tight but we still need to get away right?. So when Allegiant Air announced they were coming to Amarillo, I was...
Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo
I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
Amarillo’s Mysterious Pile of Dirt is Going to Be Awesome
Last week I might have been on a mission to find out why there was a giant pile of dirt in the parking lot at 45th and Teckla. This week the mystery has been solved. I found out what the heck was going on and now have an answer. Like...
