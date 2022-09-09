SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City woman says bats keep getting into the condo she rents. Kim Cawdery lives at the Belvedere at 29 S. State Street. The unit she rents faces east and, it just so happens, is close to a hole in the façade of the building. She says bats are getting in the building through that hole. Two made their way into her place Sunday night.

