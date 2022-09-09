Read full article on original website
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
KSLTV
Police capture fleeing fugitive after shelter in place in Spanish Fork
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Law enforcement caught a fleeing parole fugitive who was considered “armed and dangerous” after a shelter in place in Spanish Fork. According to a release from the Spanish Fork Police Department, around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop for a registration violation near 2700 North Main Street in Spanish Fork.
KSLTV
Suspect flees traffic stop, prompting Spanish Fork shelter in place
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Police say a parole fugitive was eventually taken into custody after fleeing a traffic stop in Spanish Fork Sunday. According to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted a traffic stop near 2700 N Main Street in Spanish Fork about 2:20 p.m.
KSLTV
One dead after a ‘domestic situation’ in SLC, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is accused of killing her boyfriend outside of an apartment complex in Salt Lake City overnight. According to a release from police, the investigation began just after midnight on Monday when dispatch received information about a 27-year-old man who had been shot at an apartment complex near 900 South 200 West.
KSLTV
One critical in crash with semi-truck
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — One man is in critical condition after his car was hit by a semi-truck early Tuesday. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:38 a.m. a 2002 Toyota Corolla was headed northbound on Interstate 15 in Pleasant View near milepost 350.
KSLTV
Standoff in West Haven ends as suspect is found dead
WEST HAVEN, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says a SWAT standoff in West Haven ended early Friday morning after the suspect was found dead. On Thursday evening, deputies from the WCSO responded to a residence on a report of a protective order violation. According to a...
KSLTV
Woman arrested after a drug-induced crime spree in Roy
ROY, Utah — A 39-year-old woman is in police custody after engaging in several criminal incidents in Roy Saturday night. According to arrest documents, Natalie Hamilton, 39, stole her mother’s car from Ogden and drove to Roy. Another person followed Hamilton by car, letting police know where she was headed.
KSLTV
Herriman police investigating parent brawl on field during youth football game
HERRIMAN, Utah –– A youth football league is responding to a brawl between team parents caught on camera, that led to the cancellation of a football game in Herriman and is now part of a police investigation. Witnesses say it appeared that parents got upset over a call...
KSLTV
Driver allegedly puts car in reverse at stoplight, hits police officer’s car
SALT LAKE CITY — A 52-year-old man is in custody after hitting a police officer’s car Monday night at 400 South 200 West in Salt Lake City. According to Salt Lake City Police Department, an officer was at a stoplight when his car was struck by the car in front of him at approximately 9:50 p.m.
KSLTV
Body of Utah man located in deep water of Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — The Daggett County Sheriff’s Office said the the body of a man that was presumed drowned in Flaming Gorge Reservoir has been recovered. Sheriff Erik Bailey said search crews found the man’s body in approximately 153 feet of water using a remotely operated vehicle the can dive deeper than human divers are able to. The search tool belongs to Utah State Parks.
KSLTV
Youth football referee punched over call in Layton shares message
LAYTON, Utah — A youth football referee is speaking out, saying a player punched him in the neck at a game last weekend, and he is sharing a larger message for parents in the youth football community. It’s the latest reported incident of bad behavior around the field in one weekend.
KSLTV
Tenants don’t want bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City woman says bats keep getting into the condo she rents. Kim Cawdery lives at the Belvedere at 29 S. State Street. The unit she rents faces east and, it just so happens, is close to a hole in the façade of the building. She says bats are getting in the building through that hole. Two made their way into her place Sunday night.
KSLTV
KSL Investigators help Utahn sent to collections for wireless service she says she never had
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Have you ever been hounded for charges you do not owe? Well, it has happened to a Pleasant Grove woman — twice. And when she could not get the debt collector to listen, she called the KSL Investigators for help. Kim Olsen pays Xfinity...
KSLTV
Man killed in Salt Lake shooting Saturday, police asking for help
SALT LAKE CITY — A man was shot and killed in his car early Saturday morning and police are asking for the public’s help locating the shooter. SLCPD said emergency dispatch received multiple calls about a shooting near 500 South, Post Street at 12:54 am. Patrol officers, members of the SLCPD’s Pioneer Bike Squad and detectives with the SLCPD’s Gang Unit immediately responded.
KSLTV
Tooele home considered a ‘total loss’ after house fire
TOOELE, Utah — Firefighters battled a house fire that left a Tooele home a total loss Saturday evening. According to Tooele City Fire Chief Matt McCoy, crews arrived at the home fully engulfed in flames near N 2nd st E Utah Ave at approximately 7 p.m. McCoy said that...
KSLTV
Local Peace Corps volunteer is heading out, two years after the operation suspended
LAYTON, Utah – At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries. Right now, the first Peace Corps volunteers are returning to overseas service at a critical time globally. A recent college graduate from Layton, Utah, will be among the first volunteers headed to Peru.
KSLTV
Utah’s ‘Grandma Bear’ delivers hundreds of repaired, stuffed animals to sick children
SALT LAKE CITY — In downtown Salt Lake, there is an apartment that is bursting at the seams with new family members. There are the quadruplets: Tom, Bill, Henry, and Zephaniahs. And next to the piano is Giavanni, a concert pianist. There is Bonita, Sally, Aquavelda, Wanda, Dixie, and many, many more. Enough to fill every piece of furniture!
KSLTV
‘We miss her’: Annual Out of the Darkness Walk helps raise awareness of suicide
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thousands of supporters and nearly $250,000 raised — all for the fight against suicide at the annual Out of the Darkness Walk in West Jordan Saturday morning. And while those are certainly big numbers, for many, the number on their minds is just one.
KSLTV
Family dog stolen from home, thief tries to sell online
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City family is holding onto their pets tightly after their dog, Norma, was stolen right out of their house. The nearly one-year-old pug was taken from Margarette Wheelwright’s townhouse Thursday morning. “She was upstairs working on some stuff, and she heard...
KSLTV
Vehicle split in two after crashing into road sign, driver extremely critical
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A driver is in extremely critical condition after crashing at accelerated speed early Saturday morning. Sgt. Ryan Carver said two witnesses called in a crash near Bangerter Highway in Taylorsville on 5400 South eastbound at 12:40 AM. The vehicle was traveling at accelerated speed when it...
KSLTV
Utah teacher chosen by NASA set to fly to edge of space
DRAPER, Utah — A Draper Park Middle School science teacher heads up to the stratosphere Tuesday on a once-in-a-lifetime flight. Jeen Muir is part of the Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors, a NASA-affiliated teacher training program. Only a select number of educators are chosen to participate after going through an application process.
